Week 21, 2020 Launch Roundup: LG VELVET, Meizu 17, OPPO A92, HUAWEI Y8s, TECNO Spark 5 And More

Having said that the launches have been happening from time to time, the Week 21 of this year also witnessed an ample number of devices being unveiled. And, here we have come up with a roundup of launches that have taken place last week for you.

This includes the much-awaited devices from Xiaomi, LG, Oppo, Meizu and others. Take a look at the same from below.

Meizu HD60 ANC headphones

The Meizu HD60 ANC over-ear headphones comes with active noise cancellation, Hi-Res certification to deliver high-quality audio output, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meizu 17

The Meizu 17 has been unveiled with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a 4500mAh battery.

Meizu 17 Pro 5G

The Meizu 17 Pro 5G comes fitted with a 6.1-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a combination of rear cameras - 48MP + 12MP Dual LED flash, and AF rear camera, a 32MP selfie camera, 5G connectivity as its name indicates, and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved E3 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, up to 256GB storage space, up to 8GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity among other notable highlights.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India is the global variant of the Mi AirDots 2 available in China. It has a charging case with automatic wear detection, ENC, 14.2mm drivers, and more.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is a set-top-box featuring Bluetooth voice remote control, HDR video support, an HDMI port, and other key aspects for uninterrupted entertainment.

Vivo Y30

The Vivo Y30 has been launched with a 6.47-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera module at the rear, Android 10 topped with FunTouchOS, and the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

NoiseFit Endure with 1.28-inch display

NoiseFit Endure smartwatch has been launched with a 1.28-inch display, up to 20 days of battery life, an IP68 rating for water resistance, and a rugged build as its bezel is made of hardened stainless steel.

HUAWEI MatePad T8

HUAWEI MatePad T8 is the latest tablet to be launched by the company featuring a 5100mAh battery, a metal build, an 8-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio MT8768 SoC, and more.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2, the latest offering from the company and a lightweight business laptop. The device features a 2-in-1 design and comes with notable improvements than its predecessor with a 10.5-inch display, a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold processor, and more.

OPPO A92

OPPO A92 was launched featuring a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, a punch-hole cutout, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is the most powerful laptop in the Surface lineup featuring a 13.5-inch or 15-inch display, a high-performance detachable laptop, and much more

HUAWEI Y8s

HUAWEI Y8s bestows a 6.5-inch display, an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, and a 4000mAh battery. There are two selfie camera sensors at the front of this latest offering among other highlights.

LG VELVET

LG Velvet is the newly launched smartphone with a sleek and stylish design. It features an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 6.8-inch P-OLED display, and a 4300mAh battery.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i, a pair of truly wireless earbuds has been launched with two outward-facing microphones for a better and more accurate voice clarity, and much more.

TECNO Spark 5

TECNO Spark 5 comes fitted with a 6.6-inch display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery among other notable aspects.