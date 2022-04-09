Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR Play 6T Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Moto G22, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We're now in April 2022, and the past few months have witnessed several new launches in the tech industry. Smartphone and laptop launch aside, the tech market has also received plenty of other gadgets like audio accessories, smart TVs, and other IoT products. The Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup includes several such devices like headphones, laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and more. Here's the full list of Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup in the tech world.

The Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup includes plenty of new smartphones. This includes the Motorola Moto G22, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Honor Play 6T and the Play 6T Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and the Realme 9 4G phones. The week also witnessed the launch of the Realme Pad Mini, a new tablet.

Additionally, the Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup includes devices like the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, Mivi Fort S60 and S100, Sennheiser CX Plus, Sennheiser CX, Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro, and the Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X. These are currently some of the most advanced audio gadgets available in the market.

The list of Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the powerful ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 gaming laptop. We also have the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV, the RAEGR RapidLink 200 20W PD Adapter, and the Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 WearOS smartwatch.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones Key Specs Iconic quiet. Comfort. And sound. The first noise cancelling headphones are back, now with lightweight materials for premium comfort and proprietary acoustic technology for deep, clear audio. They're not just an icon reborn - they're the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound.

High-fidelity audio - The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up.

Quiet and Aware Modes - Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

Over ear headphones - These comfortable wireless headphones are suitable for all-day wear. Crafted with plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon, and designed with minimal clamping force, they're as luxurious as they are durable.

Up to 24 hours battery life - Enjoy 24 hours of battery life from a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge offers 3 hours when you're on the go, or plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Key Specs Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H, 2.5 GHz Base Speed, Up to 5.0 GHz Max Turbo Speed, 14 Cores: (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores), 24MB Cache

Play over 100 high-quality PC games, plus new and upcoming blockbusters on day one like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV with your new GU603ZW-K8033WS and one month of Game Pass-including EA Play.

With new games added all the time, there's always something new to play. Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite*, Knockout City, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft PC Bundle, Need for Speed Heat, Psychonauts2, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, 12 Minutes

Memory: 32GB (16GB SO-DIMM *2) DDR5 4800MHz, Support Up to 48GB | Storage: 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0

Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GDDR6 8GB VRAM with MUX Switch, ROG Boost: 1085MHz* at 120W (1035MHz Boost Clock+50MHz OC, 100W+20W Dynamic Boost)

Display: ROG Nebula Display, 16-inch, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10, IPS-level, anti-glare Panel, DCI-P3:100%, Refresh Rate:165Hz, Response Time:3ms, Adaptive-Sync, Pantone Validated, 94% Screen-to-body ratio.

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity | Software Included: McAfee Anti-Virus (1 Years Validity) Mivi Fort S60 and S100 Made Key Specs Type: Soundbar

Configuration: 2.2

Power Source: DC Adapter

Power Output (RMS): 60 W | 100 W

Color: Black

Wired/Wireless: Wireless

Wall Mountable Satellite: Yes

Headphone Jack: Yes

Controls: Volume, Play, Pause, Track Control, etc.

Sales Package: 1 Soundbar, Remote, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

Dimensions: SBFTS100: Width 11 cm Height x 89.5 cm Depth x 8 cm and SBFTS60: Width 9 cm Height x80 cm Depth x8 cm

EQ Modes: Movies, Music & News

Bluetooth Version: 5.1

Wireless range: 10 m

Multiple Connectivity : USB, Bluetooth, Aux ,HDMI and Coaxial Moto G22 Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery HONOR Play 6T Pro Key Specs 6.7 inch Full HD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC (2 x A76 2.4GHz+ 6 x A55 2.0GHz) with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage

Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) battery HONOR Play 6T Key Specs 6.74"HD+ (1600 × 720 pixels) TFT LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colors

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC (2 x Cortex-A76 2.2GHz + 6 x Cortex-A55 2.0GHz) with Mail-G57 GPU

8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage

Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5mp Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme GT 2 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 1-120Hz LTPO variable refresh rate AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB /256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Key Specs 43-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) LED display

Gamma Engine

64-bit MediaTek MT9216 Processor

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0

Google Assistant built-in

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3x HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC), 2x USB, Optical, Ethernet

24W speaker, DOLBY Audio Sennheiser CX Plus Key Specs Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2 compatible, class 1, BLE

Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX

Equalizer: EQ pre-set via Smart Control App

Bass Boost: Via Smart Control App

USB Standard: USB-C

Battery time: Up to 9 hrs music playtime with earbuds Up to 27 hrs music playtime with charging case

Noise cancellation: Passive Noise Cancellation

App support: Sennheiser Smart Control App for iOS and Android Sennheiser CX Key Specs USB Standard: USB-C

Noise cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation

Charging time: 1.5 h for full charge / 10 min for 1 h playtime

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2 compliant. Class 1, 10 mW

Bass Boost: Via Smart Control App

Supported Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adapative

Equalizer: EQ pre-set via Smart Control App

Battery time: up to 24 hours overall playtime with charging case

App support: Sennheiser Smart Control App for iOS and Android Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro Key Specs Available in Black and White color

Geometrical Texture Design

Bluetooth v5.1

13 mm drivers

Quad Mic with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation)

Touch controls

It supports fast charging, featuring USB-C.

Music playback for up to 24 hours

Water Resistance IPX5

Voice assistant support. RAEGR RapidLink 200 20W PD Adapter Key Specs Compatible Devices : Android, iOS devices and Tablets

Connector Type: USB

Special Feature: Lightweight Design, Fast Charging

Connector Type: Type C

Total USB Ports: 1

Wattage: 20 Watts

Input Voltage : 5 Volts

Color : RapidLink 200 - White

Power Source: Corded Electric Realme Pad Mini Key Specs 8.7-inch (1340×800 pixel) WXGA+ LCD screen

2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with realme UI for Pad

8MP rear camera

5MP 105° front camera

Dual Speakers, single mic

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

6400 mAh battery Skagen Falster Gen 6 WearOS smartwatch Key Specs Stainless steel or nylon case, rotating home button, and two configurable push buttons

Stunning 1.28″ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)

Water-resistant (up to 3 ATM)

Customizable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

USB fast charging with magnetic puck Boult Audio AirBass ENCore X Key Specs Available in Black and White color

Designed in UK

Bluetooth v5.1

Extra Bass - 10 mm driver

Quad Mic with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation)

Touch controls

It supports fast charging, featuring USB-C.

Music playback for up to 30 hours

Water Resistance IPX5

Voice assistant support

