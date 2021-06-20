Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, realme GT 5G, OnePlus Nord N200 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone launches have continued for months now. This week, we witnessed several new smartphone launches from Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and so on. The Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup has included several new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and several other gadgets. Here's the complete list of all the devices as part of the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup:

Starting with smartphones, the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup includes several new devices. Here, we saw some sturdy designs like the Motorola Defy 2021, which packs military-grade certification as well as an IP68 rating. Additionally, the week also witnessed the launch of the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which comes as an affordable offering.

That's not all. The Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes smartphones from Realme, Honor, and other brands. For instance, the Honor 50 series was announced this week. The series includes the base Honor 50 model, the Honor 50 Pro, and the Honor 50 SE - which all pack a premium feature like a 108MP camera.

Additionally, the flagship Realme GT 5G was also announced this week. The Realme GT 5G comes as a premium flagship device, which aims to take on other smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and even Xiaomi. Additionally, the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup also witnessed the launch of the itel Magic 2 4G feature phone. The Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes several other gadgets like tablets. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy S7 FE LTE were also announced this week. The new tabs aim to cater to the growing demand for tablets. Additionally, the Razer Blade 14 laptop with powerful features was announced. Some of the other devices announced as part of the Week 25, 2021 Launch Roundup includes the honor Earbuds 2 SE, Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds, and the Astell & Kern PEE51 USB-C dual DAC accessory. Also, the Zebronics Zeb-FIT4220CH and the TicWatch E3 smartwatches have hit the market. Lastly, the Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum has also entered the market, expanding Realme's product portfolio. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Key Specs 8.7-inch (1340×800 pixel) WUXGA+ TFT display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) with IMG GE8320 650 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with One UI

8MP autofocus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional)

5,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE Key Specs 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600 pixel) WQXGA TFT LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery

4G LTE

10,090mAh battery Motorola Defy (2021) Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision display

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

Android 10, upgradable to Android 11

64GB Internal Memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery TicWatch E3 Key Specs 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) LCD 2.5D curved glass color touch display

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Compatible with Android above iOS

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform

WearOS by Google

Automatic Activity Record (Steps & Distance tracking), Automatic-Sleeping Monitoring

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor

Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, NFC for payments

Notification support for incoming calls and messages, Built-in microphone

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

380mAh battery Razer Blade 14 Key Specs 14-inch laptop features up to a Quad HD 165Hz

per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting

THX Spatial Audio technology

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core

16-thread processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU

up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD HONOR Earbuds 2 SE Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2, AAC codec

10mm dynamic drivers

Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Call noise reduction with 2 mics

Low latency for gaming

Touch controls, wear detection

Dimensions: 37.5x 23.9 x 21mm (per earbud); 45.5×61.2×25.35mm (charging case); Weight: 5.5 g (per earbud), 41g (charging case without earbuds)

Splash resistant (IPX4)

55mAh battery OnePlus Nord N200 5G Key Specs

6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D LCD curved screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery HONOR 50 Pro Key Specs 6.72-inch (2676x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera + 12MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh with 100W SuperCharge fast charging HONOR 50 Key Specs 6.57-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version

Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery HONOR 50 SE Key Specs 6.78-inch (2388×1080 pixels) LTPS LCD 120Hz display with 16.7 million colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Key Specs Full Touch Smart Fitness watch with 3.3cm TFT Color Display

Call function with built in Speaker and Mic, calls can be answered directly from the Smart watch once paired with Phone

7 Sports Mode, IP67 Water Resistant

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

100+ Customisable Watch Faces

Caller ID & Call Reject Feature , Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next

Alarm Clock & Sedentary Reminder, Remote Camera Shutter

Works with Android & iOS Phone with dedicated ZEB FIT20 series Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Key Specs 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mopping with 300ml smart electronic water tank with four water outlets to match home environment

LiDAR Smart Mapping and Navigation System with 360° real-time laser scancs, 0.01m² zone identification and avoidance, 98% accurate mapping and optimal cleaning path

Works with realme Link app compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 11+ devices, Supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Customizable Home Cleaning Plan lets you merge, split and name the partitions of home on the map, and then customize the cleaning sequence, suction, wash outlet, speed for each are. When you are not at home, just one click, and it will automatically clean your home

Customization controls include 5 maps storage, designate specific cleaning areas, set virtual wall, times for specific areas, schedule for cleaning and no-mopping zone

Intelligent surface adaptation technology lets the robot identify the surface in real time. Suction and speed automatically increase for hard-to-clean, dust collecting areas like carpets and wall edges.

Two-side brushes covers a large cleaning area repeatedly

Up to 3000Pa suction power, 4 levels of suction strength and 55db low noise mode

5200mAh battery Realme GT 5G Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery itel Magic 2 4G (it9210) Key Specs 2.4-inch QVGA 3D Curved Display

Wi-Fi with hotspot, Bluetooth 2.0

8 Preloaded Games

Language Support for Input: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada & Malayalam

King Voice, Auto Call recorder, One Touch Mute

1900mAh long-lasting battery

