Week 3, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto Tab G70 LTE, Realme 9i, Xiaomi 11T Pro, TECNO POVA NEO, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Here we are with the third-week launch roundup of 2022, where, we witnessed the launch of some good entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Not just smartphones, we also witnessed the launch of products like the Moto Tab G70 LTE, which is a mid-tier Android tablet with stock Android UI.
While Xiaomi launched the 11T Pro 5G, a phone with 120W fast charging, Realme announced their latest mid-ranger -- the Realme 9i. Check out all the gadgets launched last week in India which also include products like Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W 4-port GaN fast charger and a tyre inflator named Vayu by Potronics.
Moto Tab G70 LTE
Key Specs
- 11-inch (2000 x 1200) TDDI LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, dual mics + smart voice by DSP (mid-field)
- Splash resistant (IP52)
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 7,700 mAh (typical) Battery
Portronics Portable Tyre Inflator Vayu
Key Specs
- LED Pressure display
- USB Type-C port for charging
- Power,: 50W
- Voltage,: 7.4V
- Battery Type,: 4,000 mAh
Realme 9i
- 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0, upgradable to Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme Book Enhanced Air
Key Specs
- 14-inch (2160 × 1440 pixels) 2K IPS display
- 3.2 GHz (up to 4.5GHz) Core i5-11320H quad-core processor with with Intel Xe Graphics
- 16GB DDR4 4266MHz RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11
- 720p webcam
- 3-level Backlit Keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, X-shape Bracket, Smile Arc, 123.8 × 78.2mm trackpad, Supports Microsoft PTP Clickpad Technology
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2 × 2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 (Data: Max.40 Gbps)
- Fingerprint Power Button
- 54Wh battery
TECNO POVA NEO
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W 4-port GaN fast charger
Key Specs
- High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port
- Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices
- Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we've been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers-without compromising power
- Universal compatibility Anker signature PowerIQ 3 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any mobile device
- What you get PowerPort Atom III slim (four ports) USB-C charger (cable not included), 5 ft Detachable power cord, adhesive strip, welcome Guide and No Warranty as this product is imported from US
TECNO POP 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
- 8MP + secondary AI camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Key Specs
- 1.3 inch (416 x 416 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Enjoy the convenience of making and taking phone calls from your wrist when paired with your compatible smartphone
- Use your compatible smartphone's voice assistant to respond to text messages, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and more
- Know your body better with extensive health monitoring features, including the Health Snapshot feature, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score and insights, fitness age, stress tracking and more
- Find new ways to keep your body moving with more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, golf and many more
- Up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS with Music mode. 10 minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life
Xiaomi 11T Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
boAt Watch Matrix
Key Specs
- 1.65 Inch Display
- Smart Activity Tracker
- Music on the go
- Get calls, messages and other notifications directly on your wrist
- Customisable alarms, camera and music control
- Unlock a new level of fitness on your fingertips
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Key Specs
- 13 inch PixelSense Flow Display
- 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
- Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB,,512GB or 1TB
- Just Corseca Ray K'anabis smartwatch with Bluetooth
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5, i7)
- Quad-core 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i5-1135G7 Processor
- Quad-core 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-1185G7 Processor
- i5 and i7 options with storage 256GB and above built on the Intel EvoTM platform
- Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
- 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video
- 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video
- Dual far-field Studio Mics
- 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Windows 11 Home
- Up to 16 hours of typical device usage
- Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 51.5Wh
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Key Specs
- 12.3 inch PixelSense Display
- Windows 10 Pro
- 11th Gen Intel Core
- Dual-core 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i3-1115G4 Processor (WiFi)
- Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5-1135G7 Processor (WiFi or 4G)
- Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-1165G7 Processor (WiFi)
- 5 MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video
- 8 MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video
- 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM (WiFi or 4G)
- 32GB LPDDR4x RAM (WiFi)
- USB-C and USB-A
- 128GB or 256GB (WiFi or 4G); 512GB or 1TB (WiFi)
- Up to 15 hours battery life
