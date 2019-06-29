Just In
Week 26, 2019 Launch Roundup – LG W30 Pro, LG W10, Galaxy Fit And More
Week 26 is about to end and the entire week's different newly launched wares covering smartphones and gadgets have been making a stronger and deeper footprint in the tech world. And the impact is so rigorous that some users have gone crazier after knowing about some of these products' scintillating features.
Some of the handsets as of a week 26 launch round-up come with AI-based cameras covering features such as night mode, portrait, bokeh, etc. They have HD+ FullVision display panels. These handsets have a stronger backup and get powered up with a robust chipset. There are some more amazing features which you can get the details about after peeping into our mentioned list.
Gadgets included in our list are iconic as well. You can have a couple of newly designed earphones that come with 10mm drivers that provide clear and crisp, bass-driven stereo sound. Another gadget you can have is Mi beard trimmer's(Xiaomi's first grooming product) whose key aspects are 40-length settings, stainless steel body, powerful battery, IPX7 waterproof, and more. The list has some more gadgets which indeed had been an eye-candy of week 26.
LG W30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.21 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro-USB
- 4000mAh Battery
LG W30
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000mAh Battery
Portronics PICO
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Impedance: 4 ohm
- Bluetooth, TWS(True Wireless Stereo)
- Output: 3W
- Power Input: DC 5V/1A
- Battery Capacity: 300mAh
- Weight: 50g
Boult Audio Bassbar A4 40 W Bluetooth Soundbar
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 40 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Bluetooth Version: 4.2
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Inbuilt Digital Amplifier
- Dolby Digital Type: Dolby Digital Plus
- Inputs: Bluetooth, Aux, TF/MicroSD Card, USB/Pen Drive, TV
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Sound One E20 in-ear earphones
Key Specs
- Frequency response - 20Hz - 20,000Hz
- Impedance: 16 Ohms
- 10mm drivers
- 3.5 mm jack
- In line mic remote
LG W10
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy Fit E
Key Specs
- 0.74-inch(64 x 128) PMOLED display
- 128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM
- Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
- Activity Tracking, Auto Workout Detection, Sleep, Cont. HRM
- HRM, Accelerometer
- 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Bluetooth LE
- 70mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Fit
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240) Full-Colour AMOLED display
- 512KB internal RAM, 2048KB external RAM, 32MB external ROM
- Compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 7 and above running iOS 10.0 or above
- Activity tracking
- HRM, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
- 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Bluetooth LE, NFC
- 120mAh battery with NFC wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Key Specs
- 1.1-inch (360 x 360) AMOLED Full Color AOD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor
- 768MB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory
- Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
- Indoor/outdoor activity tracking
- Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 230mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer
Key Specs
- Rounded stainless steel blades for skin-friendly performance, Advanced self-sharpening
- 6000 oscillations per min delivering accurate cuts and even shape
- Non-scratching teeth offers more comfort
- 2 beard combs
- Range of length settings: 0.5 up to 20 mm; No of length settings: 40; Cutter width: 30 mm
- Ergonomic design is easy to hold and handle. The sturdy grip allows you to reach tough spots effortessly.
- Travel lock function keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally
- Waterproof (IPX7), can withstand submersion in
- water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes making it fully washable.
- 2 hours of charging offers up to 90 minutes of usage, 10min use on a 5min charge, can be used with cord as well
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920 ×1200 pixel) 16:10 aspect ratio TFT display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 6150mAh battery
