Week 1, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5, Vivo Y21T, iQOO 9, Vivo V23, Realme GT2 Pro, And More

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is all set to be hosted soon. While there was excitement around this show as it went offline after being hosted online last year due to the pandemic, it is said to end earlier due to the ongoing crisis. In the meantime, several companies are expected to announce their offerings on the show floor.

Talking about smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S1 FE, one of the much-awaited smartphones is expected to be unveiled at the CES 2022. Apart from this, the OnePlus 10, the next-gen flagship is also likely to be unveiled at the show. Besides these, there are speculations about a few other models. Below, we have listed the expected smartphones to be launched at the CES 2022 show.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Jabra Elite 4 Active Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices, Qualcomm aptX

Secure active fit with ergonomic, wing-free design

IP57-rated water and sweat proof durability

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

6mm speakers and customisable equaliser

HearThrough technology for added awareness

4-microphone call technology

Use either earbud with mono mode

Alexa Built-in or Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair

Up to 7-hours playtime (up to 28 hours with charging case)

10 minutes fast charge offers 1 hour playback Portronics Kronos Y1 Key Specs [DIAL AWAY CALLS ANYTIME, ANYWHERE] : Convenience at its best is what we have got for you power-packed in our Kronos Y1 Smart Watch! A feature that lets you breeze through your tele interactions with utmost ease.

[IP67 SPLASH ENDURANCE BODY] : Now you can take a deep dive and monitor all your body vitals without much ado! Keep your Kronos Y1 strapped all day, everyday!

[SHUFFLE YOUR SPORTY MOODS/MODES ANYTIME] : The perfect pick was never this easy, with different sports modes to choose from, you now have an absolute freedom to garner the stats of your fitness journey!

[NEVER MISS A HEART BEAT] : Know your heart a little better every time you strap on your Kronos Y1 Smart Watch and keep a regular tab on it. The stats will keep your health metrics in check!

[NOTIFICATIONS JUST A TAP AWAY] : All the social media notifications that come your phone's way will be automatically diverted to your Smartwatch where you can view them as per your convenience. vivo Y21T Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge Key Specs Environmental Noise Cancellation: Equipped with Quad Mics, experience a crystal clear calling experience, as ambient noises get filtered out.

Long Battery Life & Fast Charging: 40 hour Playback time & 10 Mins charge = 15 Hours Playback.

Soft Silicon Band with In-line controls: The light yet sturdy neck band provides supreme comfort for all-day use.

IPX5 Water Resistant: Use without any worries whether you are outdoors or at the gym.

Fast Pairing: Designed with latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the neckband pairs super-fast with your devices and transmits higher quality audio. Truke BTG 3 and Air Buds Lite Truke BTG 3 Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 48 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hr Truke Air Buds Lite

Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 48 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs Dell XPS 13 Plus Key Specs 13.4-inch FHD+ Screen

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P

Intel Iris Xe

720p HD webcam

2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

Up to 2TB PCIe 4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Up to 32GB LPDDR5 (5200MHz)

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 AX211 (2×2)

55Wh Li-ion polymer Battery ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Key Specs 17.3-inch (2560 x 1920 pixels) FOLED Touch screen

Intel Core i7-1250U Processor 1.1 GHz, Intel Iris Xe Graphics

16GB LPDDR5 on board, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD

Windows 11 Home / Pro

Soft Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-travel

5MP camera with IR function to support Windows Hello

US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax)+Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual band) 2×2

75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Key Specs 14.0-inch Screen

Windows 11 upgrade

Intel® Core TM i5-1135G7 Processor 2.4 GHz

i5-1135G7 Processor 2.4 GHz Intel® Core TM i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz

i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz 8GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:16GB

16GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:16GB

512GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 512GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® SSD with 32GB Intel® Optane TM Memory

PCIe® SSD with 32GB Intel® Optane Memory 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® SSD with 32GB Intel® Optane TM Memory

