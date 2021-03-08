Week 10, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy XCover 5, Gionee Max Pro, Redmi Note 10 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Several smartphones and other electronic product companies have launched their products in the 10th week of 2021. The list includes much-awaited smartphones, such as the Realme GT 5G, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more, while other products like wireless speakers, OLED TV, and more have been launched during the same week.

So, we are compiling the list of all products that have been launched in the 10th week of 2021. Samsung Galaxy A32 Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Gionee Max Pro Key Specs 6.52-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Key Specs 5.3-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen, Wet Touch, Glove Mode, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash

5MP front camera4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery JBL Boombox 2 Key Specs The loudest JBL boombox ever with monstrous bass

Keep the party going with 24 hours of playtime

Make a splash with IPX7 waterproof design

Connect two Boombox 2 together with Party Boost Power up your device with the built-in

power bank Included Components: 1 X JBL Boombox, 1 X JBL Branded Power Adaptor, 1 X Quick Start Guide, 1 X Safety Sheet, 1 X Warranty Card

Power Source Type: Battery-Powered JBL Go 3 Key Specs BL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3's ultra-compact size.

JBL Go 3's ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.

JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Included Components : JBL Go 3, Type C USB Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Safety Sheet

Output Wattage : 4.2 Watts

Power Source Type : Battery Powered 85dB Bluetooth® v..." data-gal-src="www.gizbot.com/img/600x100/img/2021/03/jblclip4wirelessspeakers-1615140508.jpg"> JBL Clip 4 wireless speakers Key Specs 40 mm/ 1.5"

Output power5 W RMS

Frequency response100Hz-20kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio>85dB

Bluetooth® version5.1

Bluetooth® profileA2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6

Bluetooth® transmitter frequency range2400 - 2483.5MHz

Bluetooth® transmitter power≤ 10 dBm (EIRP)

Bluetooth® transmitter modulationGFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8DPSK

Battery typeLithium-ion polymer 3.885Wh

Battery charge time3 hours (5V/500mA)

Music play timeup to 10 hours (varies by volume level and audio content) LG 48CX OLED TV Key Specs Display technology: Self-lit LG OLED

Resolution: 4K (3840×2160)

Size: 48-inches (121.92 cms)

AI Processor: α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

Sound: 2.2ch / 40W

Response time: 1 ms

Features: Film Maker mode, NVIDIA G-SYNC, HGiG profile, VRR, ALLM, eARC, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos Redmi Note 10 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery with 33W fast charging RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Android 11 with Redmagic OS 4.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

8MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (6 Pro) battery with 120W fast charging, 5050mAh (6) battery Jabra launches Evolve2 30 Key Specs 2-microphone call technology and 28mm speakers, meeting Open Office requirementsUC and Microsoft Teams certified

Advanced chipset enables future firmware upgrades

Integrated single-sided 360o busylight

Improved noise-isolating design

Weight: 125 gms

Dedicated Microsoft Teams button on MS variant

Jabra Direct, Xpress Redmi Note 10 Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing cameraDual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Redmi Note 10 Pro And Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Redmi Note 10 Pro - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (Typical) battery Ambrane launches Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS Key Specs Just take them out of the charging case and they get connected automatically with your device.

The ambrane dots 11 true wireless earphones come with touch and tap control for effortless and easy accessibility

With just a finger touch, the earphones allow you to play, forward, answer or reject a call effortlessly

Tune into seamless entertainment with upto 20 hours of long battery life with a charging case. Realme GT 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery Vivo Neckband wireless headset Key Specs 11.2mm dynamic driver, Daikoku coil

Bluetooth 5.0Low Latency reduces latency to 80ms

Weight: 24gButton with Quick Switch, volume, skip track, phone calls, voice assistant

Magnetic control

Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)129mAh battery Vivo S9 Key Specs 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display Octa Core (4 x 2.6GHz A78+ 4 x 2GHz A75 ) Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11 with Origin

OS 1.064MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Meizu 18 And 18 Pro Key Specs 6.2-inch (18) / 6.7-inch (18 Pro) (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR10 + display

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)Flyme 9 based on

Android 11

18 - 64MP Rear Camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

18 Pro - 50MP Rear Camera + 32MP + 8MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera

18 - 20MP Front Camera

18 Pro - 44MP Front Camera

3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, Dual (1216 linear + 1012) speakers5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (18) / 4500mAh (18 Pro) (Typical) battery

