Apple AirTag User Shares Scary Ordeal; This Could Be Your Story

Most tech products are meant to ease our life and add positive value. However, there will always be some miscreants who tend to misuse the technology to trouble, someone. AirTags, the latest product from Apple with year-long battery life is a great product to track our children, pets, and even things that one might be afraid of losing.

A Twitter user named Jeana Jeana has shared a horrifying story on how someone used an AirTag to track her. Here is what happened and how you can make sure that a third-party AirTag is not tracking you.

Here's What Happened

When the user was driving her car at around 2 AM, she received several notifications on her iPhone saying "AirTag Found Moving With You" She even says that she has gotten alerts like this before; however, that happened when she was in traffic. This time around, she was alone on the road and kept receiving notifications for straight 30 minutes.

Even when she made a few turns, the notification pop-up continued to appear on her phone saying "AirTag Found Moving With You". This is when she realized that someone is tracking her using an AirTag. The user checked her belongings such as bags, wallets, coat pockets, and didn't find anything.

Since it was confirmed that someone is tracking her, she didn't go to her home, as it would have disclosed her location. She spent the night somewhere else. And then, the next day morning, a friend of hers inspected the car and found an "AirTag" attached to the underside of the front passenger wheel.

How Does An AirTag Works?

An AirTag connects to a nearby iPhone and shares a live location with the owner. Apple has backed features like alerting the user if an unknown AirTag tracks someone, which is how the user was able to confirm that someone is tracking her. However, this works flawlessly on an iPhone. For Android users, they have to install an app called Tracker Detect.

If you are an iPhone user, your phone will automatically detect on unknown AirTag, especially if it stays near you for an extended period. However, if you use an Android device, it is high time to install Tracker Detect, as any other iPhone use who passes by the AirTag can share the location of the user to the miscreant.

