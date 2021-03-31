The list includes several Chinese OEMs. We have many smartphones from Poco like the Poco M3, which has over 69,490 ratings and 5,515 reviews. Our list also includes the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco X2, which have 2,49,271 and 2,56,410 ratings, respectively.

Joining the list are Redmi smartphones. Smartphones like the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9i have 5,300 and 13,253 reviews, respectively. Also, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has retained its popularity for more than a year now with 25,921 ratings and 2,090 reviews on the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list.

The other brand that has made it to the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list is Realme. The Realme 7 and the Realme 7i have 68,408 and 2,50,286 ratings on Flipkart, making them immensely popular. The Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro also have 28,850 and 6,442 reviews. Also, the Realme 6 comes on the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list with 44,667 ratings.

The Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart list also includes the Samsung Galaxy F41, which has 2,45,376 ratings, making it immensely popular among buyers for its attractive price tag. The Infinix Hot 10 and the Infinix Hot 9 have also earned a spot on the list with 6,343 and 7,154 reviews on Flipkart.

Some of the other smartphones on the list include Motorola Moto G9 Power, which has secured 20,905 Ratings. Plus, there is the OPPO A52, which has 44,667 ratings and 3,136 reviews on the e-commerce platform, making it part of the Most Rated Smartphones In Flipkart under Rs. 15,000 list.

POCO M3 (69,490 Ratings & 5,515 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Redmi 9 Prime (78,784 Ratings & 5,300 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Realme 7 (68,408 Ratings & 6,822 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme 7i (2,50,286 Ratings & 18,421 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20 (3,68,900 Ratings & 28,850 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

POCO M2 Pro (2,49,271 Ratings & 25,054 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (81,405 Ratings & 6,442 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy F41 (2,45,376 Ratings & 29,260 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10 (61,447 Ratings & 6,343 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.78-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Pinhole display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7 based on Android 10

16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5200mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ( 25,921 Ratings & 2,090 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

MOTOROLA G9 Power ( 20,905 Ratings & 2,155 Reviews)

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch HD+ Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

POCO X2 (2,56,410 Ratings & 27,983 Reviews )

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

