Week 17, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 10R, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite, Motorola Edge 30, And More

Last week, we came across the product announcements of some of the most awaited devices such as the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Besides, we also witnessed the India launch of the highly anticipated device - the Xiaomi 12 Pro that went official late last year in China. Apart from these brands, the tech industry also saw the launch of other smartphones such as Infinix Smart 6, Tecno Phantom X, Moto Edge 30 and Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to mention a few.

Besides smartphones, we also came across the launch of a slew of devices across various product categories, including Huaweo MatePad SE (2022), Huawei Band 7, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Realme Pad Mini and many others. Take a look at the launches that happened in the week 17 of this year from below.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Motorola Edge 30 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12 with MyUX

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,020 mAh battery GIZFIT 910 Pro Key Specs Curved Glass with Metal Body

Full Touch IPS Display Screen

Display Size : 1.69″ (4.29 mm)

Display Resolution : TFT 240 X 240 px

Working Time with Calling Function : Upto 2 Days

Working Time without Calling Function : Upto 7 Days

Charging Time : Up to 2 hrs

Dual Bluetooth Connectivity

Magnetic Charging Cable

Water Proof Level : IP67 Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Key Specs 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K OLED display

Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Android TV 11 with Patchwall

Far-field Mics for Google Assistant

Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1, eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, Ethernet, AUX port

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4

30W Speaker Infinix Smart 6 Key Specs

6.6" screen with (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ resolution Screen

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB LPDDR4X RAM + 2GB of Virtual RAM | 64GB of storage

Expandable memory up to 512 GB

12nm Helio A22 Quad-Core processor

Android 11 (Go Edition)

Supports Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Depth sensor, dual LED flash

5MP Selfie camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 / 40 / 43 inch Key Specs 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display

40 / 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

Quad-core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU

1.5GB (40 and 43) / 1GB (32) RAM, 8GB internal storage

Android TV 11 with PatchWall, Mi Quick Wake

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 +5 GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

Supports AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4

24W (40 and 43) / 20W (32) speakers OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery One Nord Buds Key Specs 12.4mm titanum dynamic driver, tuned for rich bass, 20-20,000Hz frequency response range, 98dB driver sensitivity

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec, Dolby Atmos (OnePlus 7/7 Pro later), OnePlus Fast Pair (OnePlus 6 and later)

dual microphones for AI call noise cancellation

Touch controls for track change, voice assistant, Play/pause

94ms low latency with selected OnePlus smartphones and with Pro Gaming Mode enabled

Sweat and water-resistant (IP55) for headset

41mAh battery in buds iQOO Z6 44W Key Specs 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Nokia Go Earbuds+ Key Specs Bluetooth: 5.0

Compatibility: Any Bluetooth device

Features: 13mm drivers

USB connection: USB Type-C

Charging case battery capacity: 300 mAh

Play-time: 26 h Nokia Comfort Earbuds

Key Specs Bluetooth: 5.1

Features: 10mm drivers

USB connection: USB Type-C

Charging case battery capacity: 330 mAh

Earphone/earbud battery: 60 mAh

Play-time: 29 h Nokia 105 (2022) Key Specs 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)

FM Radio, Torchlight

Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800 mAh battery Nokia 105 Plus Key Specs 1.77 inch Screen

Internal storage:4 MB

RAM:4 MB

CPU: MT6261D

Operating System:S30+ Nokia G21 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display with 90Hz refresh rate

1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

50MP + 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,050 mAh battery Micromax IN 2C Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 420 nits brightness

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery vivo S15e Key Specs

6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 256GB storage

Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery

