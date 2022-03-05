ENGLISH

    Croma Women's Day Sale: Discount Offers on Smartphones, Laptops, Accessories, And More

    By
    |

    Women's Day is right around the corner and it's the best time to gift your loved ones. Be it your mother, sister, wife, friend, or anyone. When it comes to gift ideas for Women's Day, you can get several gadgets at a discount.

     
    Croma Women's Day Sale: Discount On Smartphones, Laptops, And More

    We have listed some of the best gadgets you can get this Women's Day at the Croma Women's Day Sale. One can claim discount deals on smartphones, iPhones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, instant cameras, smart speakers, and so on.

    Here's everything you need to know about the Croma Women's Day Sale:

    Up To 20% Off On Smartphones

    Up To 20% Off On Smartphones

    The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to a 20 percent discount on smartphones. One can get a huge discount deal on some of the best smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and other brands. Gifting a smartphone for Women's Day is one of the best gifts for your loved ones.

    Up To 15% Off On Apple iPhones

    Up To 15% Off On Apple iPhones

    That's not all. One can also gift premium iPhones this Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to a 15 percent discount on Apple iPhones. One can get a huge price cut on some of the premium iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or even the latest iPhone 13 series.

    Up To Rs. 17,000 Off On Smart Watches
     

    Up To Rs. 17,000 Off On Smart Watches

    Smartphones aside, smartwatches also make a great gifting idea for Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to Rs. 17,000 discount on smartwatches. These can be from top brands like Amazfit, Samsung, Oppo, Redmi, and other brands.

    Gaming Laptops Starts From Rs. 54,990

    Gaming Laptops Starts From Rs. 54,990

    Moving on, the Croma Women's Day Sale is also offering a discounted deal on gaming laptops. This could be the best time to buy a gaming laptop for your woman. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering gaming laptops from just Rs. 54,990.

    Tablets Start From Rs. 9,499

    Tablets Start From Rs. 9,499

    Additionally, tablets make a good gifting idea for Women's Day. Tablets are available in a diverse price range. But the Croma Women's Day Sale is offering some of the best starting from just Rs. 9,499. If this fits into your budget, gifting a tablet might be the best decision!

    Instant Cameras Starts From. Rs. 4,990

    Instant Cameras Starts From. Rs. 4,990

    Women's Day is all about making memories. One can get instant cameras for women's day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering instant cameras starting from just Rs. 4,990. Instant cameras from Fujitsu, Fujifilm, and other brands are available.

    Up To 65% Off On Smart Speakers

    Up To 65% Off On Smart Speakers

    If you're looking for accessories, smart speakers might add to become a great gifting idea for Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to a 65 percent discount on smart speakers, which makes it a good deal.

    Up To 84% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones

    Up To 84% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones

    Similarly, getting truly wireless earphones or earbuds is also a great gifting idea for Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to an 84 percent discount on TWS earphones and earbuds from some of the top brands in the market.

    Up To 80% Off On Bluetooth Earphones And Headphones

    Up To 80% Off On Bluetooth Earphones And Headphones

    That's not all. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to an 80 percent discount on Bluetooth earphones and headphones. These might make a great Women's Day gifting idea.

    Saturday, March 5, 2022, 15:52 [IST]
