Week 14, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo X60t, POCO X3 Pro, Realme V13 5G, ZTE S30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11i And More

Casio G-SQUAD PRO

Key Specs

1.2-inch (360×360 pixels) dual layer display Color TFT LCD and monochrome display

Wear OS by Google

Bluetooth V4.2 (Low Energy), Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n), GPS (including GLONASS and MICHIBIKI (QZSS))

Sensors: Pressure (air pressure, altitude) sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass (magnetic) sensor, optical sensor (PPG Heart Rate)

Water Resistance: 20-bar (200 meters)

Up to 1.5 days battery life

Vivo X60t

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display

Octa Core (4 x 2.6GHz A78+ 4 x 2GHz A75 ) Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

LG Ultra Gear 17 with 17-inch WQXGA display

Key Specs

Main Feature: 144Hz 1ms 4K-UHD - Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility

Display: 27" (68.5 cm) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) Resolution Nano IPS Panel with VESA Display HDR 600

Gaming Features: 144Hz, 1ms, G-Sync Compatible, AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Connectivity: HDMI x 2 , Display Port, USB 3.0 (1 up/2 down) Headphone Out

Stand: Height Adjustable Stand (110mm), Pivot , Tilt, VESA Wall Mount (100 x 100 mm)

Skullcandy Dime truly wireless earbuds

Key Specs

Headphone Type: True Wireless Earbud

Connection Type: Bluetooth® 5

Impedance: 16Ω±15%

Driver Diameter: 6mm

THD: <3% at 1KHz

Battery Capacity: Earbud: 20mAh, Charging Case: 150mAh

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Weight: 32g

Realme V13 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 600 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme GT Neo

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) – Rs. 79,990

Key Specs

3.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 px, OLED, glossy, non-touch, Samsung ATNA33XC11-0 panel

AMD Lucienne Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 6C/12T Processor

AMD Vega, 7 EUs, 1.8 GHz

16 GB LPDDR4x 3733 MHz (soldered) Memory

512 GB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD (SK Hynix HFM512GD3JX013N) Storage

Wireless 6 (Intel AX200), Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

1x USB-A 3.2 gen1, 2x USB-C gen2 with data, DP and charging, HDMI 2.0b, microSD card reader Ports

67 Wh, 65W charger Battery

VivoBook S S14 (M433) – Rs. 65,990

Key Specs

14 inch LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 matte display

8GB 2400MHz DDR4 (Expandable up to 16GB)

Dual Storage: 256GB SATA SSD + 1TB HDD

Wi-Fi Master

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with advanced Wi-Fi Master technology

Bluetooth

Bluetooth V4.2

Fast charging to 60% in 49 minutes

42Wh 3-cell lithium-prismatic battery

VivoBook Ultra K14 and K15 – Rs. 58,990

Key Specs

14-inch/15.6 Full-HD (1920 x 1080) 250-nits brightness 45% NTSC coverage

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

8GB DDR4 3200MHz Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 1TB SATA HDD

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C 2 x USB 2.0 HDMI 1.4 3.5mm combo audio jack Micro SD Card reader

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.0

HD webcam

Windows 10 Home

42Wr battery

VivoBook 15 (M515)

Key Specs

15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) Screen

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor

Windows 10 Home

8GB DDR4 3200MHz

512GB PCIe M.2

SSD (up to 1TB) 2.5-inch SATA HDD

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0

HDMI 1.4

3.5mm combo audio jack

Micro SD Card reader

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

37Whr battery

VivoBook 17 (M712)

Key Specs