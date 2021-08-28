Just In
Week 35, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Notebook Ultra, And More
We are officially heading towards the Week 36 of 2021 and by now we have seen several new gadget launches including smartphones, digital accessories, smart TVs, and notebooks etc. The brands had a slow pace in launching devices initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. However, despite all the ramp-down in production, the technology companies have managed to introduce several user-friendly products.
The most popular devices that were launched recently are the Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro, Mi TV 5X, and Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition. Xiaomi announced these new gadgets at the Smarter Living 2021 event. Likewise, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), and HP Spectre x360 remained the top product launches in Week 35, 2021. Following is the list:
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 And Watch4 Classic
Key Specs
- 1.4 inch Super AMOLED Display
- Audio Playing Format,MP3,M4A,3GA,AAC,OGG,OGA,WAV,AMR,AWB
- Bluetooth v5.0
- 1.18GHz CPU Speed
- 361 mAh Battery Capacity
Samsung Watch4 Classic
Key Specs
- 1.4 inches Super AMOLED
- Dual-core 1.18 GHz Cortex-A55
- 16GB 1.5GB RAM
- Android Wear OS, One UI Watch 3
- Li-Ion 361 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Key Specs
- Driver unit: 2-way (Woofer + Tweeter)
- Microphones: 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner)
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- Machine learning-based solution for voice calls
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
- Supported Codecs: AAC, SBC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
- IPX2 Splash resistant
- Battery: Earbuds - 61mAh; Charging Case - 472mAh
Mi Notebook Pro with 14″ 2.5K
Key Specs
- 14-inch (2560 × 1600 pixels) 2.5k Super Retina display with 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming
- 3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) / 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X- E Graphics
- 8GB / 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.3mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm, PTP trackpad
- 56Wh battery
Mi Notebook Ultra
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch (3200 × 2000 pixels) 3.2k Super Retina display
- 3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) / 3.4GHz i5-11300H processor (4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X- E Graphics
- 8GB / 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 720p webcam
- Fingerprint power key
- Full-size backlit keyboard, 1.5mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm, PTP trackpad
- Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB-C for charging and data transmission, Thunderbolt 4 x 1, USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.2 Gen1 x 1, HDMI x 1
- 70Wh battery
Mi TV 5X
Key Specs
- 43-inch / 50-inch / 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display
- 10 / HLG, 10bit - 1 Billion colors, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 6.5ms input lag 4K@60Hz
- Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android 10 with PatchWall 4
- Hands-free Google Assistant with far-field mics
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Optical, Ethernet
- AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc,
- Mi Voice remote
- 40W Stereo speakers on 50″ and 55″, 30W on 43″, Dolby Atmos, DTS HD
Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition
Key Specs
- 300Mbps 802.11n / 867Mbps 802.11 ac Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Protocol: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, IEEE 802.3/3u; Gigabit - IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, IEEE 802.3/3u/3ab
- up to 880 MHz MT7621A MIPS Dual- Core, Quad-Thread processor
- 128MB DDR3 RAM, 16MB ROM
- 4 external omnidirectional antennas, carefully designed and arranged to maximize transmission performance, even in more complex environments.
- Integrated signal amplifier ensures good Wi-Fi signal over a wide coverage area
- Smart error correction algorithm improves weak signals for greater stability and efficiency.
- Broad-surface aluminium-magnesium alloy heat sinks and high-conductivity thermal paste and large vents on the bottom effectively improves the cooling efficiency of the whole unit. Rear panel has added cooling vents to facilitate air flow
- Up to 128 connected devices
- Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi Wi-Fi app on Android and iOS
- 2x LAN ports 10/100Mbps/ 1000Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x RJ45 WAN port 10/100Mbps/ 1000Mbps in (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x Power port
- 2 x LED indicators
Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro
Key Specs
- 3 million pixels ( 2304 × 1296 pixels), f/1.4 aperture, 6P lens
- 940-nm infrared light with no visible red glow and features a high-sensitivity image sensor, and displays colour video in low-light.
