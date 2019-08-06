Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week That Deserve Your Attention Features oi-Harish Kumar

In the last week, we saw several trending smartphones from different brands. While a few of these handsets from top-end segment pack up to 1TB internal storage and up to 12GB RAM, other premium devices come with 27W fast charging support and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Some of these popular phones have been placed on our list. These mobile phones sport full-HD+TrueView AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. While a couple of them flaunt QHD+ AMOLED displays. But the common specification in these smartphones is the use of a 48MP primary sensor at the rear.

Furthermore, the cameras of enlisted devices come with different beauty modes and filters which offer vivid images in daylight as well as in darker regions. The mentioned handsets in the list also feature a new cooling mechanism.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Liquid Cool 3.0

NFC

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Key Specs

6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 Plus

256/512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 256 GB, 8 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera

10 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4300 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A3 Key Specs

6.01 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665

Octa-core

64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.01 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665

Octa-core

microSD, up to 256 GB

64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

48 MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4030 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

