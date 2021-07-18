Week 29, 2021 Launch Roundup: Vivo S10 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G, Realme C21Y, OPPO Reno6 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, we witnessed several new launches in the tech industry. Apart from smartphones, we saw the announcement of wearable, audio products, and laptops from multiple brands. Tech brands including Oppo, Vivo, Asus, Tecno, Sony, Noise, and among others have launched multiple products.

Oppo launched its much-awaited Reno 6 series, while Asus announced the Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and the ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop. To know more, check here all the devices that are part of the week 29, 2021 launch. vivo S10 and vivo S10 Pro Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (S10) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (S10 Pro)

Android 11 with Origion OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

S10 - 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

S10 Pro - 108MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh(typ) battery TECNO CAMON 17 Key Specs 6.6-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

Dual SIM

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery TECNO CAMON 17 Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

Dual SIM

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

64MP (f/1.79 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

48MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Mi 67W Sonic Charge 3.0 Charger Key Specs USB Type-A Port

Output: 15W (5V-3A) / 27W (9V-3A), (20V-1.35A) / 33W (11V-3A) / 67W (20V-3.35A), (11V-6.1A)

1m USB Type-A to Type-C Cable included

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified

Multiple protection features including Surge protection

Supports Smartphones, Tablets as well as Laptops and other smaller accessories Logitech G335 wired gaming headset Key Specs Lightweight Design: Weighing in at only 8.5 oz (240 g), G335 is smaller and lighter than the G733, features a suspension headband to help distribute weight and is adjustable for a customized fit

All-day Comfort: Soft memory foam ear pads and sports mesh material are comfortable for extended use so you can take your gaming to the next level in style and comfort

Plug and Play: Quickly jump into your game and simply connect with the 3.5 mm audio jack; these colorful headphones are compatible with PC, laptop, gaming consoles, and select mobile devices

Headset Controls: The volume roller is located directly on the ear cup to quickly turn up your game or music, while the mic can be easily flipped up to mute and move it out of the way

Impressive Sound: With 40 mm neodymium drivers, the G335 computer gaming headset delivers crisp, clear stereo sound that makes your game come alive Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker Key Specs Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours1

Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing2

Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep Eufy RoboVac 35C Robotic Floor Cleaner Key Specs Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85" body-upgraded to 1500Pa* suction-only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed-so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that's no louder than a microwave.

What You Get: RoboVac 35C, 6.6 ft Boundary Strips, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty. Noise ColorFit Ultra Key Specs 1.75-inch (320 x 385 pixels) LCD screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)

Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 5.1 + devices

24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring

Distance, Sleep Monitoring with REM, Exercise Data Record, Dial Selection, Message Push, Photo Control, Weather Information, Exercise Mode, Stopwatch, Camera Control, Music Control, Find my Phone, Alarm Reminder, Hand wash reminder, Menstrual cycle tracker, Stock market info (available via OTA), Call and SMS quick reply (Android only)

60 Sports Modes

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

300mAh battery ASUS Chromebook C223 Key Specs Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

11.6 inch HD LED Backlit LCD Anti-glare Display (16:9, NTSC: 45% Color Gamut, 200nits Brightness, 74% Screen-to-body Ratio)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

4 GB RAM

32 GB EMMC Storage

Chrome OS

45W AC Adapter Battery ASUS Chromebook C423 (Non-Touch) Key Specs 14 inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections.

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance.

The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily.

4GB LPDDR4 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports.

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS ASUS Chromebook C523 (Non-Touch) Key Specs 15.6 inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display features an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections

The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance

4GB DDR3 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS - an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. ASUS Chromebook C423 (Touch) Key Specs Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch HD LED Backlit LCD Glossy Display (16:9, NTSC: 45% Color Gamut, 200nits Brightness, 78% Screen-to-body Ratio)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

4 GB Internal Memory

64 GB EMMC Storage

Chrome OS

2 Cell 45W AC Adapter Battery ASUS Chromebook C523 (Touch) Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit LCD Glossy Display

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

2Cell 45W AC Adapter Battery vivo Y72 5G Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11

48MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G NSA (n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

