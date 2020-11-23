iOS 14.3 Release Date: From Apple Pro RAW To AirTags News oi-Vivek

If you own the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then the iOS 14.3 software update is something that you should care about. With iOS 14.3, Apple is not only fixing some bugs but is also introducing a new feature that is likely to change the smartphone photography game.

At the time of the iPhone 12 series launch, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get Apple ProRAW, an ability to shoot raw-photos directly on these devices.

What Is Apple ProRAW?

Apple ProRAW is an ability on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to shoot RAW images (with minimum processed data) on the native camera app, which can be edited post the shoot using professional software tools like Adobe After Effects.

Apple ProRAW shoots 12-bit files using the linear DNG format, which retails more dynamic range and additional details. However, when compared to a regular photo, a ProRAW photo will be heavy in size, and a single picture will be around 25MB, which is more than 5x of a regular photo taken on an iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

When a photo is taken on regular mode, the ISP does all the calculations to map the details and color-scheme of the image. In the raw-photography, it is all left to the user. Do note that, Apple ProRAW will only be available for iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and not for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini.

Additional iOS 14.3 Features

Except for the Apple ProRAW feature, the remaining changes are likely to be available for the rest of the portfolio. With iOS 14.3, the company is expected to introduce support for AirTags. Besides, iOS 14.3 is also expected to include an update which makes iPhones compatible with the latest gaming controllers from the Xbox Series S/X and the Sony PS5.

iOS 14.3 Release Date

Apple has already seeded the 2nd beta version of iOS 14.3 to developers. The company is likely to release two more beta versions, and then the iOS 14.3 stable version is likely to be made available for end-users by December 2020.

