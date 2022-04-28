Just In
List Upcoming Smartphones Coming With 150W charging
Smartphone batteries have developed to a great extent with modern technology. The Li-Ion battery used in smartphones is also being used to power electric vehicles and laptops. Earlier, these batteries were not given ample power to fuel these devices for a day but the situation has changed, thanks to advancements such as fast charging. Of late, several brands are coming up with fast charging technologies that can fuel the batteries in just a few minutes.
Having said that, here we have listed some of the upcoming smartphones that might arrive with support for 150W fast charging. Take a look at these models that are getting better by each generation that is being released in the market.
Realme GT Neo 3 (Fast charging 150W)
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus Ace (Fast charging 150W)
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (OxygenOS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 10R (Fast charging 150W)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, ColorOS 12
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh Battery
Oppo Reno 8 Pro (Fast charging 150W)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5-inch bezel-less display
- Android v12
- 50 + 16 + 13 + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 12 GB RAM
- 5,000 mAh Battery (Fast charging 150W)
OnePlus Nord 3 (Fast charging 150W)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED display
- Android v12
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4,500 mAh Battery
