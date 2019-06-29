Week 26, 2019 Launch Roundup – LG W30 Pro, LG W10, Galaxy Fit And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 26 is about to end and the entire week's different newly launched wares covering smartphones and gadgets have been making a stronger and deeper footprint in the tech world. And the impact is so rigorous that some users have gone crazier after knowing about some of these products' scintillating features.

Some of the handsets as of a week 26 launch round-up come with AI-based cameras covering features such as night mode, portrait, bokeh, etc. They have HD+ FullVision display panels. These handsets have a stronger backup and get powered up with a robust chipset. There are some more amazing features which you can get the details about after peeping into our mentioned list.

Gadgets included in our list are iconic as well. You can have a couple of newly designed earphones that come with 10mm drivers that provide clear and crisp, bass-driven stereo sound. Another gadget you can have is Mi beard trimmer's(Xiaomi's first grooming product) whose key aspects are 40-length settings, stainless steel body, powerful battery, IPX7 waterproof, and more. The list has some more gadgets which indeed had been an eye-candy of week 26.

LG W30 Pro Key Specs

6.21 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

1.8 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

13MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro-USB

4000mAh Battery LG W30 Key Specs

6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

4000mAh Battery Portronics PICO Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.2

Impedance: 4 ohm

Bluetooth, TWS(True Wireless Stereo)

Output: 3W

Power Input: DC 5V/1A

Battery Capacity: 300mAh

Weight: 50g Boult Audio Bassbar A4 40 W Bluetooth Soundbar Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 40 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Inbuilt Digital Amplifier

Dolby Digital Type: Dolby Digital Plus

Inputs: Bluetooth, Aux, TF/MicroSD Card, USB/Pen Drive, TV Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Sound One E20 in-ear earphones Key Specs

Frequency response - 20Hz - 20,000Hz

Impedance: 16 Ohms

10mm drivers

3.5 mm jack

In line mic remote LG W10 Key Specs

6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy Fit E Key Specs

0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display

128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM

Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM

HRM, Accelerometer

5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth LE

70mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Fit Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240) Full-Colour AMOLED display

512KB internal RAM, 2048KB external RAM, 32MB external ROM

Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above

Activity tracking

HRM, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth LE, NFC

120mAh battery with NFC wireless charging Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Key Specs

1.1-inch (360 x 360) AMOLED Full Color AOD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor

768MB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory

Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Indoor/outdoor activity tracking

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth 4.2

230mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Key Specs

Rounded stainless steel blades for skin-friendly performance, Advanced self-sharpening

6000 oscillations per min delivering accurate cuts and even shape

Non-scratching teeth offers more comfort

2 beard combs

Range of length settings: 0.5 up to 20 mm; No of length settings: 40; Cutter width: 30 mm

Ergonomic design is easy to hold and handle. The sturdy grip allows you to reach tough spots effortessly.

Travel lock function keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally

Waterproof (IPX7), can withstand submersion in

water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes making it fully washable.

2 hours of charging offers up to 90 minutes of usage, 10min use on a 5min charge, can be used with cord as well Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Key Specs

10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

4G LTE (Optional)

7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) Key Specs

10.1-inch (1920 ×1200 pixel) 16:10 aspect ratio TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional)

6150mAh battery

