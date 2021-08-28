Week 35, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Notebook Ultra, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are officially heading towards the Week 36 of 2021 and by now we have seen several new gadget launches including smartphones, digital accessories, smart TVs, and notebooks etc. The brands had a slow pace in launching devices initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. However, despite all the ramp-down in production, the technology companies have managed to introduce several user-friendly products.

The most popular devices that were launched recently are the Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro, Mi TV 5X, and Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition. Xiaomi announced these new gadgets at the Smarter Living 2021 event. Likewise, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), and HP Spectre x360 remained the top product launches in Week 35, 2021. Following is the list: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 And Watch4 Classic Key Specs 1.4 inch Super AMOLED Display

Audio Playing Format,MP3,M4A,3GA,AAC,OGG,OGA,WAV,AMR,AWB

Bluetooth v5.0

1.18GHz CPU Speed

361 mAh Battery Capacity Samsung Watch4 Classic Key Specs 1.4 inches Super AMOLED

Dual-core 1.18 GHz Cortex-A55

16GB 1.5GB RAM

Android Wear OS, One UI Watch 3

Li-Ion 361 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Key Specs Driver unit: 2-way (Woofer + Tweeter)

Microphones: 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner)

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Machine learning-based solution for voice calls

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Supported Codecs: AAC, SBC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)

IPX2 Splash resistant

Battery: Earbuds - 61mAh; Charging Case - 472mAh Mi Notebook Pro with 14″ 2.5K Key Specs 14-inch (2560 × 1600 pixels) 2.5k Super Retina display with 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming

3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) / 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X- E Graphics

8GB / 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm, PTP trackpad

56Wh battery Mi Notebook Ultra Key Specs 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k Super Retina display

3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) / 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X- E Graphics

8GB / 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Windows 10 Home

720p webcam

Fingerprint power key

Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.5mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm, PTP trackpad

Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB-C for charging and data transmission, Thunderbolt 4 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.2 Gen1 x 1, HDMI x 1

70Wh battery Mi TV 5X Key Specs 43-inch / 50-inch / 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display

10 / HLG, 10bit - 1 Billion colors, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 6.5ms input lag 4K@60Hz

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android 10 with PatchWall 4

Hands-free Google Assistant with far-field mics

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Optical, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc,

Mi Voice remote

40W Stereo speakers on 50″ and 55″, 30W on 43″, Dolby Atmos, DTS HD Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition Key Specs 300Mbps 802.11n / 867Mbps 802.11 ac Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Protocol: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, IEEE 802.3/3u; Gigabit - IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, IEEE 802.3/3u/3ab

up to 880 MHz MT7621A MIPS Dual- Core, Quad-Thread processor

128MB DDR3 RAM, 16MB ROM

4 external omnidirectional antennas, carefully designed and arranged to maximize transmission performance, even in more complex environments.

Integrated signal amplifier ensures good Wi-Fi signal over a wide coverage area

Smart error correction algorithm improves weak signals for greater stability and efficiency.

Broad-surface aluminium-magnesium alloy heat sinks and high-conductivity thermal paste and large vents on the bottom effectively improves the cooling efficiency of the whole unit. Rear panel has added cooling vents to facilitate air flow

Up to 128 connected devices

Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS

2x LAN ports 10/100Mbps/ 1000Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x RJ45 WAN port 10/100Mbps/ 1000Mbps in (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x Power port

2 x LED indicators Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro Key Specs 3 million pixels ( 2304 × 1296 pixels), f/1.4 aperture, 6P lens

940-nm infrared light with no visible red glow and features a high-sensitivity image sensor, and displays colour video in low-light.

Dual microphones that use active noise reduction technology to effectively reduce speaker echo, and enhance your call experience.

On-screen camera output display to keep an eye on what matters to you with any time, any place remote access to video output on your smartphone, tablet, and Mi Smart Clock

360° pan-tilt-zoom panorama for all-round monitoring with no blind spots

One-key physical shield for personal privacy protection

Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 4.2

Mi Home app compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above Mi Running Shoes Key Specs Sole combines 5 in 1 Advanced uni-moulding technology that includes PU Heel Stabilizer, Anti-Twist Support Layer, TPU Flex Unit, Cloud Bomb Popcorn Midsole, Ultra Strong Rubber Grip

Anti-Microbial Microban protection and Deodorizer

Herringbone locking system

High-density Ankle comfort

4D High Elastic Flying Woven Upper

Cloud Bomb Popcorn Midsole

Reflective Xiaomi Logo and Lace Mi Smart Band 6 Key Specs 1.53-inch (152 × 486 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 3D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating, 326PPI

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen sensor

24-hour sleep tracking with REM and sleep breathing quality, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

30 fitness modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine, Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street dance, Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table tennis, Badminton, Boxing and Kickboxing)

6 automatic fitness tracking (walking, treadmill, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, and elliptical machine)

PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control

Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125mAh battery Fitbit Charge 5 Key Specs 1.04" AMOLED display

Stainless steel case (black, silver, gold)

GPS

Heart rate and SpO2

Stress management

EDA sensor

ECG

20 workout modes

7 day battery life

Sleep tracking OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Wood Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G + Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery HP Spectre x360 14 Key Specs Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock, 8MB Intel Smart Cache, 4 core, 8 threads)

Memory & Storage: 16 GB LPDDR4x-3733 MHz RAM | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 34.3 cm (13.5") diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

Graphics & Networking: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible

Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity | Pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | Alexa Built-in

See More, Scroll Less: See more with an uncompromising 3:2 screen aspect ratio, ideal for online browsing, videos, photos, and productivity apps, and enhance your productivity with less scrolling

Adaptive Color: Experience accurate and true-to-life colors on the HP Spectre x360. It automatically adjusts the display color and brightness according to your environment (day or night) for ultimate eye comfort. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Key Specs With the dual stereo speakers and an 8" HD screen, the new Echo Show 8 delivers a delightful entertainment experience.