- Dual microphones that use active noise reduction technology to effectively reduce speaker echo, and enhance your call experience.
- On-screen camera output display to keep an eye on what matters to you with any time, any place remote access to video output on your smartphone, tablet, and Mi Smart Clock
- 360° pan-tilt-zoom panorama for all-round monitoring with no blind spots
- One-key physical shield for personal privacy protection
- Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 4.2
- Mi Home app compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above
Mi Running Shoes
Key Specs
- Sole combines 5 in 1 Advanced uni-moulding technology that includes PU Heel Stabilizer, Anti-Twist Support Layer, TPU Flex Unit, Cloud Bomb Popcorn Midsole, Ultra Strong Rubber Grip
- Anti-Microbial Microban protection and Deodorizer
- Herringbone locking system
- High-density Ankle comfort
- 4D High Elastic Flying Woven Upper
- Cloud Bomb Popcorn Midsole
- Reflective Xiaomi Logo and Lace
Mi Smart Band 6
Key Specs
- 1.53-inch (152 × 486 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 3D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating, 326PPI
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen sensor
- 24-hour sleep tracking with REM and sleep breathing quality, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
- 30 fitness modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine, Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street dance, Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table tennis, Badminton, Boxing and Kickboxing)
- 6 automatic fitness tracking (walking, treadmill, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, and elliptical machine)
- PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
- Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 125mAh battery
Fitbit Charge 5
Key Specs
- 1.04" AMOLED display
- Stainless steel case (black, silver, gold)
- GPS
- Heart rate and SpO2
- Stress management
- EDA sensor
- ECG
- 20 workout modes
- 7 day battery life
- Sleep tracking
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Wood
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
HP Spectre x360 14
Key Specs
- Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock, 8MB Intel Smart Cache, 4 core, 8 threads)
- Memory & Storage: 16 GB LPDDR4x-3733 MHz RAM | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
- Display: 34.3 cm (13.5") diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
- Graphics & Networking: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible
- Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity | Pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | Alexa Built-in
- See More, Scroll Less: See more with an uncompromising 3:2 screen aspect ratio, ideal for online browsing, videos, photos, and productivity apps, and enhance your productivity with less scrolling
- Adaptive Color: Experience accurate and true-to-life colors on the HP Spectre x360. It automatically adjusts the display color and brightness according to your environment (day or night) for ultimate eye comfort.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Key Specs
- With the dual stereo speakers and an 8" HD screen, the new Echo Show 8 delivers a delightful entertainment experience.
- Simply ask for your favourite TV series or movies from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix or ask Alexa to play your favourite music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Hungama music or Gaana.
- Alexa will now also show you music playlists or station recommendations based on the song playing on Amazon Prime Music or Spotify, making it easier to discover your next favourite artist or song.
- You can also sing along to your favourite songs with on-screen lyrics from Amazon Prime Music.
- Set up and control thousands of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more that work with Alexa.
- Remotely monitor your home and view live video feed from Echo Show 8's camera on your smartphone or other Echo Show devices.
- Make hands-free video calls with Alexa to your friends and family, having the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices without worrying about keeping yourself in frame.
- The improved 13 MP camera with auto framing feature can pan and zoom to make sure you and your family are always in frame.
- Just ask to set timers and reminders, pay mobile and electricity bills, get weather updates, cook along to your favourite recipes, catch up on latest news, and much more.
- Echo Show devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.
- Echo Show 8, like all new generation devices, comes with built-in covers to close the camera.
iXpand Wireless Charger Sync
Key Specs
- Automatically back up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base1
- Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging
- Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution
- Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box
- Supports multiple backup profiles, so you can share the charger with others in your family
- Compatible with iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above, AirPods Pro, and other Qi-Compatible smartphones even through most cases
iXpand Wireless Charger 15W
Key Specs
- 15W Qi-certified fast wireless charger pad for your Qi-compatible iPhone and Android phones. Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging when used with a 24W QC3.0 AC adaptor1
- Comes with a 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.
