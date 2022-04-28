List Upcoming Smartphones Coming With 150W charging Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone batteries have developed to a great extent with modern technology. The Li-Ion battery used in smartphones is also being used to power electric vehicles and laptops. Earlier, these batteries were not given ample power to fuel these devices for a day but the situation has changed, thanks to advancements such as fast charging. Of late, several brands are coming up with fast charging technologies that can fuel the batteries in just a few minutes.

Having said that, here we have listed some of the upcoming smartphones that might arrive with support for 150W fast charging. Take a look at these models that are getting better by each generation that is being released in the market.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Fast charging 150W) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus Ace (Fast charging 150W) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (OxygenOS 12 for global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus 10R (Fast charging 150W) Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 12, ColorOS 12

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh Battery Oppo Reno 8 Pro (Fast charging 150W) Rumored Key Specs 6.5-inch bezel-less display

Android v12

50 + 16 + 13 + 5 MP Rear Camera

12 GB RAM

5,000 mAh Battery (Fast charging 150W) OnePlus Nord 3 (Fast charging 150W) Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED display

Android v12

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

4,500 mAh Battery

