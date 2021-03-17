Paytm Maha Shopping Festival: Holi Discount Offers On Electronics Gadgets

During this sale, there will be cashback offers of up to Rs. 4,000 on select products and instant discounts of up to 70% on a few product categories. This sale will be live from March 20 to March 29 on Paytm Mall and you can get mind-blowing discounts on the products that you want to purchase.

Up To 30% Off On Smartphones

Smartphones from select brands such as Apple, Samsung and Oppo are available with cashback offers of up to Rs. 4,000. You can the other smartphones are available at up to 30% discount during this sale.

Up To 40% Off On Tablets

During the dates mentioned above, on account of the Paytm Holi Sale 2021, you can get your hands on select tablet models at up to 40% discount.

Up To 70% Off On Refurbished Devices

Are you looking forward to buy refurbished devices? Well, you can get your hands on these devices at up to a whopping 70% discount during the sale that is all set to debut soon on Paytm Mall.

Up To 40% Off On Keypad Phones

If you want to buy feature phones with a keypad, then the upcoming Paytm Holi sale is the right time as you will get 40% on these phones.

Up To 65% Off On Headsets

Want to buy a new pair of headset? Don't miss to check out the Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival that debuts in the coming days. You can a whopping discount of up to 65% on headsets during this sale.

Up To 30% Off On Pen Drives

If you want to purchase pen drives, then visit Paytm Mall as the online retailer offers discounts and offers on these products among others.

Up To 65% Off On Power Banks

Get a power bank that meeds your requirments on Paytm Mall's upcoming Holi festival sale at up to 65% discount.

Up To 60% Off On Television

Among other appliances for your home, you can grab your favorite television from Paytm Mall from March 20 to 29 at a discount of up to 60%.

Up To 40% Off On Laptops

Laptops from various reputed brands such as Dell, Lenovo, and HP are available at up to 40% discount during the Paytm Mall Holi sale.