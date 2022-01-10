Just In
Week 1, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5, Vivo Y21T, iQOO 9, Vivo V23, Realme GT2 Pro, And More
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is all set to be hosted soon. While there was excitement around this show as it went offline after being hosted online last year due to the pandemic, it is said to end earlier due to the ongoing crisis. In the meantime, several companies are expected to announce their offerings on the show floor.
Talking about smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S1 FE, one of the much-awaited smartphones is expected to be unveiled at the CES 2022. Apart from this, the OnePlus 10, the next-gen flagship is also likely to be unveiled at the show. Besides these, there are speculations about a few other models. Below, we have listed the expected smartphones to be launched at the CES 2022 show.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Jabra Elite 4 Active
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices, Qualcomm aptX
- Secure active fit with ergonomic, wing-free design
- IP57-rated water and sweat proof durability
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- 6mm speakers and customisable equaliser
- HearThrough technology for added awareness
- 4-microphone call technology
- Use either earbud with mono mode
- Alexa Built-in or Spotify Tap playback, and Google Fast Pair
- Up to 7-hours playtime (up to 28 hours with charging case)
- 10 minutes fast charge offers 1 hour playback
Portronics Kronos Y1
Key Specs
- [DIAL AWAY CALLS ANYTIME, ANYWHERE] : Convenience at its best is what we have got for you power-packed in our Kronos Y1 Smart Watch! A feature that lets you breeze through your tele interactions with utmost ease.
- [IP67 SPLASH ENDURANCE BODY] : Now you can take a deep dive and monitor all your body vitals without much ado! Keep your Kronos Y1 strapped all day, everyday!
- [SHUFFLE YOUR SPORTY MOODS/MODES ANYTIME] : The perfect pick was never this easy, with different sports modes to choose from, you now have an absolute freedom to garner the stats of your fitness journey!
- [NEVER MISS A HEART BEAT] : Know your heart a little better every time you strap on your Kronos Y1 Smart Watch and keep a regular tab on it. The stats will keep your health metrics in check!
- [NOTIFICATIONS JUST A TAP AWAY] : All the social media notifications that come your phone's way will be automatically diverted to your Smartwatch where you can view them as per your convenience.
vivo Y21T
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge
Key Specs
- Environmental Noise Cancellation: Equipped with Quad Mics, experience a crystal clear calling experience, as ambient noises get filtered out.
- Long Battery Life & Fast Charging: 40 hour Playback time & 10 Mins charge = 15 Hours Playback.
- Soft Silicon Band with In-line controls: The light yet sturdy neck band provides supreme comfort for all-day use.
- IPX5 Water Resistant: Use without any worries whether you are outdoors or at the gym.
- Fast Pairing: Designed with latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, the neckband pairs super-fast with your devices and transmits higher quality audio.
