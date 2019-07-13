Week 28, 2019 Launch Roundup - Nokia 9 PureView, 10.or G2, Redmi K20, HONOR Play 8 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As of now week 28 2019 which is about to wrap up looks reminiscing to some users. That means the consumers are still in an awestruck situation, after having witnessed some newly launched devices, gadgets, and other electronic products. You can see the entire week's launch roundup in the form of a list below.

On the smartphone front, users learned about a few key features. These handsets are equipped with massively configured backups which support fast charging technology, pop-up selfie camera with a spectacular rear-oriented camera module, and more. Week 28 2019 covers a couple of Macbooks that you can find in our list. These laptops are thin and light to lift and sports a big screen with HD+ LED Backlit display.

Week 28's roundup as of a list below also come with some gadgets, that still hold a stellar position in the tech world. These add ons can be grabbed because of some of their best features.

Nokia 9 PureView launched in India for Rs. 49,999 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Water-resistant (IP67)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery 10.or G2 launched starting at Rs. 11,999 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + microSD

16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000 mAh battery HUAWEI MediaPad T5 launched starting at Rs. 14990 Key Specs

10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) Full HD vivid display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 16nm with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

5MP autofocus rear camera

2MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4G LTE

5100mAh battery(typical) TECNO Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs. 14999 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB microSD

Dual SIM

HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Apple MacBook Air Key Specs

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase Apple MacBook Pro Key Specs

2.3 GHz Quad-core Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life Nokia WiFi Beacon 3 Mesh Router System Key Specs

High Performance Wi-Fi For Your Whole Home - This is NOT your average wifi mesh network or internet extender. The Nokia Beacon 3 is a next generation wifi mesh network system delivering blazing fast internet speed and real-time optimization.

Intelligent, Real-Time Mesh Network - The intelligent, self-organizing, self-healing mesh system provides real-time access by re-routing your device data past any network problems in as little as 500ms to offer maximum internet speed and performance.

Say goodbye to DEAD ZONES! Secure, fast coverage can be expanded at any time by installing additional Wi-Fi beacons to ensure flawless, room-to-room roaming and point to point wireless for mobile users.

Easy Mobile App - Manage multiple mobile devices, computers and smart IoT accessories like speakers, TVs. Control and share your wifi access at the touch of your fingertips. App available on the Apple Store or Google Play markets.

Easy Installation - Enjoy plug and play setup in minutes, whether adding your first beacon or expanding your mesh wifi system with additional units. NOTE: The layout and construction of your home may affect the estimated coverage shown below. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Series Key Specs

15.6-inch FULL HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Intel Core i7-9750H processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q) GPU.

8GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM which can be expanded up to 24GB, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

It also features Active Aerodynamic(AAS) System with 12V anti-dust cooling fans.

Connectivity options-Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery: 4cell, 60Whr

Weight: 2.1 KG ROG GX701 highlights Key Specs

17.3-inch FULL HD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate

Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 8GB DDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) GPU.

16GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM which can be expanded up to 32GB, 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and 1 empty slot

It also features Active Aerodynamic(AAS) System with 12V anti-dust cooling fans.

Connectivity options-Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 1x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, 1x Kensington Lock, 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology

Battery: 76Whr

Weight: 2.6 KG ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GU502 highlights Key Specs

15.6-inch FULL HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 6GB DDR6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU

16GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM which can be expanded up to 34GB, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Backlit chiclet keyboard, RGB lighting, Aura Sync

Connectivity options-Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac Wave 2, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1x Kensington Lock,

2 speakers with Smart AMP technology and ESS 9118 SaberHiFi DAC

Battery: 76Whr

Weight: 1.9 KG ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR III Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (With 144 Hz Refresh Rate)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS ASUS ROG Strix G Edition G531 Key Specs

15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel 120Hz, 100% sRGB

Windows 10 Pro - ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro

Intel® Core TM i7-9750H

i7-9750H NVIDIA® GeForce RTX TM 2070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

2070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM, Up to 32GB

230W/ 150W Power

Intel® 802.11ac (2x2) Gigabit Wi-Fi support Rangeboost technology ASUS ROG Strix G Edition G731 Key Specs 17.3 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS

Windows 10

Intel Core i5-9300H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (Laptop)

256GB SSD

8GB DDR4, 2666 MHz HONOR Play 8 Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS LCD screen, 294PPI

2.0GHz Quad-Core (ARM Cortex A53) MediaTek Helio A22 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8300 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3020mAh (Typical) / 2920mAh (Minimum) battery Oraimo Toast-10 10000mAh power bank launched for Rs. 1,099 Key Specs

oraimo develops cool and creative smart accessory for young people around the world, enabling them to explore more excitement.

16mm Ultra Slim: One of the most slim and portable 10000mAh portable charger. Provides almost 2.5 or 3.5 times phone charges.

High Speed Charging Technology: oraimo's exclusive charge technology to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device.

Certified Safe: oraimo's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

oraimo Warranty: We provide 365 days quality warranty with friendly customer service. Redmi K20 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh (Typical) / 3,900mAh (Minimum) battery Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh(typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery

