Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week That Deserve Your Attention
In the last week, we saw several trending smartphones from different brands. While a few of these handsets from top-end segment pack up to 1TB internal storage and up to 12GB RAM, other premium devices come with 27W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.
Some of these popular phones have been placed on our list. These mobile phones sport full-HD+TrueView AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. While a couple of them flaunt QHD+ AMOLED displays. But the common specification in these smartphones is the use of a 48MP primary sensor at the rear.
Furthermore, the cameras of enlisted devices come with different beauty modes and filters which offer vivid images in daylight as well as in darker regions. The mentioned handsets in the list also feature a new cooling mechanism.
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Liquid Cool 3.0
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Key Specs
- 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 Plus
- 256/512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 256 GB, 8 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4300 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
- 6.01 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665
- Octa-core
- 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
- 6.01 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665
- Octa-core
- microSD, up to 256 GB
- 64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A20
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
