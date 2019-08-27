Flipkart Grand Gadget Days – Offers On Laptops, Smart Wearables, Cameras And Much More

Up to 75% Off On Headphones & Speakers

You can get up to 75% off on headphones and speakers. Besides, you can buy a few Bluetooth headphones such as the Boat Rockerz 255F at Rs. 1,399. On buying it, you might get a chance to meet Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. You can even buy the Boat Stone 1000 14W Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Rs. 2,799 with 59% off.

Up to 50% Off On Laptops

The users can get up to 50% off on buying some laptops. You can have the Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Generation at Rs. 55, 990 with 14% off, and more. Besides, on buying the laptops you can get 10% off on laptop tables.

Mobile Accessories Starts From Rs. 99

The consumers can buy accessories from Rs. 99. You can have the Syska WC-2A mobile charger at Rs. 349 with 30% off, MTT back cover for Mi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 399 with 60% off, and more.

Up To 40% Off On Smart Wearables & Home Devices

Some smart wearables and home devices can be purchased with up to 40% off, at Flipkart. You can have the Mi Band 3 at Rs. 1,999 with 9% off, Honor Band 5 at Rs. 2,599 with 13% off, and many more.

Up to 40% Off On Data Storage Devices

You can get some data storage devices with up to 40% off. You can have the WD 1.5 TB Wired hard disk drive for Rs. 3,999 with 15% off, and a couple of other storage devices at reduced price options.

Up to 50% Off On Cameras & Accessories

The interested users can buy some cameras and accessories with up to 50% off. The users can go with Fujifilm X Series X-T100 mirror-less camera body which is available at Rs. 31,999 with 20% off. You can also have a Noise Play Sports and Action Camera at Rs. 3,499 with 50% off.

Power Banks Starts From Rs 99

It's a worth deal under which you can buy some power banks starting from Rs. 99. You can buy the Ipro power banks from Rs. 399, Flipkart SmartBuy power banks from Rs. 399, Philips power banks starting at Rs. 699, and more.

Up to 45% Off On Tablets

You can buy some tablets with 45% off. Some tablets like Lenovo Yoga 3 are available at Rs. 12,990 with 27% off, Apple iPad Mini AT Rs. 34,900. And, you can also have a few more tablets from other brands at lesser price options.

Up to 45% Off On Best Deals On Computer Peripherals

The consumers can have some computer peripherals with up to 45% off. Flipkart offers Logitech B100 wired optical mouse is available at Rs. 259 with 24% off, and HP C2500 wired combo keyboard and mouse at Rs. 698 with 9% off.

Up to 45% Off On Best Offers On Gaming Accessories

Some gaming accessories are available with up to 45% off. The portal offers some gaming headsets from Rs. 449, controllers from Rs. 99, and gaming keyboards at Rs. 599. For instance, you can have Kotion each G2000 wired headset with mic at Rs. 1,199 with 25% off.

Up to 45% Off On Laptop Accessories

You can avail up to 45% on some laptop accessories. From Flipkart, you can have data cards at Rs. 999, security software with up to 70% off, mouse and keyboards from Rs. 199, and more.