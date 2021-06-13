For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 5 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Speculated: Everything You Need To Know
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Father’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 5 hrs ago Reliance Jio 5G Services: Expected Speed, Plans, And Offers
- 7 hrs ago Infinix Note 10 First Sale Today At 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specs
Don't Miss
- News Rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; more expected in next 2 days
- Finance Property Tax in Mumbai: How to Pay BMC/MCGM Property Tax Online?
- Movies 7 Years Of Kiara Advani: From MS Dhoni To Kabir Singh, Celebrating The Different Facades Of Her Versatility
- Sports Euro 2020: Three potential dark horses for this year's European Championship
- Lifestyle Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi’s Pyjama Set Is A Vibrant Outfit For Dull Mornings; Find Its Price Inside!
- Automobiles Hyundai Creta SX Executive Variant: Details Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
- Education THE Asia University Rankings 2021: List of Indian Universities In Times Asia Rankings 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Week 24, 2021 Launch Roundup: iQOO Z3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nokia C20 Plus, Realme C25s And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The coronavirus crisis persists all over the world, but several companies are still launching their products for their users. To our surprise, the pandemic has not ceased the companies from launching their products, and last week too we have seen a plethora of such announcements.
Tech brands including Infinix, OnePlus, Nokia, Realme, Samsung, Sony, and many others have launched several of their products across categories such as smartphones, headphones, and more. Check out the launches of week 24 from here.
iQOO Z3 5G
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (Typical) battery
POCO M3 Pro 5G
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Infinix NOTE 10
- 6.95-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 500 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Infinix NOTE 10 Pro
- 6.95-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Planar Headphones
Key Specs
- Durable Connections The headphone's drivers are protected by a newly designed casing for enhanced durability and protection from the elements. A dual-sided high-performance 3.5mm cable is packaged with a 6.35mm adapter for maximum compatibility with a wide range of devices.
- Easily Driven by Portable Devices The HE400SE's high sensitivity makes it the perfect match for low-voltage sources including smartphones and tablets. Sound is rich and pure without the need for an outboard amplifier.
- Maximum Comfort for Hours of Listening Pleasure Thanks to its newly designed adjustable lightweight headband, the HE400se remains cool and comfortable for hours, even in excessively warm weather.
RAEGR Vocalz 250 Condenser Microphone Kit
Key Specs
- [PROFESSIONAL SOUND CHIPSET] This Condenser Microphone has been designed with a professional sound chipset. This recording mic captures the details, nuances, and articulation with a high sampling rate, extended dynamic range, and smooth frequency response. It is the professional microphone which offers richer & crystal clear audios for live streams, podcast, YouTube videos, voice-over, meetings, and gaming.
- [BLOCK OUT DISRUPTIVE NOISE] Background noise is greatly eliminated due to the cardioid pickup pattern that only focuses sound sources directly in front of the microphone. Pop filter with double mesh layering and foam windscreen help reduce subtle plosive and wind sound.
- [EASY TO INSTALL] You just need to unfold the tripod and attach it to the microphone, secure the bottom knob to the table 180-degree flexible design allows you the adjust any angle as you want. The all-steel scissor arm stand is sufficient for holding the entire setup steady and is fully adjustable with tension knobs to keep it in place.
- [HIGH COMPATIBILITY] For All laptops, PC & Mobile phones. But if you want to connect with your phone, you need an OTG adapter (not included). Strong output, no distortion, low power consumption
- [PACKING LIST] : Condenser Mic + Adjustable Scissor Arm Stand + Metal Shock Mount + Pop Filter + Foam Mic Windscreen + Table Mounting Clamp + XLR 3 Female Pin to 3.5mm Audio jack Cord + Audio Jack Converter to USB+ 2 x Cale Organizer.
