    Vijaya Sales Gudipadwa2022 And Diwali Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Smartwatches, And More

    By
    |

    Vijaya Sales has come up with a new sale to celebrate the upcoming Gudipadwa 2022 and Diwali. The electronic retail chain is now offering deals and discounts on products like the Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, Apple AirPods, and More.

     
    Vijay Sales Gudipadwa2022 And Ugadi Discounts On Gadgets

    Check out the list of products that will be available with a massive discount on Vijaya Sales, which includes some of the top-selling products from Apple India.

    iPhone Starting From Rs. 41,900

    You can now get a new iPhone for just Rs. 41,900 on Vijaya Sales, that too an iPhone with features like Face ID.

    iPad Starting From Rs. 27,900

    If you have been eyeing an entry-level iPad, you can now get one for just Rs. 27,900, which offers features like a QHD display, 64GB storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

    MacBook Starting From Rs. 77,900
     

    New Macbooks with M1 chip, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM are now available for just Rs. 77,900. These devices run cool and offer plenty of performance and excellent battery life.

    Airpods Starting From Rs. 10,990

    New AirPods from Apple is now available for just Rs. 10,990. These are the perfect accessory for every Apple iPhone and MacBook user.

    Apple Watches Starting From Rs. 30,900

    Apple watches with premium features and a modern design are now available for just Rs. 30,900 only on Vijaya sales.

    Apple Accessories Starting From Rs.1,699

    Apple accessories like data cables and charging cables will be available on Vijaya Sales for a starting price of Rs. 1,699.

    Up To 40% Off On Smartphones

    You can get up to a 40 percent discount on select smartphones only at Vijaya Sales.Up To 41% Off On LaptopsA massive discount of up to 41 percent is only available at Vijaya Sales, that too on branded devices.

    Truly Wireless Buds Rs. 999

    Wireless TWS earphones now start at just Rs. 999 only on Vijaya Sales.

    Smartwatches Starting At Rs. 1,999

    You can get a new smartwatch from various brands for a starting price of Rs.,1,999 only on Vijaya Sales.

    Instant Camera starting at Rs. 1,999

    Instant cameras have also received a massive price cut on Vijaya Sales, which are now available for just Rs. 1,999.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11:51 [IST]
