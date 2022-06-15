Just In
Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022: Discounts On Best Selling Smartwatches
Flipkart End of Season Sale is live on the e-commerce site, which will run until June 17. Now, you can get your favorite gadget at a discounted price. Smartwatches from brands like Boat, Noise, and Fire-Boltt are selling with up to 76 percent off. Besides, there are some additional offers for Axis Bank and Paytm users.
During the ongoing sale, the Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 smartwatch can be purchased at just Rs. 1,699. Apart from this, you can also go for the DIZO Watch 2 Sports, selling for Rs. 1,999. Let's take a look at the discount offers on best-selling smartwatches on Flipkart.
boAt Storm 1.3" CurvedDisplay Smartwatch
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990( 66% off)
boAt Storm 1.3" curved display smartwatch is available at 66% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,399 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (76% off)
Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 76% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,399 onwards during the sale.
Noise Icon Buzz Bluetooth Calling with AI Voice Assistance Smartwatch
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (44% off)
Noise Icon Buzz Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at 44% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 (1.7 inch) Bluetooth Calling with 27 Sports Modes Smartwatch
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (65% off)
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 (1.7 inch) is available at 65% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (66% off)
Noise ColorFit Qube SpO2 Smartwatch is available at 66% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
DIZO Watch 2 Sports
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (42% off)
DIZO Watch 2 Sports is available at 42% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Fire-Boltt Mercury Smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (77% off)
Fire-Boltt Mercury Smartwatch is available at 42% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
GIONEE Stylfit GSW10
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,899 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (62% off)
GIONEE Stylfit GSW10 is available at 62% discount during Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 1,899 onwards during the sale.
