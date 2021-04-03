For Quick Alerts
Week 14, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X60T, POCO X3 Pro, Realme V13 5G, ZTE S30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11i And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The global tech market has been sizzling with numerous product announcements despite the pandemic crisis. We have seen many tech brands come forward with their products of late. Especially, brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Poco, etc. and others have launched their flagship devices for this year.
Next week, HMD Global is all set to launch a slew of Nokia smartphones. Besides these, there are some accessories that have seen the light of the day. If you are interested in checking out the products that were announced last week, then here we have listed a roundup of the same.
Casio G-SQUAD PRO
Key Specs
- 1.2-inch (360×360 pixels) dual layer display Color TFT LCD and monochrome display
- Wear OS by Google
- Bluetooth V4.2 (Low Energy), Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n), GPS (including GLONASS and MICHIBIKI (QZSS))
- Sensors: Pressure (air pressure, altitude) sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass (magnetic) sensor, optical sensor (PPG Heart Rate)
- Water Resistance: 20-bar (200 meters)
- Up to 1.5 days battery life
Vivo X60t
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.6GHz A78+ 4 x 2GHz A75 ) Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
LG Ultra Gear 17 with 17-inch WQXGA display
Key Specs
- Main Feature: 144Hz 1ms 4K-UHD - Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility
- Display: 27" (68.5 cm) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) Resolution Nano IPS Panel with VESA Display HDR 600
- Gaming Features: 144Hz, 1ms, G-Sync Compatible, AMD Freesync Premium Pro
- Connectivity: HDMI x 2 , Display Port, USB 3.0 (1 up/2 down) Headphone Out
- Stand: Height Adjustable Stand (110mm), Pivot , Tilt, VESA Wall Mount (100 x 100 mm)
Skullcandy Dime truly wireless earbuds
Key Specs
- Headphone Type: True Wireless Earbud
- Connection Type: Bluetooth® 5
- Impedance: 16Ω±15%
- Driver Diameter: 6mm
- THD: <3% at 1KHz
- Battery Capacity: Earbud: 20mAh, Charging Case: 150mAh
- Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz
- Weight: 32g
Realme V13 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme GT Neo
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) – Rs. 79,990
Key Specs
- 3.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 px, OLED, glossy, non-touch, Samsung ATNA33XC11-0 panel
- AMD Lucienne Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 6C/12T Processor
- AMD Vega, 7 EUs, 1.8 GHz
- 16 GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz (soldered) Memory
- 512 GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD (SK Hynix HFM512GD3JX013N) Storage
- Wireless 6 (Intel AX200), Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity
- 1x USB-A 3.2 gen1, 2x USB-C gen2 with data, DP and charging, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader Ports
- 67 Wh, 65W charger Battery
VivoBook S S14 (M433) – Rs. 65,990
Key Specs
- 14 inch LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 matte display
- 8GB 2400MHz DDR4 (Expandable up to 16GB)
- Dual Storage: 256GB SATA SSD + 1TB HDD
- Wi-Fi Master
- Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with advanced Wi-Fi Master technology
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth V4.2
- Fast charging to 60% in 49 minutes
- 42Wh 3-cell lithium-prismatic battery
VivoBook Ultra K14 and K15 – Rs. 58,990
Key Specs
- 14-inch/15.6 Full-HD (1920 x 1080) 250-nits brightness 45% NTSC coverage
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- 8GB DDR4 3200MHz Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB SATA HDD
- USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C 2 x USB 2.0 HDMI 1.4 3.5mm combo audio jack Micro SD Card reader
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.0
- HD webcam
- Windows 10 Home
- 42Wr battery
VivoBook 15 (M515)
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) Screen
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor
- Windows 10 Home
- 8GB DDR4 3200MHz
- 512GB PCIe M.2
- SSD (up to 1TB) 2.5-inch SATA HDD
- USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
- USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
- 2 x USB 2.0
- HDMI 1.4
- 3.5mm combo audio jack
- Micro SD Card reader
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 37Whr battery
VivoBook 17 (M712)
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) Screen
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Windows 10 Home
- 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
- Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- Up to 1TB SATA HDD
- USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
- USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
- 2 x USB 2.0
- HDMI 1.4
- 3.5mm combo audio jack
- Micro SD Card reader
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 47Wr battery
