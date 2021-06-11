Just In
OnePlus Nord CE Vs OnePlus 9R: Is New Also Better?
OnePlus smartphone offering has gradually expanded over the years - not just with premium flagships, but even with mid-range devices. The latest addition is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which has debuted in the Indian market at an attractive price. At the same time, there are smartphones like the OnePlus 9R, which packs premium features that go up against the new launch. Here's a detailed comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE and the OnePlus 9R.
OnePlus Nord CE Vs OnePlus 9R: Price Factor
Starting with the monetary factor. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE is available in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB models, costing Rs. 22,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R is available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models, costing Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 43,999, respectively. Next, let's examine their price-to-specs ratio to determine which is the best buy.
OnePlus Nord CE Vs OnePlus 9R: Design Details
Let's start with the design of the OnePlus 9R, which is quite similar to the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 1080 x2400 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE, on the other hand, offers a 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Both devices pack a punch-hole cutout.
If we're looking at the design, the OnePlus 9R is certainly more premium with a 120HZ refresh rate. Yet, for regular users, both smartphones can cater to regular usage, including video playback and gaming. Both OnePlus Nord CE and the OnePlus 9R support sRGB, making both a favorable choice.
OnePlus Nord CE Vs OnePlus 9R: Hardware Performance
Going under the hood, the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE draws power from the Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage.
Here, both smartphones support 5G, making it future-ready. And both smartphones skip the microSD card slot, giving no scope for further storage expansion. Also, both devices pack a 4,500 mAh battery - but the OnePlus 9R offers 65W Warp Charging tech, while the new Nord CE offers 30T fast charging support. Coming to the actual performance, both are equally powerful. Yet, let's not forget that the SD 870 is certainly more premium, offering premium and unprecedented performance.
OnePlus Nord CE Vs OnePlus 9R: Camera Differences
Moving on, the OnePlus Nord CE includes a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter that can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture with support for 1080p videos.
The OnePlus 9R includes a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with EIS and OIS support. The other sensors include a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary wide-angle lens, a tertiary 5MP macro lens, and a fourth 2MP monochrome lens. Now, the lens on the OnePlus Nord CE is certainly bigger, offering to click better pictures. However, the software and other enhancements on the OnePlus 9R are certainly something to be considered, especially as it has four sensors.
OnePlus Nord CE Vs OnePlus 9R: Which Is Best For You?
The OnePlus Nord CE is a smartphone that's crafted for the Indian audience - packing powerful features with an affordable price tag. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R is a flagship offering that comes with a slightly more expensive price tag. Ultimately, your choice depends on budget and requirements. If you're looking for a smartphone for regular use like browsing, social media, and video playback, the OnePlus Nord CE is a perfect choice. If you depend on your device for work or content creation or if you're simply looking for a premium smartphone experience - the OnePlus 9R caters to your need without drilling a hole in your pocket.
