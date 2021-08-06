ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Independence Day Delight Sale: Discounts Offers On Tabs, Smart TVs, Smartphones, Wearables And More

    By
    |

    Independence Day is just a few days ahead and several online retailers and brands have started announcing their discounts and offers well ahead of time. One of the brands that have announced the sale is Samsung. Well, the Samsung Independence Day Delight Sale2021 is live from August 5 to August 10.

     

    Samsung Independence Day 2021 Sale

    If you want to upgrade to a new electronic product such as smartphones, wearables or other gadgets from Samsung, then you should not miss out on the irresistible deals offered by the brand. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others to provide cashback discounts and other goodies to buyers.

    Up To 45% Off On Premium Products

    Up To 45% Off On Premium Products

    If you want to buy premium products such as the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship smartphone or others, then you can get attractive discounts of up to 45% during the Samsung Independence Day Sale.

    Up To 25% Off On Best Deals on Wearables
     

    Up To 25% Off On Best Deals on Wearables

    If smartwatches and fitness trackers are your favorites, then you can buy these products at up to 25% off during this sale. Well, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 can be purchased from Rs. 29,990.

    Up To 40% Off On Premium TVs

    Up To 40% Off On Premium TVs

    Do you want to upgrade your smart TV? Well, check out the smart TVs in the premium category offered by Samsung. These premium TVs can be purchased at up to 40% discount right now.

    Up To 40% Off On Exciting Discounts on Tablets

    Up To 40% Off On Exciting Discounts on Tablets

    Tablets including Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be bought at reduced pricing of Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 46,999 during the ongoing Samsung Independence Day sale.

    Up To 35% Off Deals On Best Seller Smartphones

    Up To 35% Off Deals On Best Seller Smartphones

    The best-selling smartphones in the Samsung portfolio including the Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series models are available at a discount of up to 30% during the sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Discounts On Accessories

    Up To 70% Off On Discounts On Accessories

    Are you looking forward to purchase accessories for your Samsung products such as headphones? You can buy these Samsung accessories at up to a whopping 70% discount.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X