Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart Under Rs.15,000
Flipkart is the go-to platform when it comes to purchasing smartphones or any gadgets. With several discount offers and sales, Flipkart offers smartphones at a discounted price than the original MRP. Moreover, buyers can explore several bank offers. We have listed out a couple of smartphones that have top ratings on Flipkart, which can be bought under Rs. 15,000. To note, this segment is quite crowded in India, and here are the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart in the present scenario.
The list includes several Chinese OEMs. We have many smartphones from Poco like the Poco M3, which has over 69,490 ratings and 5,515 reviews. Our list also includes the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco X2, which have 2,49,271 and 2,56,410 ratings, respectively.
Joining the list are Redmi smartphones. Smartphones like the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9i have 5,300 and 13,253 reviews, respectively. Also, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has retained its popularity for more than a year now with 25,921 ratings and 2,090 reviews on the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list.
The other brand that has made it to the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list is Realme. The Realme 7 and the Realme 7i have 68,408 and 2,50,286 ratings on Flipkart, making them immensely popular. The Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro also have 28,850 and 6,442 reviews. Also, the Realme 6 comes on the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list with 44,667 ratings.
The Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list also includes the Samsung Galaxy F41, which has 2,45,376 ratings, making it immensely popular among buyers for its attractive price tag. The Infinix Hot 10 and the Infinix Hot 9 have also earned a spot on the list with 6,343 and 7,154 reviews on Flipkart.
Some of the other smartphones on the list include Motorola Moto G9 Power, which has secured 20,905 Ratings. Plus, there is the OPPO A52, which has 44,667 ratings and 3,136 reviews on the e-commerce platform, making it part of the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart under Rs. 15,000 list.
POCO M3 (69,490 Ratings & 5,515 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 9 Prime (78,784 Ratings & 5,300 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Realme 7 (68,408 Ratings & 6,822 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 13,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 7i (2,50,286 Ratings & 18,421 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20 (3,68,900 Ratings & 28,850 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
POCO M2 Pro (2,49,271 Ratings & 25,054 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20 Pro (81,405 Ratings & 6,442 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy F41 (2,45,376 Ratings & 29,260 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 10 (61,447 Ratings & 6,343 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7 based on Android 10
- 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5200mAh battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ( 25,921 Ratings & 2,090 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
MOTOROLA G9 Power ( 20,905 Ratings & 2,155 Reviews)
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
POCO X2 (2,56,410 Ratings & 27,983 Reviews )
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
