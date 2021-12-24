Best loT Products Of 2021 In India; Here Are Our Top Picks

The loT devices or Internet of things are basically devices including machines and smart wearables that are embedded with sensors or software and can transfer data to other devices over a network. In addition, the demand for loT products is wide in every industry. According to a report, the number of IoT devices across all industries is projected to exceed eight billion by 2030.

This year we have reviewed a lot of loT devices including smartwatches, smart speakers, Air purifiers, and so on. Among them, here we've listed a few of the best IoT products of 2021 that have unique features and make your lives more advanced.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is a combination of smart display and speaker that was launched back in June at Rs. 24,999 in India. It is one of the best loT products of 2021 in the country and is packed with several upgrade features compared to its precursor. The display measures a 10.1-inch and supports 1280 x 800 pixel resolution.

The key highlight of the device is the motion detection feature which lets the device automatically move and follow your face. There is a front-facing camera sensor and the Alexa-enabled speaker also supports voice commands, streaming content on Netflix, and Prime Videos.

The product has lots of smart features; however, it lacks a few features such as no in-built YouTube app, low-resolution display, and does not offer good quality sound compared to its pricing. Also, it is available in a single black color variant.

Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier 2021

Due to heavy pollution, the demand for air purifiers has increased drastically. Also, Air Purifier has now become an important gadget for people who stay in confined spaces (metro cities). If you are looking for an air purifier with high-end features, we can recommend you the Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier 2021 which carries a higher price tag but you get all the improved features.

The Dyson Hot+Cool air purifier cleans the indoor air by removing smoke, dust, pollen allergen, bacteria, and some viruses. It includes Bluetooth 4.0 support, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and so on. To know more about the Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier, you can head over to our review article. The product is now selling at Rs. 50,310 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Another important loT device is a smartwatch which keeps updating us with all health-related features. One of our top picks in the wearable category is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 which was launched back in August in the country.

The Mi Smart Band 6 is available at Rs. 3,499 in which you'll get a 1.56-inch (152x486 pixels) AMOLED panel, 80+ watch faces, 30 sports modes, up to 14 days battery, quick reply feature, and so on. In terms of sensor, the band supports a SpO2 sensor, heart-rate monitoring, stress monitoring, and sleep monitoring.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

If you don't want to spend a huge amount on the Amazon Echo Show, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is another recommended product in 2021. You can get Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for half the price of Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), which costs Rs. 10,499. However, it has a smaller 8-inch HD display along with a 13MP camera sensor and octa-core processor. It also does not support native YouTube app.

Synology DS220+ NAS

Another important loT product of our daily lives is Data storage device. If you are looking for a data storage device, can go for the Synology DS220+ NAS which is available at Rs. 35,239. It comes with 4K media transcoding support, a smaller footprint, and many more. To know the setup process and more details, go to our previous story.

Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo iPro Smart Water Heater

Apart from the smart speakers and watch, another loT device is the water heater which is now of the most-used products in our daily lives. In winter, most of us need a water heater in our house.

Interestingly, the water heater now works like an IoT-enabled device that can be controlled with your smartphone. One of the good water heaters of 2021 is the Hindware Ondeo Evo iPro IoT-enabled smart water heater, available in 15L and 25L capacities in the country.

AliveCor Kardia Mobile 6L ECG Monitor

Most people suffer from heart-related diseases, so, ECG machines are very important. This year, we reviewed the AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L ECG monitor which is available at Rs. 14,000 with high-end features. You can check out how it works here.

Also, there are other IoT devices such as Smart Lock, Smart Light Switch, Doorbell Cam, and so on that are also very useful smart devices in our day-to-day life.