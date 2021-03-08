For Quick Alerts
Week 10, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy XCover 5, Gionee Max Pro, Redmi Note 10 5G And More
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
Several smartphones and other electronic product companies have launched their products in the 10th week of 2021. The list includes much-awaited smartphones, such as the Realme GT 5G, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more, while other products like wireless speakers, OLED TV, and more have been launched during the same week.
So, we are compiling the list of all products that have been launched in the 10th week of 2021.
Samsung Galaxy A32
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Gionee Max Pro
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, Wet Touch, Glove Mode, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front camera4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
JBL Boombox 2
Key Specs
- The loudest JBL boombox ever with monstrous bass
- Keep the party going with 24 hours of playtime
- Make a splash with IPX7 waterproof design
- Connect two Boombox 2 together with Party Boost Power up your device with the built-in
- power bank Included Components: 1 X JBL Boombox, 1 X JBL Branded Power Adaptor, 1 X Quick Start Guide, 1 X Safety Sheet, 1 X Warranty Card
- Power Source Type: Battery-Powered
JBL Go 3
Key Specs
- BL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3's ultra-compact size.
- JBL Go 3's ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.
- JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
- Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.
- JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.
- Included Components : JBL Go 3, Type C USB Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Safety Sheet
- Output Wattage : 4.2 Watts
- Power Source Type : Battery Powered
85dB Bluetooth® v..." data-gal-src="www.gizbot.com/img/600x100/img/2021/03/jblclip4wirelessspeakers-1615140508.jpg">
JBL Clip 4 wireless speakers
Key Specs
- 40 mm/ 1.5"
- Output power5 W RMS
- Frequency response100Hz-20kHz
- Signal-to-noise ratio>85dB
- Bluetooth® version5.1
- Bluetooth® profileA2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6
- Bluetooth® transmitter frequency range2400 - 2483.5MHz
- Bluetooth® transmitter power≤ 10 dBm (EIRP)
- Bluetooth® transmitter modulationGFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8DPSK
- Battery typeLithium-ion polymer 3.885Wh
- Battery charge time3 hours (5V/500mA)
- Music play timeup to 10 hours (varies by volume level and audio content)
LG 48CX OLED TV
Key Specs
- Display technology: Self-lit LG OLED
- Resolution: 4K (3840×2160)
- Size: 48-inches (121.92 cms)
- AI Processor: α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
- Sound: 2.2ch / 40W
- Response time: 1 ms
- Features: Film Maker mode, NVIDIA G-SYNC, HGiG profile, VRR, ALLM, eARC, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos
Redmi Note 10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 33W fast charging
RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Android 11 with Redmagic OS 4.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (6 Pro) battery with 120W fast charging, 5050mAh (6) battery
Jabra launches Evolve2 30
Key Specs
- 2-microphone call technology and 28mm speakers, meeting Open Office requirementsUC and Microsoft Teams certified
- Advanced chipset enables future firmware upgrades
- Integrated single-sided 360o busylight
- Improved noise-isolating design
- Weight: 125 gms
- Dedicated Microsoft Teams button on MS variant
- Jabra Direct, Xpress
Redmi Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing cameraDual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Redmi Note 10 Pro And Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (Typical) battery
Ambrane launches Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS
Key Specs
- Just take them out of the charging case and they get connected automatically with your device.
- The ambrane dots 11 true wireless earphones come with touch and tap control for effortless and easy accessibility
- With just a finger touch, the earphones allow you to play, forward, answer or reject a call effortlessly
- Tune into seamless entertainment with upto 20 hours of long battery life with a charging case.
Realme GT 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo Neckband wireless headset
Key Specs
- 11.2mm dynamic driver, Daikoku coil
- Bluetooth 5.0Low Latency reduces latency to 80ms
- Weight: 24gButton with Quick Switch, volume, skip track, phone calls, voice assistant
- Magnetic control
- Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)129mAh battery
Vivo S9
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display Octa Core (4 x 2.6GHz A78+ 4 x 2GHz A75 ) Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11 with Origin
- OS 1.064MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Meizu 18 And 18 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (18) / 6.7-inch (18 Pro) (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR10 + display
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)Flyme 9 based on
- Android 11
- 18 - 64MP Rear Camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 18 Pro - 50MP Rear Camera + 32MP + 8MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 18 - 20MP Front Camera
- 18 Pro - 44MP Front Camera
- 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, Dual (1216 linear + 1012) speakers5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (18) / 4500mAh (18 Pro) (Typical) battery