Simply ask for your favourite TV series or movies from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix or ask Alexa to play your favourite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana.

Alexa will now also show you music playlists or station recommendations based on the song playing on Amazon Prime Music or Spotify, making it easier to discover your next favourite artist or song.

You can also sing along to your favourite songs with on-screen lyrics from Amazon Prime Music.

Set up and control thousands of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more that work with Alexa.

Remotely monitor your home and view live video feed from Echo Show 8's camera on your smartphone or other Echo Show devices.

Make hands-free video calls with Alexa to your friends and family, having the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices without worrying about keeping yourself in frame.

The improved 13 MP camera with auto framing feature can pan and zoom to make sure you and your family are always in frame.

Just ask to set timers and reminders, pay mobile and electricity bills, get weather updates, cook along to your favourite recipes, catch up on latest news, and much more.

Echo Show devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.

Echo Show 8, like all new generation devices, comes with built-in covers to close the camera. iXpand Wireless Charger Sync Key Specs Automatically back up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base1

Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging

Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution

Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box

Supports multiple backup profiles, so you can share the charger with others in your family

Compatible with iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above, AirPods Pro, and other Qi-Compatible smartphones even through most cases iXpand Wireless Charger 15W

Key Specs 15W Qi-certified fast wireless charger pad for your Qi-compatible iPhone and Android phones. Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging when used with a 24W QC3.0 AC adaptor1

Comes with a 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.

Charging pad features a soft-rubber ring to protect phones from slipping

Charges through most rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick. (Magnetic or metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.)1

Compatible with iPhone 8, X, XS, SE(2020), 11, 12, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S9, S10, S20, S20 FE, S21, Note 8, 10, 20, One Plus 8 Pro, 9R & other Qi-compatible phones. 1 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery TIMEX FIT 2.0 smartwatch Key Specs [Bluetooth Calling]: Timex Fit 2.0 comes with Built-in microphone and speaker to call via Bluetooth. You can use the watch to dial & answer the calls without reaching to your phone. It also allows you to save upto 8 contacts on the watch itself

[Full-touch display and metal body]: It comes with a 1.3" full capacitive touch color display, that supports taps and swipes, for a smooth operating experience. The watch has a beautilful round, full metal body, that makes for a very stylish appearance. Its powerful battery gets fully charged within 1 hour, for upto 10 days of use

[Health suite]: Timex Fit 2.0 has Built-in SpO2/oxygen measurement, blood pressure, Dynamic Heart rate tracking. It keeps a track of your sleep pattern by detecting deep sleep, light sleep, awake, off bedtime in sleep mode.

[Multiple sports modes]: The watch comes with 7 in-built sports modes to help you record the workout data and generate analysis after the exercise, to help you continuously improve your exercise plan. It also keeps a track of your steps, distance, and calories burned during each activity.

[200+ Watch faces]: This Smartwatch has a variety of creative dials that can be replaced at will. You can change watch faces according to your mood with Timex Fit 2.0

[New Timex Fit 2.0 App]: Timex Fit 2.0 supports the new Timex Fit 2.0 app, with a user-friendly, easy to use UI. Download and install the "Timex Fit 2.0" App from Google Play or App Store for a stylish, smart experience Truke BTG1 And Truke BTG2 TWS gaming earbuds Key Specs [60ms Imperceptible Low Latency] : Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Best in Class low latency of up to 60ms. The Earbuds are customized with Special Tuning Effects to Accurately identify Enemy position and Enhanced Gunshot effects. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.

[Quad Mic with ENC] : Dual-Mic on each earbud captures external sound and intelligent Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system eliminates Noise, Echo & Wind sound to provide a clear calling experience.

[True Deep Bass] : 13mm 32Ω Titanium drivers deliver High dynamics, High Sensitivity and High Fidelity providing a Cinematic Sound Experience. Intelligent Equalizer seamlessly adjusts the sound effects to provide clear audio experience while watching a movie or True Deep Bass while listening to your favorite music.

[10hrs Playtime Single Charge] : truke Bassbuds BTG 2 TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 38hours using 300mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 48hours of playtime.

[1 Year Warranty] : truke Buds BTG 2 Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 1 Year Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

[Modern Tribal Design]: Characterized by deep essence of gaming, truke Buds BTG 2 are distinct shaped with Radiant LEDs on the case. Earbuds are angled at 45degrees to provide the best fit. Weighing just 4grams each, these earbuds are designed for all-day comfortable and secure fit.

[Game and Music Mode]: Experience Cinematic Sound on Music mode providing Hi-Fi Sound Quality. On Gaming mode, these earbuds provide a surround sound effect for easily identifying foot steps and gun shots, always remain ahead of your opponents. Tap 3x on right earbud to switch Gaming/Music Mode. Lava ProBuds 2 Key Specs Pulsating Bass and Beats with Stereo Sound- 14 mm driver size ensures the Stereo sound and Thumping bass and Beats over wider range of sound frequencies

Upto 23 Hours of Audio Bliss-ProBuds 2 by Lava comes with a long battery backup of 5 hours in the buds and can be extended up to 23 hours with its 370 mAh charging case.

Ergonomically designed for a perfect fit-Improves comfort and can wear for longer duration of time

Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity

Experience the true freedom of not worrying about sweat and water damage to you TWS with the IPX5-certified water and sweat resistance

