Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Micromax IN Note 2, Vivo Y75 5G, And More
Smartphone launches seem to have continued in the market, despite trying times of the pandemic. Additionally, accessories like earbuds, home appliances like air purifiers, and so on are evident this week. For the same, we have the Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup, bringing in all the new devices launched this week. Here's everything you need to know.
Starting with smartphones, the Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup includes mid-range and premium phones in the market. This includes the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S with an attractive price tag and high-end features. Smartphone launches also include the mid-range Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.
Continuing with smartphones, we have two new players in the market. The Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup includes the made-in-India Micromax IN Note 2 and the Vivo Y75 5G. The list also includes earbuds and audio accessories like the SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7, and the WLA-NS7. Do note, these are premium earphones available in the Indian market.
That's not all. The Week 4, 2021 Launch Roundup also includes unique Xiaomi devices. We have the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, and the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite. These air purifiers pack some of the latest techs and can be bought in India now.
Redmi Note 11
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 11S
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Sony SRS-NB10 – Rs. 11,990
Key Specs
- WFH Solution - Packed with technology to work from home with dedicated mute, volume, and power buttons
- Comfortable Design - Crafted from premium materials to be comfortable and lightweight
- Sound Quality - Excellent sound quality from a full range upward-facing speaker unit
- Built In-Mic - Speak and be heard with Precise Voice Pickup Technology
- Smart Switch - Integrated mute button for ease of use during work calls
Sony SRS-NS7 – Rs. 22,990
Key Specs
- 360 Spatial Sound : Surround yourself in audio with Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer technology (* Firmware update available by Jan 2022 and is required to enjoy 360 Spatial Sound on BRAVIA XR. Network connection required for firmware update of BRAVIA XR)
- Supplied Adapter : Wireless TV adapter included (WLA-NS7) minimizes audio lag in shows and movies.
- Sound Quality : Enjoy crystal clear sound with upward-facing X-Balanced speaker unit and passive radiator
- Bluetooth : Connect to your devices with a stable Bluetooth connection
- Battery Life : Enjoy personalized home theater sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge
Sony WLA-NS7 – Rs. 5,690
Key Specs
- 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer creates Dolby Atmos® Cinematic surround sound
- Personalise your sound using the Sony | 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app
- Connect to BRAVIA XR televisions using optical and USB cables
- Pair with selected Sony headphones over a Bluetooth® connection.
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA (Only in Note 11 Pro 5G), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Micromax IN Note 2
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11, upgradable to Android 12
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
WeCool Moonwalk M2 TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Earphones with ENC that Provides a better Calling Experience. Enjoy Clear Voice Calls and Surround Sound Music Experience with the Touch Control Earbuds.
- TWS with Long Battery Life. Totalling to 32 Hours of playtime is the best once can get with his Earphones. No Freequent Charing for your Daily Usage as they provide 8 Hours Contineous Playtime and Case helps additional recharge facility for the Buds
- Wireless Earbuds with Low latency. These Multifunctional Premium Earbuds are Suitable for Watching Movies , Video Streaming, Playing Music or Listening to Music
- Earpods with Strong Connectivity. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.1 that proivdes a stable signal between your phone and Earphone. Enjoy up to 30 Feet Wireless Distance. Use the Buds at Jym or Jog or for Walking etc
- Wireless Earphones are Ergonomically designed to fit inside your ear Canal. Even for using long hours your ears does not pain. Best Earbuds Design of 2022
- Control Volume of your Music / Play / Pause/ Answer call or Reject Call from the Bluetooth Earbuds. No need to reach out your phone for any of these functions. Just use the Earpods that will help you to Control your phone
- TWS Earbuds are covered with 1 Year Brand Warranty
vivo Y75 5G
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro
Key Specs
- Particle's Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR Particle): 500m³/h
- Net Weight: Approx. 6.8 kg
- Item Dimensions: 275×275×680 mm
- Noise Level: ≤65dB（A）
- Effective coverage area: 35-60㎡
- 15min purification for a living room of approx. 40m²
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Key Specs
- Product model no.: AC-M16-SC,Product dimensions 250x250x555mm
- Product net weight: Approx. 5.6kg,Effective coverage area: 28-48m²
- Noise: ≤64dB(A),PM CADR: 400m³/h
- Particle purification efficiency: High,Package contents
- Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier: 4 x1,Filter x1
- User manual x1: Power cable x1
- Particle purification efficiency: High
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
Key Specs
- Primary Filter,360° blocking of large particles
- Xiaomi's High Efficiency Filter,99.97% elimination of 0.3μm particles*
- High-quality impregnated activated carbon,Powerful odour adsorption
- The difference between Xiaomi's High Efficiency Filter and conventional HEPA Filter
- Product model: M17-FLP-GL
- Product external diameter: Φ200mm
- Product height: 310mm
- Product colour: Black
