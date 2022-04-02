Just In
- 1 hr ago Moto G82 5G Visits Multiple Certifications Including BIS; SD695, Android 12 Confirmed
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launched In India: Better Than The Competition?
- 2 hrs ago Vijaya Sales Gudipadwa2022 And Diwali Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, And More
- 2 hrs ago Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Vs Exynos 1280: Almost Similar?
Don't Miss
- Movies Gudi Padwa 2022: Ankita Lokhande, Rupali Ganguly And Other TV Celebs Wish Fans On Social Media
- News In Feb WhatsApp banned 14.26 lakh Indian accounts
- Sports IPL 2022: Andre Russell takes the centre stage for Kolkata Knight Riders
- Finance How To Book Doorstep Banking Services Online With IPPB?
- Automobiles 2022 MG ZS EV Garners Over 1,500 Bookings In Under A Month
- Lifestyle Valsalva Maneuver Breathing Technique For Heart, Hiccups And More: How To Do It, Uses And Risks
- Education BSEB Matric Result 2022 Scrutiny Starts, Apply For Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Delhi In April
Amazon Ugadi Sale 2022: Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, And More
As it is the festival of Ugadi, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022 festive season offer for its users. During these offers, there are numerous discounts and offers on a slew of product categories including smartphones, laptops, tablets, video games, cool accessories, and more.
If you are looking forward to upgrading to any of these new products, then you can head on to Amazon to check out the discounts.
Do keep in mind that there will be other discounts and offers from the partner banks such as no-cost EMI and more. So, if you want to get unbelievable discounts, then this Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022 sale is the right time to buy new products. Here, we have listed the discounts and offers you can get during the ongoing sale.
Up To 40% Off On Smartphones
If you want to buy smartphones, then you can get up to 40% off on these products during the ongoing Ugadi sale.
Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Tablets
Looking for laptops and tablets this Ugadi season? Well, take a look at the discounts and offers available on Amazon India.
Up To 50% Off On Smart Wearables
Smart wearables such as smartwatches and fitness bands can be bought at up to a 50% discount during the Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022.
Discounts On Alexa, Fire TV, And Kindle Devices
During the Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022 sale, you can get lucrative discounts on a slew of products from Alexa, Kindle series, and Fire TV devices.
Up To 60% Off On Cool Accessories
There are some cool accessories that are available at a discount of up to 60% during the Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022 sale.
Up To 50% Off On Internal Brands
There are many internal brands on Amazon India that are selling products at up to 50% off during the Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022 sale that is going on right now.
Up To 40% Off On Video Games
Are you looking for video games? Well, you can get them at a discounted pricing during the ongoing Amazon Ugadi Offers 2022 sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185