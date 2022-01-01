Week 52, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8 Pro, iQOO U5, Xiaomi 12 Pro, OPPO K9x, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We just stepped into an all-new year and are gearing up to witness the announcements that will take place next week at the CES 2022. However, the tech brands have been launching new products and offerings even in the last week of 2021. Well, there have been numerous product announcements last week including smartphones, wearables, TWS earbuds and much more.

To mention a few, Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited flagship smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 series and the MIUI 13 custom ROM as well. Besides this, we have announcements from Tecno, iQOO and Oppo among others. Having said that, here we have listed the launch roundup of the last week of 2021.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Key Specs Bluetooth

1.69 in Touch Display

Water Resistant, 1.5 m, IP68

Scratch Resistant

Heart Rate Monitor

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor

Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count

15 days Battery TECNO Spark 8 Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP ( f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.0 AI Lens), Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Buds 3 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, AAC codec

Dual-magnetic dynamic drivers, Hi-Fi audio

Customized high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation (Air travel mode, office mode and daily mode) with a maximum noise reduction of 40dB.

Two Transparency modes enable users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Dual-device intelligent quick connection to easily pair with mobile phones and laptops

Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause

Dust and water resistant (IP55)

4.6g lightweight earbuds; Case weight: 52g

7 hours with ANC off, 32h total battery life Xiaomi Watch S1 Key Specs 1.43-inch (466 × 466pixels) AMOLED screen with Sapphire glass protection, Always-on display

Heart rate sensor (including blood oxygen), accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor,

capacitive sensor for wear detection

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes

Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth and Xiaoai voice assistant

GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 10 and above, NFC for payments

Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

470 mAh battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12X Key Specs 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 11

50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with 80.5 Fov

In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO K9x Key Specs 6.49-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Fire-Boltt Almighty Key Specs 1.39-inch (454 x 454 Pixels) AMOLED Always On display, Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control

11 Sports Modes: Running, Treadmill, Climbing, Walking, Cycling, Spinning, Yoga, Football, Basketball, Badminton, Free training

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

Water Resistant (IP67)

Up to 10 days battery life Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Key Specs 1.75-inch (368x 448 pixels) AMOLED screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces

Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 10+ or Android 7 + devices

24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring

Distance, Sleep Monitoring, Stress monitor, Step tracker, Calories burned, Distance travelled, Activity history, Sleep monitor, Breathe, Caller name information, Call rejection, Find my phone, Walk reminder, Low Battery reminder, Remote music control, Remote camera control, StopwatchTimer, Alarm, Wake gesture, Vibration alert, Do not disturb mode, Smart DND, Calculator, Stocks, World clock

60+ Sports Modes

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

180 mAh battery iQOO U5 Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

50MP + 2MP macro camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

