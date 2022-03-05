Croma Women's Day Sale: Discount Offers on Smartphones, Laptops, Accessories, And More

Up To 20% Off On Smartphones

The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to a 20 percent discount on smartphones. One can get a huge discount deal on some of the best smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and other brands. Gifting a smartphone for Women's Day is one of the best gifts for your loved ones.

Up To 15% Off On Apple iPhones

That's not all. One can also gift premium iPhones this Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to a 15 percent discount on Apple iPhones. One can get a huge price cut on some of the premium iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or even the latest iPhone 13 series.

Up To Rs. 17,000 Off On Smart Watches

Smartphones aside, smartwatches also make a great gifting idea for Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to Rs. 17,000 discount on smartwatches. These can be from top brands like Amazfit, Samsung, Oppo, Redmi, and other brands.

Gaming Laptops Starts From Rs. 54,990

Moving on, the Croma Women's Day Sale is also offering a discounted deal on gaming laptops. This could be the best time to buy a gaming laptop for your woman. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering gaming laptops from just Rs. 54,990.

Tablets Start From Rs. 9,499

Additionally, tablets make a good gifting idea for Women's Day. Tablets are available in a diverse price range. But the Croma Women's Day Sale is offering some of the best starting from just Rs. 9,499. If this fits into your budget, gifting a tablet might be the best decision!

Instant Cameras Starts From. Rs. 4,990

Women's Day is all about making memories. One can get instant cameras for women's day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering instant cameras starting from just Rs. 4,990. Instant cameras from Fujitsu, Fujifilm, and other brands are available.

Up To 65% Off On Smart Speakers

If you're looking for accessories, smart speakers might add to become a great gifting idea for Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to a 65 percent discount on smart speakers, which makes it a good deal.

Up To 84% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones

Similarly, getting truly wireless earphones or earbuds is also a great gifting idea for Women's Day. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to an 84 percent discount on TWS earphones and earbuds from some of the top brands in the market.

Up To 80% Off On Bluetooth Earphones And Headphones

That's not all. The Croma Women's Day Sale is offering up to an 80 percent discount on Bluetooth earphones and headphones. These might make a great Women's Day gifting idea.