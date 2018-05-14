Amazon summer sale offers on smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, camera, accessories and more

Amazon Summer Sale debuted on May 13 and will go on till May 16. During the four-day sale, there are several discounts and cashback offers on a wide range of product categories. Though there are discounts on LED TVs, laptops, smartphones, accessories and more, we have focused on some of them over here. As we are on the second day of the Amazon Summer Sale, here we detail you the offers to consider today.

Today, there are offers on a slew of smartphones such as iPhone SE 32GB and more. Also, there are discounts and cashback offers on AmazonBasics ultra-portable Nano speaker, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 wireless speaker, Acer Nitro 15.6-inch AN515-51 laptop, HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop, Asus ROG 15.6-inch gaming laptop, Canon EOS 750D DSLR, and Fujifilm Instax Minin 8 instant camera.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day 2 offers on Redmi Note 5, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel 2, iPhone X and more

There are Amazon devices such as Echo Dot speaker, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo speaker, and regular Kindle listed at discounted pricing during this sale. Also, the JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar is also available during the second day of the Amazon sale.

5% off on Redmi 5 Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery 7% off on Nokia 7 Plus Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera

13 MP secondary camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging 26% off on Nokia 6 Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery 33% off on Moto G5s (Fine Gold, 32GB) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Apple iPhone 7 Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

iOS 10.0.1, upgradable to iOS 11.2

Apple A10 Fusion chipset

Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2x Hurricane + 2x Zephyr)

32/128/256 GB

2 GB RAM

12 MP Rear camera

7 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery 11% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 31% off on Nokia 8 (Steel, 64GB) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera

13MP Front Facing Camera

Quick Charge 3.0

Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio

3090 MAh Battery 27% off on Sony Xperia R1 Plus Dual (Silver) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

2620 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Google Pixel 2 XL Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging 26% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKB 80XL0377IN Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

2TB 5400rpm hard drive

15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 920MX Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

5 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop 29% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera 13% off on HP Pavilion x360 11-AD023TU Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Intel Core i5 Processor i5-8250U / 1.6 GH / TurboBoost 2.0 up to 3.4 GHz / 6 MB Smart Cache / Intel AVX2, Enhanced SpeedStep Technology / Intel 64, VT-x / Intel Speed Shift Technology, Hyper-Threading Technology

8 GB PC4-19200 DDR4-2400 (19.2 GB/s) / 2 SODIMM Slots (Upgradeable up to 12 GB)

1 TB (5400 RPM) Solid State Hybrid Drive (SSHD) / 8 GB NAND / HP ProtectSmart HDD Protection

Multitouch-enabled BrigtView IPS Display / 14" (35.56cm) LED Backlit Widescreen / 220 nits 1920 x 1080 FHD (1080p) / Direct Bonding Flush glass / Multi-touch Screen / Supports Active Pen

"Integrated Video Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 DirectX 12 / Windows 10 Home (64-bit) / Supports Fast Charge " 21% off on Asus Vivobook Max A541Uv-Dm978T Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Call on Asus Toll Free 1800 2090 365 Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00IntelÂ® CoreTM i3 7100U Processor (7th Gen) 3M Cache, 2.40GHz

4GB DDR 4 RAM 2400 Mhz. (Expandable Upto 12 GB) / 1TB HDD

NVIDIA GeForce 920MX, 2GB GDDR3 VRAM / FHD Anti-Glare 39.62cm(15.6) (16:9) 60Hz (1920x1080) LED backlit

Windows 10 Home / Silver Gradient Color / 2 Year Onsite Warranty / 1.9 Kgs 25% off on Acer Nitro AN515-51 Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen

2.50GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

Windows 10 operating system 25% off on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

8MP primary camera with auto focus and 8MP front facing camera

20.32 centimeters (8-inch) HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

6200mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours and standby time of 95 hours

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.3GHz Qualcomm APQ8009/MSM8909 quad core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and single micro SIM. 7% off on Apple iPad(6th Gen) Tablet Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

8MP primary camera with auto focus, flash, panorama (up to 43 megapixels, 1080p HD video recording, fixed focus, five-element lens

3x video zoom and 1.2MP front facing camera

24.638 centimeters (9.7-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution

iOS v11 operating system with 2.34GHz A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M10 quad core processor

2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory

Upto 10 hrs battery life on a single charge

Buy Apple Pencil separately. iPad supports Apple Pencil . Doesn't come in the box

1 year manufacturer warranty 26% off on Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

10.1 inch HD IPS 10 point multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

Sim card slot: 1 (Only for data connectivity, no voice calling option available)

5MP Auto Focus rear camera and 2MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 1.4GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8917 quad core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory and single SIM (Data Only)

7000mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 10 hours 7% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 SM-T385NZKAINS Tablet Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

8MP primary camera with auto focus, flash, 5x digital zoom, HD video recording, fixed focus, 3x digital zoom and 5MP front facing camera

Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB and single SIM

5000mAH lithium-ion battery 19% off on Canon EOS 1300D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

18 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor

High-performance DIGIC 4 image processor

ISO 100-6400 (expandable to H: 12800) to shoot from bright to dim light

EOS full HD movie mode to capture brilliant results

Scene intelligent auto mode to deliver expertly optimized photos

9-point AF system (including one center cross-type AF point) and AI servo

EOS 1200D digital SLR body 21% off on Nikon D5300 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

24.2 effective megapixels

23.5 x 15.6 mm DX format CMOS sensor

3.2-inch LCD vari-angle monitor

EXPEED 4 processor

Built-in WiFi

Full HD (1920 x 1080) movie, frame rate selectable from 60p/50p/30p/25p/24p

Comes with a 18-55mm VR kit lens, BF-1B body cap, BS-1 accessory shoe cover, DK-25 rubber eyecup

Also includes MH-24 battery charger, UC-E17 USB cable, DK-5 eyepiece cap, viewNX 2 CD

EN-EL14a rechargeable Li-ion battery, EG-CP16 audio/video cable, AN-DC3 strap, reference CD, 8GB card and camera bag 13% off on Sony Cybershot DSC-HX400V 20.4MP Digital Camera (Black) Buy this offer on Amazon

Key Specs

50X Optical Zoom with Zeiss Lens

Full HD video Recording with Optical SteadyShot

Electronic View Finder with 100% field coverage

DSLR like creative modes (P/A/S/M), WiFi & NFC connectivity

In case of any functional/techinical issue, kindly contact Manufacturer at Toll free no. 1800 103 7799

Tilt LCD for easy handling