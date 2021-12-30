Unique Gadgets Launched In 2021; Which One’s Your Favorite?

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag is definitely one of the most unique products that Apple launched this year. These are tiny tracking devices that use Bluetooth and GPS to accurately track objects and pets. Apple AirTags is not a standalone product, as one needs an iPhone to set up and deploy.

Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves

The Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves, which just cost Rs. 129 is also a unique gadget, especially for smartphone gamers. The Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves are made using Superconducting Electric Silver Fiber material, which improves sensitivity and touch precision.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

Masks are now an integral part of everyday life. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is one of the smartest masks which do a lot more than just block the virus. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier offer features like Dual Inverter Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, making it a truly smart mask that one can get.

Xiaomi CyberDog

Xiaomi CyberDog is a smart quadrupedal robot dog, which is inspired by Spot from Boston Dynamics. Unlike Spot, the Xiaomi CyberDog is a lot more affordable and is definitely for those, who need a robotic dog that can do a lot more things than a regular robot.

SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker

The SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker is another unique gadget that is unique from regular TWS or neckband style earphones. You can just wear SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker like a collar piece and it will broadcast the sound from your smartphones and laptops.

OPPO Air Glass

With the launch of OPPO Air Glass, OPPO is all set to reinvent smart AR glasses to the market. The OPPO Air Glass offers features like a micro-LED display with high-transparency glass lenses. However, the availability of the OPPO Air Glass is limited to certain markets.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge

When Microsoft showcased an Xbox Series X shaped mini fridge as a concept, people went gaga over it. Looking at the positive response, Microsoft actually made the Xbox Series X mini Fridge a reality. If you have already had an Xbox, then get the Xbox-shaped mini fridge to keep your drinks cool.