    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Ugadi Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, And Other Accessories

    By
    |

    Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will run from April 1 to April 3. During the sale, the e-commerce retailer will provide bargains and discounts on a slew of products, including smartphones, wearables, and smart TVs. There are lucrative offers on various smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the iPhone 12 series, and Realme 9 Pro.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Ugadi Discount Offers On Gadgets

    During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, there will be discounts and offers on up to 80% on these products. In addition to these discounts, there will be partner discounts from banks and no-cost EMI payment options as well. Here, we have listed the other discounts and offers you can avail of for now.

    Huge Discounts On Smartphones

    You can provide a slew of discounts and offers on smartphones. It is possible to get your favorite smartphone at a discount on the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    boAt Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 2,999

    During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, it is possible to buy the boAt smartwatches starting from Rs. 2,999.

    Mobile Designer Cover Starts From. Rs. 149
     

    These days, many people prefer designer covers for their smartphones. You can buy these designer covers starting from Rs. 149.

    Cable And Chargers Starts From Rs. 149

    Interested participants can Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale abd get cables and chargers starting from Rs. 149.

    Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 799

    As wireless earbuds are a rage these days, you can buy these accessories starting from Rs. 799 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    Gaming Accessories Starts From Rs. 219

    If you want buy gaming accessories, then you can get them starting from Rs. 219 via the ongoing sale on Flipkart.

    Bluetooth Speakers Starts From Rs. 799

    Are you looking forward to buy Bluetooth speakers? Well, you can get these accessories for as low as Rs. 799 onwards during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    Soundbars Starts From Rs.2,999

    Soundbars add more aesthetics to your home and you can purchase the best offerings out there via Flipkart starting from Rs. 2,999 during the ongoing sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers

    Interested in buying party speakers? Well, there are outdoor and party speakers from a slew of brands priced at up to 60% during the ongoing sale.

    Laptops Starts From. Rs. 15,999

    If you want to buy laptops for your work or education purposes, then you can look out the collection at Flipkart starting from Rs. 15,999.

    Discounts On Best Selling Tablets

    Some of the best selling tablets are available at great discounts during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Take a look at the discounts from here.

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
