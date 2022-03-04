Amazon Sale: Women's Day Gift Ideas, Best Neckbands To Gift In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

On the occasion of Women's Day, Amazon has announced attractive discounts on gadgets. If you are planning to gift someone, you can go for the neckband style earphones. The demand for the Bluetooth earphones has now become skyrocketed. You can easily get Bluetooth Wireless earphones from brands like Boat and Realme at a budget price tag.

If your budget is bit high, can go for brands like Sony and JBL. In this story, we've listed some of the best Neckbands that can be purchased on Amazon India.

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Bluetooth in Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs The Bass Edition comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and is fully compatible with all smartphones. IP55 Water & Sweat Resistance. Bluetooth range : Up to 33ft (10m)

Warp Charge: Charge for 10 minutes, enjoy 10 hours worth of music playback

Massive playtime of up to 17 hours after a full charge

Environmental noise-cancelling algorithm-enabled microphone for perfect calls

With convenient features like Quick Switch, Quick Pair and Magnetic Control, listening to your music on your Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is a whole new acoustic experience； Low latency Mode Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge in-Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 1,099

Key Specs Long Battery Life - Qcharge is a powerhouse,Offers playback time of up to 20 for every charge. Takes 25-30 mins to get fully charged . 10m Transmission Distance

Off-Axis magnetic technology - Oval-shaped earbud with nozzle angled at 60 degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation

Noise Isolating Aerospace Grade AL Drivers - Qcharge comes with Built-in micro-woofers that produce a deep bass, isolating noise in any environment.

Durable Flexi-band- The light yet sturdy, neck band can drape comfortably across the neck with supreme comfort and in-line controls.

Micro-woofer Drivers - Robust aerospace grade AL alloy encased over micro-woofers that provide crisp deep bass for bass heads, crystal clear highs and stable midst. boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 899

Key Specs Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz

Optimum Wireless Experience: Bluetooth V5.0 - There's nothing to plug in here expect yourself, just slip into the sound with wireless Bluetooth Connectivity for easy listening and free movements. Play-time Up To 8 Hours - So tune into the sound and stream from your favorite playlists all day, there's no stress when you carry the Rockerz 245V2 with you on the go, access Nirvana with style. Inline Remote :Yes

HD Premium Sound: That allows you to experience the unreal with dynamic 12mm audio drivers that create the perfect auditory experience, witness the sound and get grooving with the Rockerz 245V2

Fulfill Your Style: Integral Design - That allows you to move with smooth rhythm established by the sleek integral design of the boAt Rockerz 245V2, plug into your style and steal the moment

Lightweight Adaptive Fit - Made to secure your movements as you shuck and jive to the beat, never lose a moment of satisfaction when you're riding the waves high on you're boAt Rockerz 245V2

Lightweight Adaptive Fit - Made to secure your movements as you shuck and jive to the beat, never lose a moment of satisfaction when you're riding the waves high on you're boAt Rockerz 245V2 boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 1,199

Key Specs Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz

With a few minutes of ASAP Charge you can get upto 10 hours of audio time by charging them for only 10 mins. Leave all charging worries at bay as the Rockerz 255 Pro+ comes with a humongous battery back up of upto 40 hours(@50% volume). Inline Remote :Yes

Rockerz 255 Pro+ are perfect for the outdoors and daily workout as they are IPX7 rated.

The unbeatable boAt signature sound shines through no matter what are you playing courtesy its 10mm drivers.

Live tangle- free life with its magnetic earbuds.

Live a wireless life with advanced BT 5.0 technology. They also feature dual pairing so that 1 can connect 2 devices at once.

Its multi-function Integrated controls lends an intuitive listening experience with volume increase and Decrease and Stop and Play buttons boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless Neckband Price: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs boAt Rockerz 330 pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful immersive sound via its 10mm dynamic drivers.

The neckband offers a huge playback time of up to 30 hours in a go

10 minutes of charge offers a playtime of up to 10 hours and a full charge can be achieved in just 40 minutes courtesy of its ASAP Fast Charge technology

The ergonomically designed neckband dons magnetic earbuds, has a premium alloy metal control board with high-grade silicone finish and is IPX5 marked for resistance against water, to offer substance with style

Connect to your media devices instantly, take the advantage of dual pairing and enjoy real-time audio with Bluetooth v5.0

Bring home the magic of the Type-C interface that offers a seamless charging experience all day

Command your playback, hands-free and activate smart voice assistant easily via its smooth integrated controls OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs 20 Hours Music Playback

28Hours Battery Life on full charge, 0-100% charge in 35mins

10mm Large driver, TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragm

faster and more stable connection & lower deterioration

Split earbuds to turn on and stick to shut down/ pause playback.

