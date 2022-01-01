ENGLISH

    Week 52, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO Spark 8 Pro, iQOO U5, Xiaomi 12 Pro, OPPO K9x, And More

    By
    |

    We just stepped into an all-new year and are gearing up to witness the announcements that will take place next week at the CES 2022. However, the tech brands have been launching new products and offerings even in the last week of 2021. Well, there have been numerous product announcements last week including smartphones, wearables, TWS earbuds and much more.

     

    To mention a few, Xiaomi unveiled the much-awaited flagship smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 series and the MIUI 13 custom ROM as well. Besides this, we have announcements from Tecno, iQOO and Oppo among others. Having said that, here we have listed the launch roundup of the last week of 2021.

    Noise ColorFit Caliber

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth
    • 1.69 in Touch Display
    • Water Resistant, 1.5 m, IP68
    • Scratch Resistant
    • Heart Rate Monitor
    • SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor
    • Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count
    • 15 days Battery
    TECNO Spark 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP ( f/2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.0 AI Lens), Dual LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Buds 3
     

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, AAC codec
    • Dual-magnetic dynamic drivers, Hi-Fi audio
    • Customized high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation (Air travel mode, office mode and daily mode) with a maximum noise reduction of 40dB.
    • Two Transparency modes enable users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones
    • Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)
    • Dual-device intelligent quick connection to easily pair with mobile phones and laptops
    • Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause
    • Dust and water resistant (IP55)
    • 4.6g lightweight earbuds; Case weight: 52g
    • 7 hours with ANC off, 32h total battery life
    Xiaomi Watch S1

    Key Specs

    • 1.43-inch (466 × 466pixels) AMOLED screen with Sapphire glass protection, Always-on display
    • Heart rate sensor (including blood oxygen), accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor,
    • capacitive sensor for wear detection
    • Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes
    • Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth and Xiaoai voice assistant
    • GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 10 and above, NFC for payments
    • Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
    • 470 mAh battery
    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
    • 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi 12X

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 11
    • 50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with 80.5 Fov
    • In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO K9x

    Key Specs

    • 6.49-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Fire-Boltt Almighty

    Key Specs

    • 1.39-inch (454 x 454 Pixels) AMOLED Always On display, Customisable Watch Faces
    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
    • Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch, Camera Control, Music Control
    • 11 Sports Modes: Running, Treadmill, Climbing, Walking, Cycling, Spinning, Yoga, Football, Basketball, Badminton, Free training
    • Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
    • Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
    • Water Resistant (IP67)
    • Up to 10 days battery life
    Noise ColorFit Ultra 2

    Key Specs

    • 1.75-inch (368x 448 pixels) AMOLED screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces
    • Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 10+ or Android 7 + devices
    • 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring
    • Distance, Sleep Monitoring, Stress monitor, Step tracker, Calories burned, Distance travelled, Activity history, Sleep monitor, Breathe, Caller name information, Call rejection, Find my phone, Walk reminder, Low Battery reminder, Remote music control, Remote camera control, StopwatchTimer, Alarm, Wake gesture, Vibration alert, Do not disturb mode, Smart DND, Calculator, Stocks, World clock
    • 60+ Sports Modes
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • 180 mAh battery
    iQOO U5

    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • 50MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

    Story first published: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
