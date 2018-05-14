Amazon summer sale offers on smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, camera, accessories and more

Related Articles
Amazon Summer Sale debuted on May 13 and will go on till May 16. During the four-day sale, there are several discounts and cashback offers on a wide range of product categories. Though there are discounts on LED TVs, laptops, smartphones, accessories and more, we have focused on some of them over here. As we are on the second day of the Amazon Summer Sale, here we detail you the offers to consider today.
Today, there are offers on a slew of smartphones such as iPhone SE 32GB and more. Also, there are discounts and cashback offers on AmazonBasics ultra-portable Nano speaker, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 wireless speaker, Acer Nitro 15.6-inch AN515-51 laptop, HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop, Asus ROG 15.6-inch gaming laptop, Canon EOS 750D DSLR, and Fujifilm Instax Minin 8 instant camera.
There are Amazon devices such as Echo Dot speaker, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo speaker, and regular Kindle listed at discounted pricing during this sale. Also, the JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar is also available during the second day of the Amazon sale.
5% off on Redmi 5
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
7% off on Nokia 7 Plus
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera
- 13 MP secondary camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
26% off on Nokia 6
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
33% off on Moto G5s (Fine Gold, 32GB)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Apple iPhone 7
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
- iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2
- Apple A10 Fusion chipset
- Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)
- 32/128/256 GB
- 2 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear camera
- 7 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
11% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
31% off on Nokia 8 (Steel, 64GB)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera
- 13MP Front Facing Camera
- Quick Charge 3.0
- Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio
- 3090 MAh Battery
27% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus Dual (Silver)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2620 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
26% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKB 80XL0377IN
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 2TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 920MX Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 5 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop
29% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
13% off on HP Pavilion x360 11-AD023TU
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Intel Core i5 Processor i5-8250U / 1.6 GH / TurboBoost 2.0 up to 3.4 GHz / 6 MB Smart Cache / Intel AVX2, Enhanced SpeedStep Technology / Intel 64, VT-x / Intel Speed Shift Technology, Hyper-Threading Technology
- 8 GB PC4-19200 DDR4-2400 (19.2 GB/s) / 2 SODIMM Slots (Upgradeable up to 12 GB)
- 1 TB (5400 RPM) Solid State Hybrid Drive (SSHD) / 8 GB NAND / HP ProtectSmart HDD Protection
- Multitouch-enabled BrigtView IPS Display / 14" (35.56cm) LED Backlit Widescreen / 220 nits 1920 x 1080 FHD (1080p) / Direct Bonding Flush glass / Multi-touch Screen / Supports Active Pen
- "Integrated Video Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 DirectX 12 / Windows 10 Home (64-bit) / Supports Fast Charge "
21% off on Asus Vivobook Max A541Uv-Dm978T
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Call on Asus Toll Free 1800 2090 365 Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00IntelÂ® CoreTM i3 7100U Processor (7th Gen) 3M Cache, 2.40GHz
- 4GB DDR 4 RAM 2400 Mhz. (Expandable Upto 12 GB) / 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce 920MX, 2GB GDDR3 VRAM / FHD Anti-Glare 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) 60Hz (1920x1080) LED backlit
- Windows 10 Home / Silver Gradient Color / 2 Year Onsite Warranty / 1.9 Kgs
25% off on Acer Nitro AN515-51
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen
- 2.50GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
- Windows 10 operating system
25% off on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 8MP front facing camera
- 20.32 centimeters (8-inch) HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution
- 6200mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours and standby time of 95 hours
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.3GHz Qualcomm APQ8009/MSM8909 quad core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and single micro SIM.
7% off on Apple iPad(6th Gen) Tablet
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus, flash, panorama (up to 43 megapixels, 1080p HD video recording, fixed focus, five-element lens
- 3x video zoom and 1.2MP front facing camera
- 24.638 centimeters (9.7-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution
- iOS v11 operating system with 2.34GHz A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M10 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory
- Upto 10 hrs battery life on a single charge
- Buy Apple Pencil separately. iPad supports Apple Pencil . Doesn't come in the box
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
26% off on Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 10.1 inch HD IPS 10 point multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution
- Sim card slot: 1 (Only for data connectivity, no voice calling option available)
- 5MP Auto Focus rear camera and 2MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.4GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory and single SIM (Data Only)
- 7000mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 10 hours
7% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 SM-T385NZKAINS Tablet
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus, flash, 5x digital zoom, HD video recording, fixed focus, 3x digital zoom and 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and single SIM
- 5000mAH lithium-ion battery
19% off on Canon EOS 1300D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 18 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor
- High-performance DIGIC 4 image processor
- ISO 100-6400 (expandable to H: 12800) to shoot from bright to dim light
- EOS full HD movie mode to capture brilliant results
- Scene intelligent auto mode to deliver expertly optimized photos
- 9-point AF system (including one center cross-type AF point) and AI servo
- EOS 1200D digital SLR body
21% off on Nikon D5300 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 24.2 effective megapixels
- 23.5 x 15.6 mm DX format CMOS sensor
- 3.2-inch LCD vari-angle monitor
- EXPEED 4 processor
- Built-in WiFi
- Full HD (1920 x 1080) movie, frame rate selectable from 60p/50p/30p/25p/24p
- Comes with a 18-55mm VR kit lens, BF-1B body cap, BS-1 accessory shoe cover, DK-25 rubber eyecup
- Also includes MH-24 battery charger, UC-E17 USB cable, DK-5 eyepiece cap, viewNX 2 CD
- EN-EL14a rechargeable Li-ion battery, EG-CP16 audio/video cable, AN-DC3 strap, reference CD, 8GB card and camera bag
13% off on Sony Cybershot DSC-HX400V 20.4MP Digital Camera (Black)
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 50X Optical Zoom with Zeiss Lens
- Full HD video Recording with Optical SteadyShot
- Electronic View Finder with 100% field coverage
- DSLR like creative modes (P/A/S/M), WiFi & NFC connectivity
- In case of any functional/techinical issue, kindly contact Manufacturer at Toll free no. 1800 103 7799
- Tilt LCD for easy handling