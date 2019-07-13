ENGLISH

    Week 28, 2019 Launch Roundup - Nokia 9 PureView, 10.or G2, Redmi K20, HONOR Play 8 And More

    By
    |

    As of now week 28 2019 which is about to wrap up looks reminiscing to some users. That means the consumers are still in an awestruck situation, after having witnessed some newly launched devices, gadgets, and other electronic products. You can see the entire week's launch roundup in the form of a list below.

    Week 28, 2019 Launch Roundup - Nokia 9 PureView, 10.or G2 And More

     

    On the smartphone front, users learned about a few key features. These handsets are equipped with massively configured backups which support fast charging technology, pop-up selfie camera with a spectacular rear-oriented camera module, and more. Week 28 2019 covers a couple of Macbooks that you can find in our list. These laptops are thin and light to lift and sports a big screen with HD+ LED Backlit display.

    Week 28's roundup as of a list below also come with some gadgets, that still hold a stellar position in the tech world. These add ons can be grabbed because of some of their best features.

    Nokia 9 PureView launched in India for Rs. 49,999

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Water-resistant (IP67)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3320mAh battery

    10.or G2 launched starting at Rs. 11,999

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + microSD
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000 mAh battery

    HUAWEI MediaPad T5 launched starting at Rs. 14990
     

    HUAWEI MediaPad T5 launched starting at Rs. 14990

    Key Specs

    • 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) Full HD vivid display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 16nm with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • 5MP autofocus rear camera
    • 2MP fixed focus front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 5100mAh battery(typical)

    TECNO Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs. 14999

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Apple MacBook Air

    Key Specs

    • All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
    • 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
    • 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
    • 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
    • MacOS Sierra operating system
    • 1.35kg laptop
    • 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
    • 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase

    Apple MacBook Pro

    Key Specs

    • 2.3 GHz Quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
    • Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
    • Touch Bar and Touch ID
    • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
    • Ultrafast SSD
    • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
    • Up to 10 hours of battery life

    Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 Mesh Router System

    Key Specs

    • High Performance Wi-Fi For Your Whole Home - This is NOT your average wifi mesh network or internet extender. The Nokia Beacon 3 is a next generation wifi mesh network system delivering blazing fast internet speed and real-time optimization.
    • Intelligent, Real-Time Mesh Network - The intelligent, self-organizing, self-healing mesh system provides real-time access by re-routing your device data past any network problems in as little as 500ms to offer maximum internet speed and performance.
    • Say goodbye to DEAD ZONES! Secure, fast coverage can be expanded at any time by installing additional Wi-Fi beacons to ensure flawless, room-to-room roaming and point to point wireless for mobile users.
    • Easy Mobile App - Manage multiple mobile devices, computers and smart IoT accessories like speakers, TVs. Control and share your wifi access at the touch of your fingertips. App available on the Apple Store or Google Play markets.
    • Easy Installation - Enjoy plug and play setup in minutes, whether adding your first beacon or expanding your mesh wifi system with additional units. NOTE: The layout and construction of your home may affect the estimated coverage shown below.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Series

    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch FULL HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate
    • Intel Core i7-9750H processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q) GPU.
    • 8GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM which can be expanded up to 24GB, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
    • It also features Active Aerodynamic(AAS) System with 12V anti-dust cooling fans.
    • Connectivity options-Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
    • Battery: 4cell, 60Whr
    • Weight: 2.1 KG

    ROG GX701 highlights

    Key Specs

    • 17.3-inch FULL HD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate
    • Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 8GB DDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) GPU.
    • 16GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM which can be expanded up to 32GB, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and 1 empty slot
    • It also features Active Aerodynamic(AAS) System with 12V anti-dust cooling fans.
    • Connectivity options-Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 1x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, 1x Kensington Lock, 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology
    • Battery: 76Whr
    • Weight: 2.6 KG

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GU502 highlights

    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch FULL HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate
    • Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 6GB DDR6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU
    • 16GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM which can be expanded up to 34GB, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
    • Backlit chiclet keyboard, RGB lighting, Aura Sync
    • Connectivity options-Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac Wave 2, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1x Kensington Lock,
    • 2 speakers with Smart AMP technology and ESS 9118 SaberHiFi DAC
    • Battery: 76Whr
    • Weight: 1.9 KG

    ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR III

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (With 144 Hz Refresh Rate)
    • Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

    ASUS ROG Strix G Edition G531

    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel 120Hz, 100% sRGB
    • Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro
    • Intel® CoreTM i7-9750H
    • NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
    • DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM, Up to 32GB
    • 230W/ 150W Power
    • Intel® 802.11ac (2x2) Gigabit Wi-Fi support Rangeboost technology

    ASUS ROG Strix G Edition G731

    Key Specs

    • 17.3 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS
    • Windows 10
    • Intel Core i5-9300H
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (Laptop)
    • 256GB SSD
    • 8GB DDR4, 2666 MHz

    HONOR Play 8

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS LCD screen, 294PPI
    • 2.0GHz Quad-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio A22 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8300 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh (Typical) / 2920mAh (Minimum) battery

    Oraimo Toast-10 10000mAh power bank launched for Rs. 1,099

    Key Specs

    • oraimo develops cool and creative smart accessory for young people around the world, enabling them to explore more excitement.
    • 16mm Ultra Slim: One of the most slim and portable 10000mAh portable charger. Provides almost 2.5 or 3.5 times phone charges.
    • High Speed Charging Technology: oraimo's exclusive charge technology to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device.
    • Certified Safe: oraimo's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
    • oraimo Warranty: We provide 365 days quality warranty with friendly customer service.

    Redmi K20

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh (Typical) / 3,900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh(typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
