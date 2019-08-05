Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale On TVs – Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Kodak And Other Smart TVs Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart has come up with its National Shopping Days that lets you buy some TVs from Sony, Mi, Samsung, Vu, LG, iFFALCON, BPL, at lower price. The sale also offers some of these Android TVs under limited hour deal. You can find a few TVs from the aforesaid brands in the list below.

During the sale, Flipkart is providing a no-cost EMI option, big cashback and exchange offers, additional discounts, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 20% off under freedom countdown sale (from 19:47PM to 20:19PM), one year warranty, and more.

These TVs come with features like 20 W speaker outputs, 2 x USB, 3 x HDMI, full HD displays with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, refresh rate of 60 Hz that offers blur-free picture quality, and many more.

15% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 108 cm (43) with Android Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 20% off Samsung 7-in-1 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

50 Hz

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 33% off on Vu Pixelight 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 29% off on iFFALCON by TCL 100.3cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with Netflix Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 41% off Samsung Super 6 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 24% off on LG 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LJ573D -TA) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

1 x HDMI

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 30% off Thomson UD9 124cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

With Inbuilt Netflix and Hotstar 23% off LG 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2019 Edition Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

10 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 53% off Kodak 140cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 40% off on Vu 190cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

30 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 43% off Sony 123.2cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Direct Youtube & Netflix Button 31% off on Onida Google Certified 147.32cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 38% off Panasonic 123.4cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

100 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 30% off LG Ultra HD 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 53% off Kodak 140cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 34% off on iFFALCON by TCL 138.71cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

16 W Speaker Output : For good-quality TV sound

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 42% off on TCL P65 Series 127cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

Best Mobiles in India