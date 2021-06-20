Just In
Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, realme GT 5G, OnePlus Nord N200 5G, And More
Smartphone launches have continued for months now. This week, we witnessed several new smartphone launches from Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and so on. The Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup has included several new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and several other gadgets. Here's the complete list of all the devices as part of the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup:
Starting with smartphones, the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup includes several new devices. Here, we saw some sturdy designs like the Motorola Defy 2021, which packs military-grade certification as well as an IP68 rating. Additionally, the week also witnessed the launch of the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which comes as an affordable offering.
That's not all. The Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes smartphones from Realme, Honor, and other brands. For instance, the Honor 50 series was announced this week. The series includes the base Honor 50 model, the Honor 50 Pro, and the Honor 50 SE - which all pack a premium feature like a 108MP camera.
Additionally, the flagship Realme GT 5G was also announced this week. The Realme GT 5G comes as a premium flagship device, which aims to take on other smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and even Xiaomi. Additionally, the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup also witnessed the launch of the itel Magic 2 4G feature phone.
The Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes several other gadgets like tablets. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy S7 FE LTE were also announced this week. The new tabs aim to cater to the growing demand for tablets. Additionally, the Razer Blade 14 laptop with powerful features was announced.
Some of the other devices announced as part of the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup includes the honor Earbuds 2 SE, Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds, and the Astell & Kern PEE51 USB-C dual DAC accessory. Also, the Zebronics Zeb-FIT4220CH and the TicWatch E3 smartwatches have hit the market. Lastly, the Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum has also entered the market, expanding Realme's product portfolio.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Key Specs
- 8.7-inch (1340×800 pixel) WUXGA+ TFT display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with One UI
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 5,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE
Key Specs
- 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600 pixel) WQXGA TFT LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery
- 4G LTE
- 10,090mAh battery
Motorola Defy (2021)
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision display
- Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Android 10, upgradable to Android 11
- 64GB Internal Memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
TicWatch E3
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) LCD 2.5D curved glass color touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android above iOS
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform
- WearOS by Google
- Automatic Activity Record (Steps & Distance tracking), Automatic-Sleeping Monitoring
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor
- Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, NFC for payments
- Notification support for incoming calls and messages, Built-in microphone
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 380mAh battery
Razer Blade 14
Key Specs
- 14-inch laptop features up to a Quad HD 165Hz
- per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting
- THX Spatial Audio technology
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core
- 16-thread processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU
- up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
HONOR Earbuds 2 SE
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Call noise reduction with 2 mics
- Low latency for gaming
- Touch controls, wear detection
- Dimensions: 37.5x 23.9 x 21mm (per earbud); 45.5×61.2×25.35mm (charging case); Weight: 5.5 g (per earbud), 41g (charging case without earbuds)
- Splash resistant (IPX4)
- 55mAh battery
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- 6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D LCD curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
HONOR 50 Pro
- 6.72-inch (2676x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging
HONOR 50
- 6.57-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version
- Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
HONOR 50 SE
- 6.78-inch (2388×1080 pixels) LTPS LCD 120Hz display with 16.7 million colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH
Key Specs
- Full Touch Smart Fitness watch with 3.3cm TFT Color Display
- Call function with built in Speaker and Mic, calls can be answered directly from the Smart watch once paired with Phone
- 7 Sports Mode, IP67 Water Resistant
- Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
- Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
- 100+ Customisable Watch Faces
- Caller ID & Call Reject Feature , Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next
- Alarm Clock & Sedentary Reminder, Remote Camera Shutter
- Works with Android & iOS Phone with dedicated ZEB FIT20 series
Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum
Key Specs
- 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mopping with 300ml smart electronic water tank with four water outlets to match home environment
- LiDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation System with 360° real-time laser scancs, 0.01m² zone identification and avoidance, 98% accurate mapping and optimal cleaning path
- Works with realme Link app compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 11+ devices, Supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Customizable Home Cleaning Plan lets you merge, split and name the partitions of home on the map, and then customize the cleaning sequence, suction, wash outlet, speed for each are. When you are not at home, just one click, and it will automatically clean your home
- Customization controls include 5 maps storage, designate specific cleaning areas, set virtual wall, times for specific areas, schedule for cleaning and no-mopping zone
- Intelligent surface adaptation technology lets the robot identify the surface in real time. Suction and speed automatically increase for hard-to-clean, dust collecting areas like carpets and wall edges.
- Two-side brushes covers a large cleaning area repeatedly
- Up to 3000Pa suction power, 4 levels of suction strength and 55db low noise mode
- 5200mAh battery
Realme GT 5G
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
itel Magic 2 4G (it9210)
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch QVGA 3D Curved Display
- Wi-Fi with hotspot, Bluetooth 2.0
- 8 Preloaded Games
- Language Support for Input: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada & Malayalam
- King Voice, Auto Call recorder, One Touch Mute
- 1900mAh long-lasting battery
