    Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto e32s, TECNO Spark 9 Pro, iQOO Neo 6, HONOR 70 Pro, And More

    By
    |

    We've just stepped into June, which would also set the course for the upcoming launches of Q2 of 2022. This also brings us to Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes many new smartphones, laptops, and other accessories. The Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup includes debuts of unique gadgets like the Haier Smart Robot Vacuum cleaner. Here's all you need to know.

     
    Firstly, the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup includes several new smartphones. Firstly, we have the Motorola Moto e32s, a budget smartphone falling in the sub-Rs. 10K segment. We also have the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is also an affordable smartphone with premium specs.

    Speaking of premium, the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Honor 70 series. The popular Huawei sub-brand has released the Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro, and the high-end Honor 70 Pro+. Smartphone launches for this week also include the iQOO Neo 6, which is an impressive smartphone.

    Apart from these, the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which is an affordable laptop from the Windows maker. We also have gaming accessories in the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup, the Beyerdynamic MMX 100, and the Beyerdynamic MMX 150. Plus, the unique Haier Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner is also on the list.

    Moto e32s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage,
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with My UX
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
     

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

    Key Specs

    • 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen display, 330 nits brightness
    • 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor
    • 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB SSD
    • 720p HD f/2.0 aperture camera (front-facing) camera
    • Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics
    • Windows 11 Home
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE
    • Physical ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port
    • One Touch sign in with Fingerprint Reader Power button (excluding i5/4/128)
    • Sensors: Ambient light sensor
    • Up to 13.5 hours of battery
    TECNO Spark 9 Pro

    TECNO Spark 9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    iQOO Neo 6

    iQOO Neo 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
    beyerdynamic MMX 100

    beyerdynamic MMX 100

    Key Specs

    • Closed-back analog gaming headset with 40 mm drivers for high-resolution sound and a precise sound localisation
    • META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone with 9.9 mm capsule for studio-level gaming
    • Various connectivity possibilities thanks to impedance of 32 ohms
    • Volume dial and mute button for quick and precise volume adjustment
    • beyerdynamic design and high-quality materials for hours of wearing comfort
    beyerdynamic MMX 150 gaming headsets

    beyerdynamic MMX 150 gaming headsets

    Key Specs

    • Closed-back analog gaming headset with 40 mm drivers for high-resolution sound and a precise sound localisation
    • META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone with 9.9 mm capsule for studio-level gaming
    • Various connectivity possibilities thanks to impedance of 32 ohms
    • Volume dial and mute button for quick and precise volume adjustment
    • beyerdynamic design and high-quality materials for hours of wearing comfort
    HONOR 70 Pro And HONOR 70 Pro+

    HONOR 70 Pro And HONOR 70 Pro+

    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2652 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
    • HONOR 70 Pro - MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5nm Octa-Core with SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
    • HONOR 70 Pro+ - Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
    • Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 54MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 50MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    HONOR 70

    HONOR 70

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G Plus 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
    • Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 54MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,800 mAh battery
    Haier Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Haier Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Key Specs

    • Model: TH27U1
    • Navigation: Gyroscope
    • Function: Mop and Vacuum
    • Control: App & Voice control
    • Cleaning modes: Auto, Edge, Spot, Manual
    • Dustbin capacity: 600ml
    • Water Tank Capacity: 350ml
    • Battery Capacity: 2600mAh
    • Vacuum Suction: 2200pa
    • Noise: ≤ 65db
    • Charging: Auto-return to charger
    • Charging time: 3-4 hours
    • Run time: 90 Min
    • Brushless motor: Yes