- Charging pad features a soft-rubber ring to protect phones from slipping
- Charges through most rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick. (Magnetic or metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.)1
- Compatible with iPhone 8, X, XS, SE(2020), 11, 12, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S9, S10, S20, S20 FE, S21, Note 8, 10, 20, One Plus 8 Pro, 9R & other Qi-compatible phones. 1
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
TIMEX FIT 2.0 smartwatch
Key Specs
- [Bluetooth Calling]: Timex Fit 2.0 comes with Built-in microphone and speaker to call via Bluetooth. You can use the watch to dial & answer the calls without reaching to your phone. It also allows you to save upto 8 contacts on the watch itself
- [Full-touch display and metal body]: It comes with a 1.3" full capacitive touch color display, that supports taps and swipes, for a smooth operating experience. The watch has a beautilful round, full metal body, that makes for a very stylish appearance. Its powerful battery gets fully charged within 1 hour, for upto 10 days of use
- [Health suite]: Timex Fit 2.0 has Built-in SpO2/oxygen measurement, blood pressure, Dynamic Heart rate tracking. It keeps a track of your sleep pattern by detecting deep sleep, light sleep, awake, off bedtime in sleep mode.
- [Multiple sports modes]: The watch comes with 7 in-built sports modes to help you record the workout data and generate analysis after the exercise, to help you continuously improve your exercise plan. It also keeps a track of your steps, distance, and calories burned during each activity.
- [200+ Watch faces]: This Smartwatch has a variety of creative dials that can be replaced at will. You can change watch faces according to your mood with Timex Fit 2.0
- [New Timex Fit 2.0 App]: Timex Fit 2.0 supports the new Timex Fit 2.0 app, with a user-friendly, easy to use UI. Download and install the "Timex Fit 2.0" App from Google Play or App Store for a stylish, smart experience
Truke BTG1 And Truke BTG2 TWS gaming earbuds
Key Specs
- [60ms Imperceptible Low Latency] : Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Best in Class low latency of up to 60ms. The Earbuds are customized with Special Tuning Effects to Accurately identify Enemy position and Enhanced Gunshot effects. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.
- [Quad Mic with ENC] : Dual-Mic on each earbud captures external sound and intelligent Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system eliminates Noise, Echo & Wind sound to provide a clear calling experience.
- [True Deep Bass] : 13mm 32Ω Titanium drivers deliver High dynamics, High Sensitivity and High Fidelity providing a Cinematic Sound Experience. Intelligent Equalizer seamlessly adjusts the sound effects to provide clear audio experience while watching a movie or True Deep Bass while listening to your favorite music.
- [10hrs Playtime Single Charge] : truke Bassbuds BTG 2 TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 38hours using 300mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 48hours of playtime.
- [1 Year Warranty] : truke Buds BTG 2 Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 1 Year Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.
- [Modern Tribal Design]: Characterized by deep essence of gaming, truke Buds BTG 2 are distinct shaped with Radiant LEDs on the case. Earbuds are angled at 45degrees to provide the best fit. Weighing just 4grams each, these earbuds are designed for all-day comfortable and secure fit.
- [Game and Music Mode]: Experience Cinematic Sound on Music mode providing Hi-Fi Sound Quality. On Gaming mode, these earbuds provide a surround sound effect for easily identifying foot steps and gun shots, always remain ahead of your opponents. Tap 3x on right earbud to switch Gaming/Music Mode.
Lava ProBuds 2
Key Specs
- Pulsating Bass and Beats with Stereo Sound- 14 mm driver size ensures the Stereo sound and Thumping bass and Beats over wider range of sound frequencies
- Upto 23 Hours of Audio Bliss-ProBuds 2 by Lava comes with a long battery backup of 5 hours in the buds and can be extended up to 23 hours with its 370 mAh charging case.
- Ergonomically designed for a perfect fit-Improves comfort and can wear for longer duration of time
- Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity
- Experience the true freedom of not worrying about sweat and water damage to you TWS with the IPX5-certified water and sweat resistance
