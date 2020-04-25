Week 19, 2020 Launch Roundup: iQOO Neo 3 5G, Realme X50m 5G, Motorola Edge+, HUAWEI Nova 7 And More

Given the numerous launches, once the lockdown ends, we can expect various devices to go out on sale creating a massive sales record. In addition, the latest market entrants are not only restricted to smartphones but across product categories.

Here is a list of product launched in the week 19 of this year. Check out the launch roundup from below

iQOO Neo 3 5G

iQOO Neo 3 5G has been launched with 5G connectivity, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 55W Super FlashCharge, 48MP AI quad-camera module, a 4440 mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM and other notable aspects.

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50m 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, an aspect ratio of 20:9, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB RAM, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and 5G connectivity support among other aspects.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ comes fitted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Endless Edge display that is curved on both sides, HDR10+ support, a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera sensor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, a Snapdragon 865 SoC with inbuilt 5G modem and more.

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge carries a similar design and display as the Edge+ except for a few notable hardware changes. The device features a Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.

Nubia Play

Nubia Play is a gaming smartphone featuring a refresh rate of 144Hz, 5G connectivity, Android 10 OS, a 5100mAh capacious battery, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC and more notable specs.

Jabra Evolve2 85

This is a new pair of headphones featuring ten microphones and Digital Hybrid ANC. The headphones can last up to 37 hours of wireless battery life, a 360-degree view on both ear cups, good connectivity, and much more.

Jabra Evolve2 65

Jabra Evolve2 65 flaunts three microphones and two of them are positioned in the boom-arm while one is in the right ear cup. This headset from Jabra offers 37 hours of wireless battery life, and a better wireless range than the existing model, Evolve 65.

Jabra Evolve2 40

Jabra Evolve2 40 is a wired variant of these touted to offer the same level of durability, comfort, and user experience as the Evolve2 65. The performance and features are quite identical to that of the existing model.

OPPO A52

Oppo A52 is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a 500mAh battery.

OPPO Find X2 Lite

OPPO Find X2 Lite has been launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, an AMOLED display of 6.4 inches with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 128Gb storage space, and a 4025mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 5G has been launched with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display, an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC, an 8MP telelphoto lens at the rear, a 32MP selfie camera, and much more.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, Android 10 topped with EMUI 10.1, an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a camera arrangement with a 64MP primary sensor.

Nova 7 SE 5G

Nova 7 SE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display, an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more.

OPPO A12

OPPO A12 adorns a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, and a 4200mAh battery.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is a new pair of wireless headphones launched with the OnePlus 8 series flagship smartphones. It comes with a quick charge feature that will provide 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.

Huawei MatePad

Huawei MatePad comes with a 10.4-inch IPS display with a resolution 2000 x 1200 pixels, an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, a 7250mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and much more.

Huawei v55i

Huawei v55i is a smart TV with a 55-inch panel. What's interesting is that this smart TV from Huawei comes with a pop-up camera for video calls. There are other highlights that make it interesting.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is a sports smartwatch featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display, a slew of professional workout modes, two weeks of battery life, and other aspects.