TECNO Spark 7T
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- 48MP rear camera + secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Nokia C20 Plus
- 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4950mAh battery
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 And F17
ASUS TUF Gaming F15
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch FHD V-IPS 144Hz/240Hz-3ms
- Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H i5-11400H, i7-11800H, i9-11900H Processor
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6
- Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket for expansion for total expansion of up to 32 GB SDRAM, Dual-channel support
- Up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 X4 SSD
- 90 Wh lithium-polymer battery
ASUS TUF Gaming F17
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch FHD V-IPS 144Hz
- Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H i5-11400H, i7-11800H Processor
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6
- Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket for expansion for total expansion of up to 32 GB SDRAM, Dual-channel support
- Up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 X4 SSD
- 90 Wh lithium-polymer battery
Zephyrus M16 (GU603)
Key Specs
- 16-inch IPS-level Display
- Intel Core i7-11800H
- Intel Core i9-11900H
- RTX3050 Ti, 4GB GDDR6 (60+15) W [TGP + Dynamic Boost]
- RTX3060, 6GB GDDR6 (80+15) W [TGP + Dynamic Boost]
- RTX3070, 8GB GDDR6 (80+20) W [TGP + Dynamic Boost]
- Support Up to 32G DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM
- 2*PCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB/2TB
- 90Whr Battery
Zephyrus S17 (GX703)
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch UHD IPS-level panel Display
- Intel Core i9-11900H CPU
- Support Up to 48G DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2×2) + BT 5.2, support Range Boost
- 90Whr Battery
OnePlus TV U1S 50″, 55″ and 65″ 4K TVs
Key Specs
- 50 / 55 / 65-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K LED panel Display
- Gamma Engine with MEMC, Super Resolution, Noise Reduction, Color Space Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Ani-Alasing, AI-PQ
- Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0
- Google Assistant built-in; Works with Alexa, Hands-free voice control with Speak Now
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz/5 GHz)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3x HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC)
- 2x USB (2 x USB 2.0), Optical, Ethernet
- 30W Sound Output speaker
Gionee STYLFIT GSW7
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (240 x 240 Pixels) TFT LCD touch screen
- Compatible with G Buddy Smart Life App that works with Android Version 4.4 or above; iOS version 9.0 or above.
- Heart rate and SpO2 monitor, Sleep Monitor, Multiple Sports Modes such as Walking, cycling, running, skipping and more, Calorie Meter & Pedometer
- Remote Camera, & Notifications Alert for Calls, WhatsApp, SMS, eMail & Facebook
- Water resistant (IP67)
- 130mAh battery offers up to 4 days battery life
Gionee STYLFIT GSW8
Key Specs
- Touch Display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Heart Rate Monitor
- SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor
- Water Resistant, IP67
- Altimeter, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count
- Alarm Clock, Stopwatch, Reminder, Timer
- Scratch Resistant, Dust Proof
Gionee STYLFIT GSW6
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 Touch Display
- Water Resistant
- IP67 Dust Proof
- Heart Rate Monitor
- SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor Altimeter
- Pedometer
- Sleep Monitor
- Calorie Count
- Step Count
- 5 days Battery
vivo Y73
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Sony Airpeak S1 professional drone
Key Specs
- Use Your Own Camera & Lenses
- Supports Alpha Series & FX3 Cameras
- S1 Gimbal Required & Not Included
- 0-50 mph Acceleration in 3.5 Seconds
- Wind Resistance up to 44.7 mph
- Up to 55.9 mph Maximum Flight Speed
- Up to 22 Minutes of Flight Time
- 5 Cameras & 2 IR Sensor Vision Systems
- Create & Fly Automated Flight Plans
- Obstacle Avoidance & Braking Function
Moto G Stylus 5G
- 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Built-in Stylus
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nokia C01 Plus
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) removable battery
Samsung Frame TV (2021) QLED 4K TV (43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch)
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate : 120 Hertz | QLED Panel
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices
- Smart TV Features : Voice Assistants | PC Mode | Universal Guide | Auto Game Mode & Game Motion Plus | Super Ultra Wide Game View & Game Bar | Web Browser | Screen Mirroring | Supported Apps : Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and many more
- Sound: 40 Watts Output - 4 Ch| Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus | Surround Sound | Active Voice Amplifier | Adaptive Sound+ | Q Symphony
- Display: Ultra HD (4k) QLED Panel | Customizable Bezels (Sold Separately) | Dual LED | Quantum HDR & Certified HDR 10+ | Supreme UHD Dimming | Mega Contarst | Slim Fit Wall Mount | 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
HONOR Band 6
- 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283
- PPI
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking
- 10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts
- 180mAh battery
Sony WF-1000XM4
Key Specs
- Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec
- Crystal-clear call quality, beam forming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments
- Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations
- IPX4 Water resistance
- "Sony | Headphones Connect" App for Android /iOS
- Ergonomic surface design for a better fit
- Stable Bluetooth connection
- Touch controls and Wearing Detection
- 8 hours (24h with case) long battery life
Realme C25s
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with up to 570 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
7,990
-
17,040
-
20,476
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones laptops news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 13:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2021