PCIe® SSD with 32GB Intel® Optane Memory Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

720p HD camera

63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Key Specs 13.4-inch,WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) 16:10,glossy display

Windows 11 Home

12th Gen Intel®Core TM i9-12900H Processor 2.5 GHz

i9-12900H Processor 2.5 GHz NVIDIA®GeForce RTX TM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

3050 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB*2 LPDDR5 on board,Max Capacity : 16GB

1TB M.2 2230 NVMe TM PCIe®4.0 SSD

PCIe®4.0 SSD 8MP camera and 720P HD camera

56WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Key Specs 13.3-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS 400nit 100% sRGB Touch & Non-touch

WQXGA OLED 400nit 100% CG Dolby Vision, Touch Color Calibration; Low Blue Light; TUV certified- 91.6% screen-to-body ratio

AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processor (Optional exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor), Integrated Radeon 600M Graphics

Up to 32GB LPDDR5

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Windows 11

Infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter

Match-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE CAT 16, 2 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack

50Whr, Rapid Charge Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Key Specs 16.0-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS 400nit 100% sRGB, Touch & Non-touch

AMD Ryzen 9 6950H processor

Up to 32GB LPDDR5

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Windows 11

Infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter

Match-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE CAT 16

70Whr, Rapid Charge Battery Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Xiaomi 11i - 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge - 4,500 mAh (typical) battery iQOO 9 Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, 0.53cc Stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLT

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO 9 Pro Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED Screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP camera + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO Enco M32 Key Specs 10mm dynamic drivers, independent sound cavity design for strong bass

Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-device paring with fast switching

33g light-weight design

IP55 water and dust resistant ratings

Up to 28 hours of battery life Array Key Specs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U hexa-core processor

Windows 11 Home 64-bit

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM

16 GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory

512 GB SSD, PCIe Gen3 8 Gb/s, NVMe (upgradable up to 1 TB )

14.0 inch display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel, high-brightness (300nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD

Fingerprint Reader

Microsoft Office 2021 H&S Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Key Specs Microsoft®,,WINDOWS 11 HOME,Operating System

12TH GEN,Intel® Core TM i9 Processor1

i9 Processor1 GEFORCE RTX TM 3080 Ti GPU

3080 Ti GPU HDMI 2.1,10K Resolution

THUNDERBOLT TM 4,32Gb/s Transfer

4,32Gb/s Transfer 99.98WH Battery Acer Predator Helios 300 Key Specs 15.6 / 17.3-inch,Screen Size

indows 10 Home,AMD Ryzen TM 5 4600H processor Hexa-core 3 GHz

5 4600H processor Hexa-core 3 GHz AMD,,Ryzen TM 6000,Series Processor1

6000,Series Processor1 Up to,,GeForce RTX TM 3070 Ti,Laptop GPU1

3070 Ti,Laptop GPU1 RAM / SSD,,32GB / 1TB,DDR5 48001 / M.2 PCIe Gen 4

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 30 Series Graphics DIZO Watch R Key Specs 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 550 nits brightness, always-on display, curved glass with 7H hardness and anti-fingerprint coating

150+ watch faces including dynamic watch faces

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Water-resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)

110+ Sports modes

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

DIZO app 2.0 with new UI, workout report sharing and running distance and route tracking via GPS (Available in OTA update)

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Idle Alert, Activity Records, Mensural Cycle tracker, Drink Reminder, Breath Training

280 mAh battery DIZO Buds Z Pro Key Specs 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with Bass Boost+ algorithm developed by DIZO and realme sound experience further enhances bass and makes it deeper and richer

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec

Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant

Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more

Water resistant (IPX4)

43 mAh battery vivo V23 Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,200 mAh (typ) battery vivo V23 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery Realme GT 2 Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) with 65W ultra-fast flash charging Realme GT 2 Pro Key Specs

6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB

256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB

512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo linear speakers, Hi-Res Audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

