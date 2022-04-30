Just In
Week 17, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus 10R, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite, Motorola Edge 30, And More
Last week, we came across the product announcements of some of the most awaited devices such as the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Besides, we also witnessed the India launch of the highly anticipated device - the Xiaomi 12 Pro that went official late last year in China. Apart from these brands, the tech industry also saw the launch of other smartphones such as Infinix Smart 6, Tecno Phantom X, Moto Edge 30 and Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to mention a few.
Besides smartphones, we also came across the launch of a slew of devices across various product categories, including Huaweo MatePad SE (2022), Huawei Band 7, Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, Realme Pad Mini and many others. Take a look at the launches that happened in the week 17 of this year from below.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Motorola Edge 30
- 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,020 mAh battery
GIZFIT 910 Pro
Key Specs
- Curved Glass with Metal Body
- Full Touch IPS Display Screen
- Display Size : 1.69″ (4.29 mm)
- Display Resolution : TFT 240 X 240 px
- Working Time with Calling Function : Upto 2 Days
- Working Time without Calling Function : Upto 7 Days
- Charging Time : Up to 2 hrs
- Dual Bluetooth Connectivity
- Magnetic Charging Cable
- Water Proof Level : IP67
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K OLED display
- Quad-Core Cortex A73 MediaTek processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Android TV 11 with Patchwall
- Far-field Mics for Google Assistant
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1, eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, Ethernet, AUX port
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4
- 30W Speaker
Infinix Smart 6
- 6.6" screen with (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ resolution Screen
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4X RAM + 2GB of Virtual RAM | 64GB of storage
- Expandable memory up to 512 GB
- 12nm Helio A22 Quad-Core processor
- Android 11 (Go Edition)
- Supports Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Depth sensor, dual LED flash
- 5MP Selfie camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 / 40 / 43 inch
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display
- 40 / 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- Quad-core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB (40 and 43) / 1GB (32) RAM, 8GB internal storage
- Android TV 11 with PatchWall, Mi Quick Wake
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 +5 GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
- Supports AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4
- 24W (40 and 43) / 20W (32) speakers
OnePlus 10R 5G
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
One Nord Buds
Key Specs
- 12.4mm titanum dynamic driver, tuned for rich bass, 20-20,000Hz frequency response range, 98dB driver sensitivity
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec, Dolby Atmos (OnePlus 7/7 Pro later), OnePlus Fast Pair (OnePlus 6 and later)
- dual microphones for AI call noise cancellation
- Touch controls for track change, voice assistant, Play/pause
- 94ms low latency with selected OnePlus smartphones and with Pro Gaming Mode enabled
- Sweat and water-resistant (IP55) for headset
- 41mAh battery in buds
iQOO Z6 44W
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Nokia Go Earbuds+
Key Specs
- Bluetooth: 5.0
- Compatibility: Any Bluetooth device
- Features: 13mm drivers
- USB connection: USB Type-C
- Charging case battery capacity: 300 mAh
- Play-time: 26 h
Nokia Comfort Earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth: 5.1
- Features: 10mm drivers
- USB connection: USB Type-C
- Charging case battery capacity: 330 mAh
- Earphone/earbud battery: 60 mAh
- Play-time: 29 h
Nokia 105 (2022)
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM
- Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
- FM Radio, Torchlight
- Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800 mAh battery
Nokia 105 Plus
Key Specs
- 1.77 inch Screen
- Internal storage:4 MB
- RAM:4 MB
- CPU: MT6261D
- Operating System:S30+
Nokia G21
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display with 90Hz refresh rate
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,050 mAh battery
Micromax IN 2C
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with up to 420 nits brightness
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
vivo S15e
- 6.44-inch (2404 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999