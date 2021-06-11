Just In
- 8 hrs ago TCL Mini LED TV Lineup India Launch Confirmed; What To Expect?
- 11 hrs ago JioFiber Vs Excitel Broadband Plans: Who Is Offering Better Benefits?
- 11 hrs ago PTron Announces Pulsefit P261 Smartwatch And Pulsefit F121 Smartband; Price Starts At Rs. 1,999
- 11 hrs ago Why Are Handsets Makers Launching Devices In Advance?
Don't Miss
- Finance Best Index Funds With Lowest Expense Ratio To Invest In 2021
- Sports French Open: Djokovic ends Nadal's supremacy
- Movies Jagame Thandhiram: Joju George Reveals How He Bagged Dhanush Starrer!
- News COVID: Why experts say herd immunity is still out of reach
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Accident Images Surface — Did The Kia Seltos Split In Half Or What Really Happened?
- Lifestyle Gauahar Khan Beckons Us To Invest In Polka-Dots Attire With Her Modern Unique Saree; Find Out The Price
- Education Medhavi Samadhan Scholarship 2021: Apply Now For 6358 Scholarships
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals On Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro And More
Poco has made a name in the Indian smartphone market for its affordability and powerful features. Devices like the Poco M series or the X series are quite popular in the country with their mid-range price tag and premium features. If you're looking for a new Poco smartphone, this might be the right time. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering some of the best deals on Poco smartphones. The list includes smartphones like the Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro, and so on.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering a massive price cut on the Poco M3, which gets a 15 percent discount, cutting down the price to Rs. 10,999. Plus, the Poco M2 series also gets a discount here. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Reloaded, and the Poco M2 Pro are at a discount, costing just Rs. 11,499, Rs. 9,499, and Rs. 15,999, respectively.
One can also check out the Poco C3 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Here, the Poco C3 Arctic Blue and the Lime Green color option with 4GB RAM and 3GB RAM, respectively are available at a discount. Buyers can get these devices for just Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. Lastly, the popular Poco X3 Pro is available with a 20 percent discount, costing just Rs. 18,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, making it an attractive buy.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; Rs. 11,999 (20% off)
POCO M2 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
POCO C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 (Pitch Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; Rs. 14,999 (23% off)
POCO M2 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
7,990
-
17,040
-
20,476