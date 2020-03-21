List Of Devices That Offer Protection From Harmful EMF Radiations

Radiation Purifiers

This shouldn't be the case as several studies have repeatedly revealed that the long-term EMF exposure can have negative effects on the human's body. If these studies are to be believed, our bodies can be at risk of stress, anxiety, insomnia, hormonal changes, gene mutations, and in some cases DNA fragmentation, which can ultimately lead to cell mutation and even cancer.

If this concerns you, you must know about devices available in the market that serve as ‘Radiation Purifiers'. It might come across as a whole new term, but these devices can be as important as air-purifiers and water purifiers.

Here's a list of devices available in India to protect you from harmful EMF exposure.

Teslar Watches

Teslar Wellness Watches

What can be more accessible than a wristwatch fitted with the technology to protect you from harmful EMF exposure? Teslar, (R) Swiss Made, in association with Timex Group Luxury Division, recently unveiled watches in India to encourage consciousness towards greater well-being by offering required protection from EMF radiations.

Teslar mentions that its latest watch portfolio houses the US-made quantum technology chip that works in sync with a Swiss-made quartz movement and the battery of the watch to replicate Earth's natural frequency.

The technology powering the watches utilizes the measurable electric field in the watch's battery combined with the magnetic field of the coil in order to create a zero-point waveform with a scalar pulse of 7 to 9 times per second (7-9Hz).

This frequency range mimics Earth's natural frequency which may reduce the negative effects of stress and help the human body restore, revitalize and heal itself more effectively from the adverse effects of artificial, man-made electromagnetic pollution. As the Teslar watches cancel the effects of EMF radiations, they can help our energy system reach its maximum potential.

Re- Balance T-1 And Re-balance T-1 Chrono Sport

Teslar offers five different series under the new watch portfolio. The Re- Balance T-1 series offers rugged watches for men with a 40mm diameter case in polished stainless steel, IP rose gold or in a grey satin finish. The Re- Balance T-1 series watches are available in silver, dark blue, black and cool grey along with a soft calf leather strap with black, cognac brown or light brown contrast stitching.

The Re-balance T-1 Chrono Sport targets users who prefer a vintage style with state of the art technology. The series comes fitted with 44 mm diameter sanded stainless steel or IP black colour XL cases. The oversized crown, large Arabic numeral seconds hands in the centre, and the wave pattern n the two-level dial create a bold look. These watches sport a dark blue or black fibre rehaut.

Re- Balance T-1 Chrono, Re- Balance T-1 Lady And Re- Balance T-2

Next in the list is the Re- Balance T-1 Chrono which has a three counter chronograph with a 42 mm diameter case in polished steel or IP rose gold colour. Available in silver, ark blue, cool grey and two-tones, this particular series comes equipped with a soft cognac brown or black calf leather strap.

The other two series- Re- Balance T-1 Lady and the Re- Balance T-2 offers 36 mm polished stainless steel two-level circular dials with steel and leather straps.

The Teslar watches with technology to protection from EMF exposure come at a starting price of Rs. 41,495. The collection is available on the company's official website and on TATA CLIQ website.

Portable Home Gadgets

If you are eying an affordable solution to seek protection from EMF exposure, the portable home gadgets such as Enviroglobe (Rs. 4,500) can be a good buy. These gadgets promise to safeguard you from the prolonged effects of electromagnetic radiations by altering the harmful nature of electromagnetic radiations.

Mobile Chips For Smartphones And Laptops

Some more affordable solutions to offer protection from Electro-pollution come in the form of mobile chip/patches for smartphones and laptops. These chips are priced as low as Rs. 150 and are easily available online. Their effectiveness to reduce EMF radiation effects remains a big question though.

Small Steps To Cut EMF Exposure In daily Routine

You can also make small changes in your lifestyle to avoid severe exposure from electromagnetic radiations.

• Keep your smartphones at least 5cm from your head to reduce the radiation effect from the phones' cellular radio transmitters.

• Keep smartphones distant when not in use and especially while sleeping.

• Use wireless headphones often.

• Wi-Fi routers should not be kept in the bedroom.

• Keep laptops on the table and not on laps as much as possible.

• Smart speakers such as Google Home, Alexa, etc. should be operated with a minimum distance of 20cm between the radiator and your body.

• Keep mobile data off when not in use.

It's difficult to lead a gadget-free life in today's time where everything revolves around technology. The aforementioned steps and devices can help you cut the effect of EMF radiations to some extent.