Truke BTG 3 and Air Buds Lite
Truke BTG 3
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 48 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hr
Truke Air Buds Lite
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.1
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 48 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Key Specs
- 13.4-inch FHD+ Screen
- 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P
- Intel Iris Xe
- 720p HD webcam
- 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C
- Up to 2TB PCIe 4 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Up to 32GB LPDDR5 (5200MHz)
- Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 AX211 (2×2)
- 55Wh Li-ion polymer Battery
ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch (2560 x 1920 pixels) FOLED Touch screen
- Intel Core i7-1250U Processor 1.1 GHz, Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 16GB LPDDR5 on board, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD
- Windows 11 Home / Pro
- Soft Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-travel
- 5MP camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
- US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard
- Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax)+Bluetooth 5.2 (Dual band) 2×2
- 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED
- 14.0-inch Screen
- Windows 11 upgrade
- Intel® CoreTM i5-1135G7 Processor 2.4 GHz
- Intel® CoreTM i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8 GHz
- 8GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:16GB
- 16GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:16GB
- 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD with 32GB Intel® OptaneTM Memory
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD with 32GB Intel® OptaneTM Memory
- Backlit Chiclet Keyboard
- 720p HD camera
- 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery
ASUS ROG Flow Z13
Key Specs
- 13.4-inch,WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) 16:10,glossy display
- Windows 11 Home
- 12th Gen Intel®CoreTM i9-12900H Processor 2.5 GHz
- NVIDIA®GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
- 8GB*2 LPDDR5 on board,Max Capacity : 16GB
- 1TB M.2 2230 NVMeTM PCIe®4.0 SSD
- 8MP camera and 720P HD camera
- 56WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS 400nit 100% sRGB Touch & Non-touch
- WQXGA OLED 400nit 100% CG Dolby Vision, Touch Color Calibration; Low Blue Light; TUV certified- 91.6% screen-to-body ratio
- AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processor (Optional exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor), Integrated Radeon 600M Graphics
- Up to 32GB LPDDR5
- Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Windows 11
- Infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter
- Match-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor
- Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE CAT 16, 2 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack
- 50Whr, Rapid Charge
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16
Key Specs
- 16.0-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS 400nit 100% sRGB, Touch & Non-touch
- AMD Ryzen 9 6950H processor
- Up to 32GB LPDDR5
- Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Windows 11
- Infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter
- Match-on-Chip FPR, dTPM 2.0, Microsoft Pluton Security Processor
- Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE CAT 16
- 70Whr, Rapid Charge Battery
Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Xiaomi 11i - 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge - 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
iQOO 9
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, 0.53cc Stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLT
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
iQOO 9 Pro
- 6.78-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED Screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP camera + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO Enco M32
Key Specs
- 10mm dynamic drivers, independent sound cavity design for strong bass
- Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-device paring with fast switching
- 33g light-weight design
- IP55 water and dust resistant ratings
- Up to 28 hours of battery life
Array
Key Specs
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U hexa-core processor
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM
- 16 GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory
- 512 GB SSD, PCIe Gen3 8 Gb/s, NVMe (upgradable up to 1 TB )
- 14.0 inch display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel, high-brightness (300nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
- Fingerprint Reader
- Microsoft Office 2021 H&S
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
Key Specs
- Microsoft®,,WINDOWS 11 HOME,Operating System
- 12TH GEN,Intel® CoreTM i9 Processor1
- GEFORCE RTXTM 3080 Ti GPU
- HDMI 2.1,10K Resolution
- THUNDERBOLTTM 4,32Gb/s Transfer
- 99.98WH Battery
Acer Predator Helios 300
Key Specs
- 15.6 / 17.3-inch,Screen Size
- indows 10 Home,AMD RyzenTM 5 4600H processor Hexa-core 3 GHz
- AMD,,RyzenTM 6000,Series Processor1
- Up to,,GeForce RTXTM 3070 Ti,Laptop GPU1
- RAM / SSD,,32GB / 1TB,DDR5 48001 / M.2 PCIe Gen 4
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 30 Series Graphics
DIZO Watch R
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 550 nits brightness, always-on display, curved glass with 7H hardness and anti-fingerprint coating
- 150+ watch faces including dynamic watch faces
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
- Water-resistant (5 ATM / 50 meters)
- 110+ Sports modes
- Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
- DIZO app 2.0 with new UI, workout report sharing and running distance and route tracking via GPS (Available in OTA update)
- Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Idle Alert, Activity Records, Mensural Cycle tracker, Drink Reminder, Breath Training
- 280 mAh battery
DIZO Buds Z Pro
Key Specs
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with Bass Boost+ algorithm developed by DIZO and realme sound experience further enhances bass and makes it deeper and richer
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec
- Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant
- Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 43 mAh battery
vivo V23
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
vivo V23 Pro
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
Realme GT 2
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
Realme GT 2 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB
- 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB
- 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- USB Type-C Audio, Stereo linear speakers, Hi-Res Audio
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100