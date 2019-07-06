Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score: Sri Lanka look to finish on a high in Malinga's farewell game
- Automobiles BMW Offers News Colours For the G 310 R And The G310GS — How Else Shall We Increase Sales?
- Finance Budget 2019: This Is How Govt Plans To Curb Tax Evasion With Pre-Filled ITR
- News Terror funding; Choked at source, now time to wipe it of the ground
- Education SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 Likely To Be Released In This Week
- Movies Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Barun Sobti & Pashmeen Welcome Baby Girl; Actor Reveals Baby's Name!
- Lifestyle Woman Makes Money By Cuddling Total Strangers
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Week 27, 2019 Launch Roundup – Xiaomi Mi CC9, Redmi 7A, Realme X, Lenovo Z6 And More
The smartphones and gadgets introduced in the last week 2019, have been gathering more and more users around. It is because of the features of them that the users feel captivated towards. We have discussed some of the devices along with some gadgets below, which has so far been a good show of week 27.
The devices listed below sport up to a triple rear camera system, which at least features a 48MP primary sensor. Such an aspect will certainly offer you a great photography experience. These smartphones flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with a premium design. They flaunt a Full HD+ display, comes equipped with a powerful SoC, and more.
Even the gadgets included in the list look a lot better. You can buy some Bluetooth speakers and fitness trackers that come with 'Intelligent Charging', 3 USB ports, 1AC port and more. In addition, you can also look for a few more accessories that also have lots of interesting features.
Xiaomi Mi CC9
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 4030 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi CC9e
- 6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- USB Type-C
- 4030 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019)
- 8-inch (1280×800) 16:10 WXGA TFT display
- Wi-Fi/LTE models
- 2.0 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 429 processor with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0(Pie)
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- Accelerometer, Light Sensor
- 4G
- 5100mAh battery
Redmi 7A
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Sony WF-1000XM3
Key Specs
- Closed, dynamic type
- HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e
- 6mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)
- 20Hz - 20,000Hz Frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Up to 32-hour playtime
- Dual noise sensor technology
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated ON/OFF switch
- Magnetic charging case with USB Type-C port and fast charging
- Support for Google Assistant
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2
Key Specs
- 0.87-inch OLED HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels
- Nordic 52832 processor
- Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones
- Smart notifications
- Dynamic heart rate monitor, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, multiple sports mode, motion record
- Removable strap design
- USB direct charge
- Water-resistant 5ATM (50 meters)
- Up to 20 Days Battery Life
Lenovo Z6
- 6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR10 Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging
Portronics Unipower
Key Specs
- [MULTI-FUNCTIONAL CHARGER]- Intelligent Charging allows USB ports to detect and deliver an ideal output up to 3.6A. A Universal Worldwide device that supports 100V-240V range of input voltage
- [3 SMART USB CHARGING PORTS]- When you need both AC power & USB charging ports Simultaneously. Support all android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, tablets, Bluetooth Headphones, & other 5V USB devices.
- [SAFE, RELIABLE, HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL]- BIS certified, Surge Protection, Fire Retardant Casing upto 750 ℃, Strong ABS Plastic - ensures it's safe from over-heating & is shock resistant
- [CONVENIENT & COMPACT]- Easy to carry around, Lightweight & Fits in palm of your hand. Use from the comforts of your comfort home, office or hotel rooms, No need to carry extra adaptors
- [COMPATIBILITY]- Designed for Indian wall socket standards, this device comes with 12 months worry-free warranty
Syska HSB3000 SoundPro wireless headphones
Key Specs
- Neodymium magnets for powerful bass
- Multi device connectivity
- Adjustable ear cups
- Noise cancellation
- Foldable headphones
- 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
HONOR Pad 5
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) Full HD display
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 Soc with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0(Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera with face unlock
- Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh(Typ)/4980mAh(Min) battery
Vivo Z1Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Realme X
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Vivo iQOO Neo
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, 105% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
HUAWEI MediaPad T5
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) Full HD vivid display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 16nm with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- 5MP autofocus rear camera
- 2MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery(typical)
LG Stylo 5
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FULL HD+ Full Vision display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0(Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint scanner
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo Y12
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Key Specs
- Cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support
- Unique Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround Technology
- Simple & elegant design fits perfectly in your home
- Bluetooth 4.2 feature for seamless wireless connectivity with BRAVIA TV
- Built-in WiFi a/b/g/n (2.4 Ghz/5 GHz) to wirelessly connect to online music streaming
- Five optimized sound modes at a click of a button for unique experience
- 400W total power output, Wireless Subwoofer
- Digital Amplifier,S-Master HX
- Input/Output: 1/1 (ARC/eARC), 4K HDR 18 Gbps passthrough and HDCP 2.2, Dolby Vision Compatible
10.or G2
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + microSD
- 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000 mAh battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
27,350
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
27,350
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000