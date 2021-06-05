OnePlus 9R Hotfix Update Resolves Battery Drain Issue; Here's The Changelog News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus announced the 9R alongside the standard OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this year. The device became popular with its flagship-grade hardware and a sub Rs. 40,000 price label. The company had released an Oxygen OS update for this handset following the launch which induced battery drain issues. The company has now released another update that brings a fix for the same.

OnePlus 9R Hotfix Update; What's The New Changelog

OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R in India. The update carries a firmware built OxygenOS 11.2.3.3. The update is relatively small in size and weighs just 106MB. You will get an update notification on your respective OnePlus 9R smartphones.

However, if there is no notification update for the same you can check for its availability manually. To do so, you will need to visit the System tab in the settings menu and select System Updates> Download and install.

Currently, the update is being sent across the OnePlus 9R units in a phased manner. The mass rollout should be completed soon. So what's new in the changelog?

Well, this update primarily brings the hotfix for the battery draining issue which have been reported since the last OxygenOS update. The changelog notes the issue for reduced power consumption in some specific scenarios has been resolved.

Also, it confirms to bring fixes for 'known issues' that will allow for a better experience. It is worth mentioning that this update only brings the aforementioned fixes.

There is no security patch for June tagged along. The previous OxygenOS update has added the May security patch. We are not sure if the June Android security patch would be released this month itself or later along with a new OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 9R Highlight Features

The OnePlus 9R is a flagship smartphone that runs on the Snapdragon 870 processor combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset boots on Android 11 OS and has the OxygenOS UI pre-installed.

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.5-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel features a punch-hole with a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device has a 48MP main camera at the back combined with a 16MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support keeps the processor ticking.

