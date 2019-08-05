ENGLISH

    Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale On TVs – Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Kodak And Other Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Flipkart has come up with its National Shopping Days that lets you buy some TVs from Sony, Mi, Samsung, Vu, LG, iFFALCON, BPL, at lower price. The sale also offers some of these Android TVs under limited hour deal. You can find a few TVs from the aforesaid brands in the list below.

    Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale On TVs

     

    During the sale, Flipkart is providing a no-cost EMI option, big cashback and exchange offers, additional discounts, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 20% off under freedom countdown sale (from 19:47PM to 20:19PM), one year warranty, and more.

    These TVs come with features like 20 W speaker outputs, 2 x USB, 3 x HDMI, full HD displays with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, refresh rate of 60 Hz that offers blur-free picture quality, and many more.

    15% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 108 cm (43) with Android

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    20% off Samsung 7-in-1 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 50 Hz
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    33% off on Vu Pixelight 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode
     

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    29% off on iFFALCON by TCL 100.3cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Netflix

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    41% off Samsung Super 6 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    24% off on LG 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LJ573D -TA)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    30% off Thomson UD9 124cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    • With Inbuilt Netflix and Hotstar

    23% off LG 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2019 Edition

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 10 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    53% off Kodak 140cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    40% off on Vu 190cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 30 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    43% off Sony 123.2cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    • Direct Youtube & Netflix Button

    31% off on Onida Google Certified 147.32cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    38% off Panasonic 123.4cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
    • 100 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    30% off LG Ultra HD 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    34% off on iFFALCON by TCL 138.71cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    42% off on TCL P65 Series 127cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
