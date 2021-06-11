Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals On Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro And More

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a massive price cut on the Poco M3, which gets a 15 percent discount, cutting down the price to Rs. 10,999. Plus, the Poco M2 series also gets a discount here. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Reloaded, and the Poco M2 Pro are at a discount, costing just Rs. 11,499, Rs. 9,499, and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

One can also check out the Poco C3 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here, the Poco C3 Arctic Blue and the Lime Green color option with 4GB RAM and 3GB RAM, respectively are available at a discount. Buyers can get these devices for just Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. Lastly, the popular Poco X3 Pro is available with a 20 percent discount, costing just Rs. 18,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, making it an attractive buy.

