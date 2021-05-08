Week 19, 2021 Launch Roundup: HONOR MagicBook X 14, HONOR Pad X7, OPPO K9 5G, Vivo Y52s And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As usual, the past week witnessed sizzling activity in the tech industry. Several companies came forward to make their product announcements. These include the launch of a mix of laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, and much more. Especially, Chinese brands such as Honor, Oppo, Vivo and others have made numerous announcements for their users last week.

HONOR MagicBook X 14 and X 15 Key Specs 14-inch / 15-inch 1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, TÜV Rheinland Certified

2.1 GHz (up to 4.1GHz) Core i3-10110U dual-core / 1.6GHz (up to 4.2GHz) Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with Intel UHD Graphics

8GB / 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 256GB / 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

3.5mm audio jack, Fingerprint power button

Pop-up webcam

Magic-Link 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type- C x 1, HDMI x 1, USB3.0 (Type A) x 1, USB2.0 (Type A) x 1

X 14 Dimensions: 409 x 283 x 72mm; Weight: About 1.38kg

X 15 Dimensions: 475 x 283 x 72mm; Weight: About 1.56kg

MagicBook X 14- 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery with up to 13.2h local video playback

MagicBook 15 - 42Wh (Rated capacity) battery with up to 7h local video playback HONOR Pad X7 Key Specs 8-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with up to 300nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) (4 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A53 +4 x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB ROM; expandable memory up to 512GB

Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10

5MP Rear camera

2MP Front camera

LTE support Connectivity

5100mAh with 10W charging Battery OPPO Smart TV K9 (43″, 55″ and 65″) Key Specs 43-inch (1920 x 1080) direct type DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 230 nits brightness

55 /65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) direct type DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits brightness, 93% DCI-P3 colour gamut, MEMC (65″)

MT9652 Quad-Core A73 processor with G52 MC1 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB (8GB in 43″ model) storage

ColorOS TV 2.0

Bluetooth voice Remote control, Far-field speech (55″ / 65″)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, IR, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC) (65″) / HDMI 2.0 (55″ and 43″), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port

30W (15 x 2) in 55″ & 65″ / 20W (10W x 2) in 43″ Speaker with Dolby Audio OPPO K9 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz sampling rate, up to 750nits peak brightness

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 battery (typical) battery Fire-Boltt Beast Key Specs 1.69-inch color display with up to 500 nits peak brightness, Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

8 Sports Mode: Walk, Run, Football, Basketball, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Swimming

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

IP67 Water Resistant

Caller ID, Call Reject and Camera Control, Music Control, Meditative breathing, Weather forecast

8 days battery life and a Standby Time of 360 Hours Vivo Y52s (t1 Edition) 5G Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

