Week 27, 2019 Launch Roundup – Xiaomi Mi CC9, Redmi 7A, Realme X, Lenovo Z6 And More

The smartphones and gadgets introduced in the last week 2019, have been gathering more and more users around. It is because of the features of them that the users feel captivated towards. We have discussed some of the devices along with some gadgets below, which has so far been a good show of week 27.

The devices listed below sport up to a triple rear camera system, which at least features a 48MP primary sensor. Such an aspect will certainly offer you a great photography experience. These smartphones flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with a premium design. They flaunt a Full HD+ display, comes equipped with a powerful SoC, and more.

Even the gadgets included in the list look a lot better. You can buy some Bluetooth speakers and fitness trackers that come with 'Intelligent Charging', 3 USB ports, 1AC port and more. In addition, you can also look for a few more accessories that also have lots of interesting features.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi CC9e Key Specs

6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) Key Specs

8-inch (1280×800) 16:10 WXGA TFT display

Wi-Fi/LTE models

2.0 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 429 processor with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

8MP autofocus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

Accelerometer, Light Sensor

4G

5100mAh battery Redmi 7A Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Sony WF-1000XM3 Key Specs

Closed, dynamic type

HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e

6mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)

20Hz - 20,000Hz Frequency response

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 32-hour playtime

Dual noise sensor technology

Active noise cancellation with dedicated ON/OFF switch

Magnetic charging case with USB Type-C port and fast charging

Support for Google Assistant Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 Key Specs

0.87-inch OLED HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels

Nordic 52832 processor

Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones

Smart notifications

Dynamic heart rate monitor, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, multiple sports mode, motion record

Removable strap design

USB direct charge

Water-resistant 5ATM (50 meters)

Up to 20 Days Battery Life Lenovo Z6 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR10 Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging Portronics Unipower Key Specs

[MULTI-FUNCTIONAL CHARGER]- Intelligent Charging allows USB ports to detect and deliver an ideal output up to 3.6A. A Universal Worldwide device that supports 100V-240V range of input voltage

[3 SMART USB CHARGING PORTS]- When you need both AC power & USB charging ports Simultaneously. Support all android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets, Bluetooth Headphones, & other 5V USB devices.

[SAFE, RELIABLE, HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL]- BIS certified, Surge Protection, Fire Retardant Casing upto 750 ℃, Strong ABS Plastic - ensures it's safe from over-heating & is shock resistant

[CONVENIENT & COMPACT]- Easy to carry around, Lightweight & Fits in palm of your hand. Use from the comforts of your comfort home, office or hotel rooms, No need to carry extra adaptors

[COMPATIBILITY]- Designed for Indian wall socket standards, this device comes with 12 months worry-free warranty Syska HSB3000 SoundPro wireless headphones Key Specs

Neodymium magnets for powerful bass

Multi device connectivity

Adjustable ear cups

Noise cancellation

Foldable headphones

1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase HONOR Pad 5 Key Specs

8-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) Full HD display

HiSilicon Kirin 710 Soc with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0(Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

8MP rear camera

8MP front camera with face unlock

Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

4G LTE

5100mAh(Typ)/4980mAh(Min) battery Vivo Z1Pro Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging Realme X Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Vivo iQOO Neo Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, 105% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery HUAWEI MediaPad T5 Key Specs

10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) Full HD vivid display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 16nm with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

5MP autofocus rear camera

2MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4G LTE

5100mAh battery(typical) LG Stylo 5 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FULL HD+ Full Vision display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint scanner

4G LTE

3500mAh battery Vivo Y12 Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Key Specs

Cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Unique Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround Technology

Simple & elegant design fits perfectly in your home

Bluetooth 4.2 feature for seamless wireless connectivity with BRAVIA TV

Built-in WiFi a/b/g/n (2.4 Ghz/5 GHz) to wirelessly connect to online music streaming

Five optimized sound modes at a click of a button for unique experience

400W total power output, Wireless Subwoofer

Digital Amplifier,S-Master HX

Input/Output: 1/1 (ARC/eARC), 4K HDR 18 Gbps passthrough and HDCP 2.2, Dolby Vision Compatible 10.or G2 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + microSD

16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000 mAh battery

