Week 32, 2019, Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note 10 Plus, Nubia Z20, Vivo S1 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 32 is coming to an end and the users have come across the launch of several smartphones and other electronic products. A few of these have been added to the list below. These devices include, TVs, laptops, and gadgets that are available at a couple of e-commerce shopping platforms, with many offers. And a few out of them can also be purchased as pre-bookings.

Some of these phones are made with high-polish metal and glass meld. They sport a dynamic AMOLED display which has HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. These handsets also take photography to the next level, with live focus and scene optimizer.

You can find a couple of smart TVs on the list. They come with 10W speaker output, 1366 x 768 HD display, live stream, and more. A few smartwatches feature a built-in microphone and speaker, up to 5 days battery life, and a Corning glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Find more details in the mentioned list.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging HP Chromebook x360 – 14 Key Specs

14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) diagonal IPS display

up to 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU (up to 3.4GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620

8GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 64GB eMMC storage

HP Wide Vision HD Camera, dual array digital microphone

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

Dimensions: 32.54 x 22.68 x 1.6 cm; Weight: 1.68kg

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, 1 x MicroSD card reader.

1 x headphone/microphone jack, dual speakers with B&O audio

60Wh battery, 45W AC power adapter

Ceramic White and Cloud Blue color 1More Piston Fit wireless earphones launched in India for Rs. 3,999 Key Specs

60 minutes of charging time

8 hours Talktime

200 hours,(Bluetooth on with no operation)Standby Time

10 M Wireless Range

Bluetooth ® 5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999 Key Specs

8-inch (1280×800) 16:10 WXGA TFT display

Wi-Fi/LTE models

2.0 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 429 processor with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

8MP autofocus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

Accelerometer, Light Sensor

4G

5100mAh battery HONOR Band 5 launched in India for Rs. 2,599 Key Specs

0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby Nubia Z20 Key Specs

6.42-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ AMOLED curved glass display

5.1-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED secondary display with 330nit brightness, 100% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with nubia UI 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast PD charging, Quick Charge 4.0 Samsung Galaxy Book S Key Specs

13.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) FHD TFT (16:9) 10-point multi-touch display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 7nm (Max. 2.84 GHz + 1.8GHz) Compute Platform

8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM

256GB/512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB

Windows 10 Home/Pro

720p HD camera

Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint

4G LTE

42Wh battery with up to 23 hours video playback Vivo S1 launched in India starting at Rs. 17,990 Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Karbonn KX3 Key Specs

1.77-inch display

800mAh battery

Boom box speaker

Wireless FM radio with recorder

Power saving mode

Digit Read-out

Video-Music player Karbonn KX25 Key Specs

2.4-inch display

1800mAh battery

Digital camera

Dual SIM card slot

FM Radio with recording,

4 LED Torch Karbonn KX26 Key Specs

2.4-inch display

1450mAh battery

Digital camera

Video-Music player

Boom Box Speaker

Power Saving Mode Karbonn KX27 Key Specs

2.4-inch display

1750mAh battery

Bluetooth

Digital camera

Video-Music player

Boom Box Speaker

Wireless FM radio

Power Saving Mode Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 launched for Rs. 1,999 Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 7 hr

Charging time: 2 hour Samsung 7-in-1 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV Key Specs

10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

50 Hz

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 6,999 Key Specs

1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Dust and Water Resistant (IP68)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS+GLONASS

Compatible with Android 4.4 devices or later, iOS 9.0 or later

Smart Notifications (Call/Text, Calendar, Email and Other Smartphone Apps)

Sleep Monitoring, Music Control, Silent Alarms with Customized Vibration, Event Reminder

Detailed sports tracking: running, walking, cycling, elliptical, climbing, skiing, and more

Optical heart rate monitor (PPG)

Sensors: 3 Multi-axis acceleration sensor, Ambient Light Sensor

390mAh battery with up to 20 days of battery life Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Key Specs

44mm models: 1.4-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

40mm models: 1.2-inch (360 x 360 pixels) Super AMOLED, full color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection

Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor

768MB / 1.5GB (LTE) RAM, 4GB Internal Memory

Tizen-based Wearable OS, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

LTE (Optional)

340mAh (44mm) / 247mAh (40mm) battery Xiaomi Mi Gaming laptop 2019 Key Specs

15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) anti-glare display

9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H and i5-9300H processor with up to 4.5Ghz clock speed

6GB DDR5 NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 2060 / GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU

8GB / 16GB 2666MHz RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 10

1MP HD webcam, digital array microphone

1.8mm High Key Professional Backlit Keyboard with 16 million colours over four zones

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

Full-size four-zone backlit keyboard

55Wh battery LG X2 / K30 (2019) Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass FullVision display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

MIL-STD 810G Compliance, Google Assistant Button

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India