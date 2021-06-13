Week 24, 2021 Launch Roundup: iQOO Z3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nokia C20 Plus, Realme C25s And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The coronavirus crisis persists all over the world, but several companies are still launching their products for their users. To our surprise, the pandemic has not ceased the companies from launching their products, and last week too we have seen a plethora of such announcements.

Tech brands including Infinix, OnePlus, Nokia, Realme, Samsung, Sony, and many others have launched several of their products across categories such as smartphones, headphones, and more. Check out the launches of week 24 from here. iQOO Z3 5G Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (Typical) battery POCO M3 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery OnePlus Nord CE 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Infinix NOTE 10 Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with up to 500 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Infinix NOTE 10 Pro Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Planar Headphones Key Specs Durable Connections The headphone's drivers are protected by a newly designed casing for enhanced durability and protection from the elements. A dual-sided high-performance 3.5mm cable is packaged with a 6.35mm adapter for maximum compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Easily Driven by Portable Devices The HE400SE's high sensitivity makes it the perfect match for low-voltage sources including smartphones and tablets. Sound is rich and pure without the need for an outboard amplifier.

Maximum Comfort for Hours of Listening Pleasure Thanks to its newly designed adjustable lightweight headband, the HE400se remains cool and comfortable for hours, even in excessively warm weather. RAEGR Vocalz 250 Condenser Microphone Kit Key Specs [PROFESSIONAL SOUND CHIPSET] This Condenser Microphone has been designed with a professional sound chipset. This recording mic captures the details, nuances, and articulation with a high sampling rate, extended dynamic range, and smooth frequency response. It is the professional microphone which offers richer & crystal clear audios for live streams, podcast, YouTube videos, voice-over, meetings, and gaming.

[BLOCK OUT DISRUPTIVE NOISE] Background noise is greatly eliminated due to the cardioid pickup pattern that only focuses sound sources directly in front of the microphone. Pop filter with double mesh layering and foam windscreen help reduce subtle plosive and wind sound.

[EASY TO INSTALL] You just need to unfold the tripod and attach it to the microphone, secure the bottom knob to the table 180-degree flexible design allows you the adjust any angle as you want. The all-steel scissor arm stand is sufficient for holding the entire setup steady and is fully adjustable with tension knobs to keep it in place.

[HIGH COMPATIBILITY] For All laptops, PC & Mobile phones. But if you want to connect with your phone, you need an OTG adapter (not included). Strong output, no distortion, low power consumption

[PACKING LIST] : Condenser Mic + Adjustable Scissor Arm Stand + Metal Shock Mount + Pop Filter + Foam Mic Windscreen + Table Mounting Clamp + XLR 3 Female Pin to 3.5mm Audio jack Cord + Audio Jack Converter to USB+ 2 x Cale Organizer. TECNO Spark 7T Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

48MP rear camera + secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Nokia C20 Plus Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 2MP depth sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4950mAh battery ASUS TUF Gaming F15 And F17 ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Key Specs 15.6-inch FHD V-IPS 144Hz/240Hz-3ms

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H i5-11400H, i7-11800H, i9-11900H Processor

Windows 10 Home

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6

Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket for expansion for total expansion of up to 32 GB SDRAM, Dual-channel support

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 X4 SSD

90 Wh lithium-polymer battery ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Key Specs 17.3-inch FHD V-IPS 144Hz

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H i5-11400H, i7-11800H Processor

Windows 10 Home

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6

Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket for expansion for total expansion of up to 32 GB SDRAM, Dual-channel support

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 X4 SSD

90 Wh lithium-polymer battery Zephyrus M16 (GU603) Key Specs 16-inch IPS-level Display

Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i9-11900H

RTX3050 Ti, 4GB GDDR6 (60+15) W [TGP + Dynamic Boost]

RTX3060, 6GB GDDR6 (80+15) W [TGP + Dynamic Boost]

RTX3070, 8GB GDDR6 (80+20) W [TGP + Dynamic Boost]

