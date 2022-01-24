Week 3, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto Tab G70 LTE, Realme 9i, Xiaomi 11T Pro, TECNO POVA NEO, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Here we are with the third-week launch roundup of 2022, where, we witnessed the launch of some good entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Not just smartphones, we also witnessed the launch of products like the Moto Tab G70 LTE, which is a mid-tier Android tablet with stock Android UI.

While Xiaomi launched the 11T Pro 5G, a phone with 120W fast charging, Realme announced their latest mid-ranger -- the Realme 9i. Check out all the gadgets launched last week in India which also include products like Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W 4-port GaN fast charger and a tyre inflator named Vayu by Potronics.

Moto Tab G70 LTE Key Specs 11-inch (2000 x 1200) TDDI LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, dual mics + smart voice by DSP (mid-field)

Splash resistant (IP52)

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

7,700 mAh (typical) Battery Portronics Portable Tyre Inflator Vayu Key Specs LED Pressure display

USB Type-C port for charging

Power,: 50W

Voltage,: 7.4V

Battery Type,: 4,000 mAh Realme 9i Key Specs 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0, upgradable to Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Book Enhanced Air Key Specs 14-inch (2160 × 1440 pixels) 2K IPS display

3.2 GHz (up to 4.5GHz) Core i5-11320H quad-core processor with with Intel Xe Graphics

16GB DDR4 4266MHz RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Windows 11

720p webcam

3-level Backlit Keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, X-shape Bracket, Smile Arc, 123.8 × 78.2mm trackpad, Supports Microsoft PTP Clickpad Technology

Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2 × 2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 (Data: Max.40 Gbps)

Fingerprint Power Button

54Wh battery TECNO POVA NEO Key Specs 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W 4-port GaN fast charger Key Specs High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port

Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices

Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we've been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers-without compromising power

Universal compatibility Anker signature PowerIQ 3 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device

What you get PowerPort Atom III slim (four ports) USB-C charger (cable not included), 5 ft Detachable power cord, adhesive strip, welcome Guide and No Warranty as this product is imported from US TECNO POP 5 Pro Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

8MP + secondary AI camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Garmin Venu 2 Plus Key Specs 1.3 inch (416 x 416 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Enjoy the convenience of making and taking phone calls from your wrist when paired with your compatible smartphone

Use your compatible smartphone's voice assistant to respond to text messages, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and more

Know your body better with extensive health monitoring features, including the Health Snapshot feature, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score and insights, fitness age, stress tracking and more

Find new ways to keep your body moving with more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, golf and many more

Up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS with Music mode. 10 minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life Xiaomi 11T Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery boAt Watch Matrix Key Specs 1.65 Inch Display

Smart Activity Tracker

Music on the go

Get calls, messages and other notifications directly on your wrist

Customisable alarms, camera and music control

Unlock a new level of fitness on your fingertips Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Key Specs 13 inch PixelSense Flow Display

8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)

Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB,,512GB or 1TB

Just Corseca Ray K'anabis smartwatch with Bluetooth

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5, i7)

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core TM i5-1135G7 Processor

i5-1135G7 Processor Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core TM i7-1185G7 Processor

i7-1185G7 Processor i5 and i7 options with storage 256GB and above built on the Intel Evo TM platform

platform Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video

Dual far-field Studio Mics

2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Windows 11 Home

Up to 16 hours of typical device usage

Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 51.5Wh Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Key Specs 12.3 inch PixelSense Display

Windows 10 Pro

11th Gen Intel Core

Dual-core 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i3-1115G4 Processor (WiFi)

i3-1115G4 Processor (WiFi) Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i5-1135G7 Processor (WiFi or 4G)

i5-1135G7 Processor (WiFi or 4G) Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core TM i7-1165G7 Processor (WiFi)

i7-1165G7 Processor (WiFi) 5 MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video

8 MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video

8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM (WiFi or 4G)

32GB LPDDR4x RAM (WiFi)

USB-C and USB-A

128GB or 256GB (WiFi or 4G); 512GB or 1TB (WiFi)

Up to 15 hours battery life

