    Week 19, 2021 Launch Roundup: HONOR MagicBook X 14, HONOR Pad X7, OPPO K9 5G, Vivo Y52s And More

    As usual, the past week witnessed sizzling activity in the tech industry. Several companies came forward to make their product announcements. These include the launch of a mix of laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, and much more. Especially, Chinese brands such as Honor, Oppo, Vivo and others have made numerous announcements for their users last week.

    As usual, the past week witnessed sizzling activity in the tech industry. Several companies came forward to make their product announcements. These include the launch of a mix of laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, and much more. Especially, Chinese brands such as Honor, Oppo, Vivo and others have made numerous announcements for their users last week.

    HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15

    Key Specs

    • 14-inch / 15-inch 1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified
    • 2.1 GHz (up to 4.1GHz) Core i3-10110U dual-core / 1.6GHz (up to 4.2GHz) Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with Intel UHD Graphics
    • 8GB / 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 256GB / 512GB SSD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button
    • Pop-up webcam
    • Magic-Link 2.0
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type- C x 1, HDMI x 1, USB3.0 (Type A) x 1, USB2.0 (Type A) x 1
    • X 14 Dimensions: 409 x 283 x 72mm; Weight: About 1.38kg
    • X 15 Dimensions: 475 x 283 x 72mm; Weight: About 1.56kg
    • MagicBook X 14- 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery with up to 13.2h local video playback
    • MagicBook 15 - 42Wh (Rated capacity) battery with up to 7h local video playback
    HONOR Pad X7
     

    Key Specs

    • 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with up to 300nits brightness
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) (4 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A53 +4 x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB ROM; expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10
    • 5MP Rear camera
    • 2MP Front camera
    • LTE support Connectivity
    • 5100mAh with 10W charging Battery
    OPPO Smart TV K9 (43″, 55″ and 65″)

    Key Specs

    • 43-inch (1920 x 1080) direct type DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 230 nits brightness
    • 55 /65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) direct type DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 93% DCI-P3 colour gamut, MEMC (65″)
    • MT9652 Quad-Core A73 processor with G52 MC1 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB (8GB in 43″ model) storage
    • ColorOS TV 2.0
    • Bluetooth voice Remote control, Far-field speech (55″ / 65″)
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC) (65″) / HDMI 2.0 (55″ and 43″), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port
    • 30W (15 x 2) in 55″ & 65″ / 20W (10W x 2) in 43″ Speaker with Dolby Audio
    OPPO K9 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, up to 750nits peak brightness
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,300 battery (typical) battery
    Fire-Boltt Beast

    Key Specs

    • 1.69-inch color display with up to 500 nits peak brightness, Customisable Watch Faces
    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
    • 8 Sports Mode: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming
    • Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
    • Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
    • IP67 Water Resistant
    • Caller ID, Call Reject and Camera Control, Music Control, Meditative breathing, Weather forecast
    • 8 days battery life and a Standby Time of 360 Hours
    Vivo Y52s (t1 Edition) 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 5:07 [IST]
    X