Support Up to 32G DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM

2*PCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB/2TB

90Whr Battery Zephyrus S17 (GX703) Key Specs 17.3-inch UHD IPS-level panel Display

Intel Core i9-11900H CPU

Support Up to 48G DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM

Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2×2) + BT 5.2, support Range Boost

90Whr Battery OnePlus TV U1S 50″, 55″ and 65″ 4K TVs Key Specs 50 / 55 / 65-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K LED panel Display

Gamma Engine with MEMC, Super Resolution, Noise Reduction, Color Space Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Ani-Alasing, AI-PQ

Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0

Google Assistant built-in; Works with Alexa, Hands-free voice control with Speak Now

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz/5 GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3x HDMI (HDMI1 support ARC)

2x USB (2 x USB 2.0), Optical, Ethernet

30W Sound Output speaker Gionee STYLFIT GSW7 Key Specs 1.3-inch (240 x 240 Pixels) TFT LCD touch screen

Compatible with G Buddy Smart Life App that works with Android Version 4.4 or above; iOS version 9.0 or above.

Heart rate and SpO2 monitor, Sleep Monitor, Multiple Sports Modes such as Walking, cycling, running, skipping and more, Calorie Meter & Pedometer

Remote Camera, & Notifications Alert for Calls, WhatsApp, SMS, eMail & Facebook

Water resistant (IP67)

130mAh battery offers up to 4 days battery life Gionee STYLFIT GSW8 Key Specs Touch Display

Bluetooth 5.0

Heart Rate Monitor

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor

Water Resistant, IP67

Altimeter, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count

Alarm Clock, Stopwatch, Reminder, Timer

Scratch Resistant, Dust Proof Gionee STYLFIT GSW6 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 Touch Display

Water Resistant

IP67 Dust Proof

Heart Rate Monitor

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor Altimeter

Pedometer

Sleep Monitor

Calorie Count

Step Count

5 days Battery vivo Y73 Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

64MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Sony Airpeak S1 professional drone Key Specs Use Your Own Camera & Lenses

Supports Alpha Series & FX3 Cameras

S1 Gimbal Required & Not Included

0-50 mph Acceleration in 3.5 Seconds

Wind Resistance up to 44.7 mph

Up to 55.9 mph Maximum Flight Speed

Up to 22 Minutes of Flight Time

5 Cameras & 2 IR Sensor Vision Systems

Create & Fly Automated Flight Plans

Obstacle Avoidance & Braking Function Moto G Stylus 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Built-in Stylus

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Nokia C01 Plus Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

1GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) removable battery Samsung Frame TV (2021) QLED 4K TV (43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch) Key Specs Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate : 120 Hertz | QLED Panel

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices

Smart TV Features : Voice Assistants | PC Mode | Universal Guide | Auto Game Mode & Game Motion Plus | Super Ultra Wide Game View & Game Bar | Web Browser | Screen Mirroring | Supported Apps : Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and many more

Sound: 40 Watts Output - 4 Ch| Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus | Surround Sound | Active Voice Amplifier | Adaptive Sound+ | Q Symphony

Display: Ultra HD (4k) QLED Panel | Customizable Bezels (Sold Separately) | Dual LED | Quantum HDR & Certified HDR 10+ | Supreme UHD Dimming | Mega Contarst | Slim Fit Wall Mount | 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot HONOR Band 6 Key Specs

1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 283

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking

10 workout modes (Outdoor running, Indoor running, Outdoor walking, Outdoor cycling, Indoor cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, Indoor walking), Automatically tracks 6 workouts

180mAh battery Sony WF-1000XM4 Key Specs Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec

Crystal-clear call quality, beam forming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

IPX4 Water resistance

"Sony | Headphones Connect" App for Android /iOS

Ergonomic surface design for a better fit

Stable Bluetooth connection

Touch controls and Wearing Detection

8 hours (24h with case) long battery life Realme C25s Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with up to 570 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

