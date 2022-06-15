ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022: Discounts On Best Selling Smartwatches

    By
    |

    Flipkart End of Season Sale is live on the e-commerce site, which will run until June 17. Now, you can get your favorite gadget at a discounted price. Smartwatches from brands like Boat, Noise, and Fire-Boltt are selling with up to 76 percent off. Besides, there are some additional offers for Axis Bank and Paytm users.

     
    Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Offers On Best Selling Smartwatches

    During the ongoing sale, the Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 smartwatch can be purchased at just Rs. 1,699. Apart from this, you can also go for the DIZO Watch 2 Sports, selling for Rs. 1,999. Let's take a look at the discount offers on best-selling smartwatches on Flipkart.

    boAt Storm 1.3

    boAt Storm 1.3" CurvedDisplay Smartwatch

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990( 66% off)

    boAt Storm 1.3" curved display smartwatch is available at 66% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,399 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (76% off)

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 76% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,399 onwards during the sale.

    Noise Icon Buzz Bluetooth Calling with AI Voice Assistance Smartwatch
     

    Noise Icon Buzz Bluetooth Calling with AI Voice Assistance Smartwatch

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (44% off)

    Noise Icon Buzz Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 44% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.

    Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 (1.7 inch) Bluetooth Calling with 27 Sports Modes Smartwatch

    Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 (1.7 inch) Bluetooth Calling with 27 Sports Modes Smartwatch

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (65% off)

    Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 (1.7 inch) is available at 65% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (66% off)

    Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Smartwatch is available at 66% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

    DIZO Watch 2 Sports

    DIZO Watch 2 Sports

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (42% off)

    DIZO Watch 2 Sports is available at 42% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    Fire-Boltt Mercury Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Fire-Boltt Mercury Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (77% off)

    Fire-Boltt Mercury Smartwatch is available at 42% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    GIONEE Stylfit GSW10

    GIONEE Stylfit GSW10

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,899 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (62% off)

    GIONEE Stylfit GSW10 is available at 62% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,899 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X