To switch between the connected devices boAt Rockerz 255 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz

Charging Time - 1.5 hours, Standby Time - 150 hours, Talktime - 6 hours. boAt Rockerz 255, while being lightweight in design pumps out your favourite tunes with powerful HD sound and deep boosted bass

Enjoy smooth connectivity via its Bluetooth 5.0 Technology

Built with uncompromised craftsmanship from premium materials including metal housing earphones and chrome accents, the boAt Rockerz 255 is both sturdy and stylish.

With the inline controls you can toggle the volume, skip tracks, attend calls, and activate Siri or Google Now voice-controlled Smartphone assistants

With the wireless functionality and free access controls, the boAt Rockerz 255 is surely your companion for your travel and daily needs, stay edgy with voice command Newly Launched Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless Earphones Price: 1,799

Key Specs Environmental Noise Cancellation: Equipped with Quad Mics, experience a crystal clear calling experience, as ambient noises get filtered out.

Long Battery Life & Fast Charging: 40 hour Playback time & 10 Mins charge = 15 Hours Playback.

Soft Silicon Band with In-line controls: The light yet sturdy neck band provides supreme comfort for all-day use.

IPX5 Water Resistant: Use without any worries whether you are outdoors or at the gym.

Fast Pairing: Designed with latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the neckband pairs super-fast with your devices and transmits higher quality audio. pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones Price: Rs. 599

Key Specs Immersive Audio with Deep Bass; Bluetooth 5.0; 8 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones

In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

Ergonomic Sports Design; 120mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery: 200Hrs Standby Time: Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Bluetooth Enabled Smartphones & Tablets

Simple 3-button multi-function controls with HD mic and instant access to your phone's Voice Assistant Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth in Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz

USB Type-C Fast Charging (10mins Charge for 120mins Playback) and up to 17 hours Total Playback (at 50% volume). 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver that give deep and punchy bass experience

Multi-Device Switching with Magnetic Instant Connection that also enables Auto ON/OFF for seamless audio connection

ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) for Crystal clear Calls

IPX4 Water Resistant Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones Price: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs Usage : Wireless Headphones for casual and daily usage

Battery Life : Up to 15 Hours of battery life. Quick Charge : Quick charge in 10mins for 60mins playback. Frequency Response : 20 Hz-20,000 Hz (44.1 kHz Sampling). Magnet: Neodymium

Headphones with Mic : In-Built Mic for Hands free calling with HD voice

Driver Unit : 9mm driver unit offers clear sound quality, Battery Charge Time - Approx. 3.0 hrs, Battery Life(Waiting Time) - Max. 200hrs

Tangle Free Design : Magnetic housing and Tangle free cable for easy listening

Light Weight : Portable headphones with ultra lightweight at 15g design

Voice assistant : Google Assistant for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch. Colour Options : 2 classic colours to blend into your outfit Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth in Ear Earphones Price: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz

USB Type-C Fast Charging (10mins Charge for 120mins Playback) and up to 17 hours Total Playback (at 50% volume). 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver that give deep and punchy bass experience

Multi-Device Switching with Magnetic Instant Connection that also enables Auto ON/OFF for seamless audio connection

ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) for Crystal clear Calls

IPX4 Water Resistant JBL Tune 215BT Price: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs Enjoy balanced sound without artificially enhanced Bass and volume that hurts your ears. This helps you enjoy the full bandwidth of crystal clear audio with no distortion

12.5mm Dynamic Drivers cased in ergonomically designed comfort fit earbuds

16 Hours Playtime under optimum audio setting, Bluetooth frequency 2.400 GHz - 2.4835 GHz

Quick Charging - 10 min of charge provides one 1 Hour playtime and while overall charging takes less than 2 Hours

Multi-Point Connectivity allowing seamless switch between two devices, Enjoy lossless quality music with Bluetooth 5.0

Audio Specifications : Frequency response 20 Hz - 20 kHz ; Impedance 20 ohm ; Sensitivity 118 dB SPL@ 1kHz 1mW ; Microphone sensitivity -25 dBV/Pa @1kHz

With 3 Button remote, access Hands free calling or enable Voice Assistance activation on your mobile device

Best Mobiles in India