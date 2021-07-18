For Quick Alerts
Week 29, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo S10 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G, Realme C21Y, OPPO Reno6 5G And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Last week, we witnessed several new launches in the tech industry. Apart from smartphones, we saw the announcement of wearable, audio products, and laptops from multiple brands. Tech brands including Oppo, Vivo, Asus, Tecno, Sony, Noise, and among others have launched multiple products.
Oppo launched its much-awaited Reno 6 series, while Asus announced the Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and the ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop. To know more, check here all the devices that are part of the week 29, 2021 launch.
vivo S10 and vivo S10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (S10) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (S10 Pro)
- Android 11 with Origion OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- S10 - 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- S10 Pro - 108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh(typ) battery
TECNO CAMON 17
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Dual SIM
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
TECNO CAMON 17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Dual SIM
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 64MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 48MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Mi 67W Sonic Charge 3.0 Charger
Key Specs
- USB Type-A Port
- Output: 15W (5V-3A) / 27W (9V-3A), (20V-1.35A) / 33W (11V-3A) / 67W (20V-3.35A), (11V-6.1A)
- 1m USB Type-A to Type-C Cable included
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified
- Multiple protection features including Surge protection
- Supports Smartphones, Tablets as well as Laptops and other smaller accessories
Logitech G335 wired gaming headset
Key Specs
- Lightweight Design: Weighing in at only 8.5 oz (240 g), G335 is smaller and lighter than the G733, features a suspension headband to help distribute weight and is adjustable for a customized fit
- All-day Comfort: Soft memory foam ear pads and sports mesh material are comfortable for extended use so you can take your gaming to the next level in style and comfort
- Plug and Play: Quickly jump into your game and simply connect with the 3.5 mm audio jack; these colorful headphones are compatible with PC, laptop, gaming consoles, and select mobile devices
- Headset Controls: The volume roller is located directly on the ear cup to quickly turn up your game or music, while the mic can be easily flipped up to mute and move it out of the way
- Impressive Sound: With 40 mm neodymium drivers, the G335 computer gaming headset delivers crisp, clear stereo sound that makes your game come alive
Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker
Key Specs
- Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
- Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
- Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
- Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
- Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
- Battery life up to 8 hours1
- Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing2
- Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep
Eufy RoboVac 35C Robotic Floor Cleaner
Key Specs
- Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
- Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85" body-upgraded to 1500Pa* suction-only cleans the areas you want.
- BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed-so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.
- A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that's no louder than a microwave.
- What You Get: RoboVac 35C, 6.6 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
Noise ColorFit Ultra
Key Specs
- 1.75-inch (320 x 385 pixels) LCD screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)
- Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 5.1 + devices
- 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring
- Distance, Sleep Monitoring with REM, Exercise Data Record, Dial Selection, Message Push, Photo Control, Weather Information, Exercise Mode, Stopwatch, Camera Control, Music Control, Find my Phone, Alarm Reminder, Hand wash reminder, Menstrual cycle tracker, Stock market info (available via OTA), Call and SMS quick reply (Android only)
- 60 Sports Modes
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 300mAh battery
ASUS Chromebook C223
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 11.6 inch HD LED Backlit LCD Anti-glare Display (16:9, NTSC: 45% Color Gamut, 200nits Brightness, 74% Screen-to-body Ratio)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB EMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- 45W AC Adapter Battery
ASUS Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch)
Key Specs
- 14 inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections.
- Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance.
- The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily.
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports.
- Chromebook runs on Chrome OS
ASUS Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch)
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display features an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections
- The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily
- Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance
- 4GB DDR3 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports
- Chromebook runs on Chrome OS - an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.
ASUS Chromebook C423 (Touch)
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch HD LED Backlit LCD Glossy Display (16:9, NTSC: 45% Color Gamut, 200nits Brightness, 78% Screen-to-body Ratio)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 4 GB Internal Memory
- 64 GB EMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- 2 Cell 45W AC Adapter Battery
ASUS Chromebook C523 (Touch)
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit LCD Glossy Display
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 2Cell 45W AC Adapter Battery
vivo Y72 5G
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11
- 48MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G NSA (n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021