Croma Everything Apple Sale: Discounts On Apple iPhones, MacBooks, iPad, AirPods, And More

Apple products have always been on the expensive side of the price spectrum. When it comes to MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and other products from Apple - buyers generally have to spend a lot of money on them. Now, the Croma Everything Apple Sale is offering a whopping sale on Apple products. The Croma Everything Apple Sale is offering a huge discount on iPhones, MacBooks, iPad, AirPods, and other Apple products. Here's all you need to know about the Croma sale.

discount." title="Apple Sale is offering a huge discount on iPhone models. This includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 11. These iPhone models are now priced at Rs. 68,990, Rs. 51,990, and Rs. 39,990, respectively. Apart from iPhones, the Croma Everything Apple Sale is also offering laptops and tablets at a discount." />Apple Sale is offering a huge discount on iPhone models. This includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 11. These iPhone models are now priced at Rs. 68,990, Rs. 51,990, and Rs. 39,990, respectively. Apart from iPhones, the Croma Everything Apple Sale is also offering laptops and tablets at a discount.

For instance, the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip macOS Big Sur is priced at Rs. 1,07,990. Also, the Apple iPad Wi-Fi iOS with iPadOS 15 and Apple A13 Bionic Chip is priced at Rs. 28,400. Phones, laptops, and tablets aside, buyers can also get a discount on smartwatches at the Croma Everything Apple Sale.

This brings us to the Apple Watch series at the Croma Everything Apple Sale. The new Apple Watch SE is available for Rs. 26,990 and the Apple Watch Series 7 can be bought for Rs. 37,990. Buyers can also explore accessories like the AirPods Pro for Rs. 20,990 at the Croma Everything Apple Sale.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MHDA3HN/A, Black) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (20% Off) Apple iPhone 11 is available at 20% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGJ63HN/A, White) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 51,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (21% Off) Apple iPhone 12 is available at 21% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 51,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB ROM, MLPF3HN/A, Midnight Black) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 68,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (14% Off) Apple iPhone 13 is available at 14% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this iPhone for Rs. 68,990 onwards during the sale. Apple MacBook Pro (MYDA2HN/A) M1 Chip macOS Big Sur Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple M1 GPU, 33.78cm, Silver) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 107,990 ; MRP: Rs. 122,900 (12% off) Apple MacBook Pro is available at 12% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 107,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPad WiFi iOS Tablet (iPadOS 15, Apple A13 Bionic Chip, 25.91cm (10.2 Inches), 64GB ROM, MK2L3HN/A, Silver) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,400 ; MRP: Rs. 30,900 (8% Off) Apple iPad WiFi iOS Tablet is available at 21% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 28,400 onwards during the sale. Apple Watch SE Smart Watch Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,900 (10% Off) Apple Watch SE Smart Watch is available at 10% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale. Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch (GPS+GLONASS, 41mm) (Blood Oxygen App, MKMX3HN/A, Midnight, Sport Band) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,900 (9% Off) Apple Watch Series 7 Smart Watch is available at 9% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale. Apple AirPods Pro MLWK3HN/A In-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Truly Wireless Earbuds With Mic Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 26,300 (20% off) Apple AirPods Pro is available at 20% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale. Apple Airpods (2nd Generation) MV7N2HN/A In-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,949 ; MRP: Rs. 14,100 (29% off) Apple Airpods is available at 29% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,949 onwards during the sale. Apple Airpods 3 MME73HN/A with Charging Case (Bluetooth 5.0, Fast Charging, White) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,500 (7% off) Apple Airpods 3 is available at 7% discount during Croma Everything Apple Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

