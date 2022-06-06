Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto e32s, TECNO Spark 9 Pro, iQOO Neo 6, HONOR 70 Pro, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We've just stepped into June, which would also set the course for the upcoming launches of Q2 of 2022. This also brings us to Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes many new smartphones, laptops, and other accessories. The Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup includes debuts of unique gadgets like the Haier Smart Robot Vacuum cleaner. Here's all you need to know.

Firstly, the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup includes several new smartphones. Firstly, we have the Motorola Moto e32s, a budget smartphone falling in the sub-Rs. 10K segment. We also have the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is also an affordable smartphone with premium specs.

Speaking of premium, the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Honor 70 series. The popular Huawei sub-brand has released the Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro, and the high-end Honor 70 Pro+. Smartphone launches for this week also include the iQOO Neo 6, which is an impressive smartphone.

Apart from these, the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which is an affordable laptop from the Windows maker. We also have gaming accessories in the Week 22, 2022 Launch Roundup, the Beyerdynamic MMX 100, and the Beyerdynamic MMX 150. Plus, the unique Haier Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner is also on the list.

Moto e32s Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display, 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage,

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with My UX

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Key Specs 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen display, 330 nits brightness

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB SSD

720p HD f/2.0 aperture camera (front-facing) camera

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium; Dual far-field Studio Mics

Windows 11 Home

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 LE

Physical ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port

One Touch sign in with Fingerprint Reader Power button (excluding i5/4/128)

Sensors: Ambient light sensor

Up to 13.5 hours of battery TECNO Spark 9 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ Dot Notch display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery iQOO Neo 6 Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery beyerdynamic MMX 100 Key Specs Closed-back analog gaming headset with 40 mm drivers for high-resolution sound and a precise sound localisation

META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone with 9.9 mm capsule for studio-level gaming

Various connectivity possibilities thanks to impedance of 32 ohms

Volume dial and mute button for quick and precise volume adjustment

beyerdynamic design and high-quality materials for hours of wearing comfort beyerdynamic MMX 150 gaming headsets Key Specs Closed-back analog gaming headset with 40 mm drivers for high-resolution sound and a precise sound localisation

META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone with 9.9 mm capsule for studio-level gaming

Various connectivity possibilities thanks to impedance of 32 ohms

Volume dial and mute button for quick and precise volume adjustment

beyerdynamic design and high-quality materials for hours of wearing comfort HONOR 70 Pro And HONOR 70 Pro+ Key Specs 6.78-inch (2652 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

HONOR 70 Pro - MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5nm Octa-Core with SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

HONOR 70 Pro+ - Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU

8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage

Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

54MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

50MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery HONOR 70 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G Plus 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage

Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

54MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery Haier Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Key Specs Model: TH27U1

Navigation: Gyroscope

Function: Mop and Vacuum

Control: App & Voice control

Cleaning modes: Auto, Edge, Spot, Manual

Dustbin capacity: 600ml

Water Tank Capacity: 350ml

Battery Capacity: 2600mAh

Vacuum Suction: 2200pa

Noise: ≤ 65db

Charging: Auto-return to charger

Charging time: 3-4 hours

Run time: 90 Min

Brushless motor: Yes

Best Mobiles in India