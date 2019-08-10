Just In
Week 32, 2019, Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note 10 Plus, Nubia Z20, Vivo S1 And More
Week 32 is coming to an end and the users have come across the launch of several smartphones and other electronic products. A few of these have been added to the list below. These devices include, TVs, laptops, and gadgets that are available at a couple of e-commerce shopping platforms, with many offers. And a few out of them can also be purchased as pre-bookings.
Some of these phones are made with high-polish metal and glass meld. They sport a dynamic AMOLED display which has HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. These handsets also take photography to the next level, with live focus and scene optimizer.
You can find a couple of smart TVs on the list. They come with 10W speaker output, 1366 x 768 HD display, live stream, and more. A few smartwatches feature a built-in microphone and speaker, up to 5 days battery life, and a Corning glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Find more details in the mentioned list.
Samsung Galaxy Note10
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
HP Chromebook x360 – 14
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) diagonal IPS display
- up to 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU (up to 3.4GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 8GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- HP Wide Vision HD Camera, dual array digital microphone
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2
- Dimensions: 32.54 x 22.68 x 1.6 cm; Weight: 1.68kg
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, 1 x MicroSD card reader.
- 1 x headphone/microphone jack, dual speakers with B&O audio
- 60Wh battery, 45W AC power adapter
- Ceramic White and Cloud Blue color
1More Piston Fit wireless earphones launched in India for Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 60 minutes of charging time
- 8 hours Talktime
- 200 hours,(Bluetooth on with no operation)Standby Time
- 10 M Wireless Range
- Bluetooth ® 5
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1280×800) 16:10 WXGA TFT display
- Wi-Fi/LTE models
- 2.0 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 429 processor with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0(Pie)
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- Accelerometer, Light Sensor
- 4G
- 5100mAh battery
HONOR Band 5 launched in India for Rs. 2,599
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor
- PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby
Nubia Z20
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ AMOLED curved glass display
- 5.1-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED secondary display with 330nit brightness, 100% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with nubia UI 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast PD charging, Quick Charge 4.0
Samsung Galaxy Book S
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD TFT (16:9) 10-point multi-touch display
- Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 7nm (Max. 2.84 GHz + 1.8GHz) Compute Platform
- 8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM
- 256GB/512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB
- Windows 10 Home/Pro
- 720p HD camera
- Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint
- 4G LTE
- 42Wh battery with up to 23 hours video playback
Vivo S1 launched in India starting at Rs. 17,990
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Karbonn KX3
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch display
- 800mAh battery
- Boom box speaker
- Wireless FM radio with recorder
- Power saving mode
- Digit Read-out
- Video-Music player
Karbonn KX25
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch display
- 1800mAh battery
- Digital camera
- Dual SIM card slot
- FM Radio with recording,
- 4 LED Torch
Karbonn KX26
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch display
- 1450mAh battery
- Digital camera
- Video-Music player
- Boom Box Speaker
- Power Saving Mode
Karbonn KX27
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch display
- 1750mAh battery
- Bluetooth
- Digital camera
- Video-Music player
- Boom Box Speaker
- Wireless FM radio
- Power Saving Mode
Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 launched for Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: V5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 7 hr
- Charging time: 2 hour
Samsung 7-in-1 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Key Specs
- 10 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 50 Hz
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Dust and Water Resistant (IP68)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS
- Compatible with Android 4.4 devices or later, iOS 9.0 or later
- Smart Notifications (Call/Text, Calendar, Email and Other Smartphone Apps)
- Sleep Monitoring, Music Control, Silent Alarms with Customized Vibration, Event Reminder
- Detailed sports tracking: running, walking, cycling, elliptical, climbing, skiing, and more
- Optical heart rate monitor (PPG)
- Sensors: 3 Multi-axis acceleration sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
- 390mAh battery with up to 20 days of battery life
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
Key Specs
- 44mm models: 1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection
- 40mm models: 1.2-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection
- Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor
- 768MB / 1.5GB (LTE) RAM, 4GB Internal Memory
- Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
- Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light
- 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
- LTE (Optional)
- 340mAh (44mm) / 247mAh (40mm) battery
Xiaomi Mi Gaming laptop 2019
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) anti-glare display
- 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H and i5-9300H processor with up to 4.5Ghz clock speed
- 6GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 2060 / GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU
- 8GB / 16GB 2666MHz RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- 1MP HD webcam, digital array microphone
- 1.8mm High Key Professional Backlit Keyboard with 16 million colours over four zones
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0
- Full-size four-zone backlit keyboard
- 55Wh battery
LG X2 / K30 (2019)
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass FullVision display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- MIL-STD 810G Compliance, Google Assistant Button
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
