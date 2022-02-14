Week 6, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Vivo T1 5G, Honor 60 SE, Redmi Note 11, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone launches have brought in several new products into the Indian market. Devices from Samsung, Tecno, Honor, Redmi, and other brands. That's not all. The week has also brought in new earbuds and audio accessories. Other devices like wearables, smartwatches, and others are also available in India now. We've made a list of the weekly roundup, bringing in all the latest launches in India.

The Weekly Roundup list in India includes new smartphones. These are the Tecno POVA 5G, Honor 60 SE, Infinix Zero 5G, and more. The smartphone launches as part of the Weekly Roundup includes Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S. Apart from this, the new smartphone launch also includes the popular Vivo T1 5G.

The Weekly Roundup also includes premium smartphone launches of the year. This is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, namely the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event also witnessed the launch of new tablets, which are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra.

The Weekly Roundup also includes other gadgets like the Truke Air Buds and Air Buds+, boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC, ASUS ROG Fusion II 500, Asus ROG Fusion II 300 gaming headsets, and Ambrane FitShot Zest. Plus the Redmi Smart TV X43 and the Redmi Smart Band Pro are also new launches of this year. HONOR 60 SE Key Specs 6.67-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz curved display

Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh battery Truke Air Buds And Air Buds+ Key Specs Customize your Truke Airbuds+ come with truke Buds Application - Toggle Gaming mode, Enable in-ear Sensor, Select from 20 Preset EQs or customize your own Signature EQ, Upgrade Firmware and much more. Supported on both Android and IOS.

Find the ideal sound settings for your ears. Create your own EQ profile or Select from 20 Preset EQ modes. Rock, Hip-Hop, Deep Bass, Electronic and many more.

These Ear Buds adopt high-precision contact sensor achieving real-time detection on wearing status. With in-ear detection Music Plays/Pauses automatically as you Wear In/Out the earbud ensuring that you never miss out on anything. In-Ear detection can be turned On/Off by tapping 3 times on left earbud and also from the Application.

truke Bassbuds TWS offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on single charge. Get an additional playtime of up to 38hours using 300mAh Charging Case. Making a total of up to 48hours of playtime.

Enjoy a best Gaming experience with Best in Class Ultra Low Latency of up to 55ms. Tap 3 times of right earpods to enter Gaming Mode.[AI Powered Noise Cancellation]: Truke Air Buds+ are equipped with Quad MEMS Mic along with Deep Neural Network Call Noise Cancellation Technology, which accurately picks up sound waves using AI. With the help of an Adaptive algorithm, the voice of the caller is separated from other voices in real time, bringing a High Quality Calling Experience. Even in a Noisy Environment, both sides of the call can be heard clearly.

truke Air Buds+ Truly Wireless Earphones with Mic come with 1 Year Warranty from date of purchase. Mandatory registration is required on truke website within 10 days of purchase.

Experience Cinematic Sound on Music mode providing Hi-Fi Sound Quality. On Gaming mode, these earbuds provide a sourround sound effect for easily identifying foot steps and gun shots, always remain ahead of your opponents. Tap 3x on right earbud to switch Gaming/Music Mode. boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC Key Specs Active Noise Cancellation- Say adios to the chaos with Active Noise Cancellation feature and elevate the vibe to a whole new level of pleasure with Nirvanaa 751ANC, delivering up to 33dB Hybrid ANC.

Battery Time- Stay connected to your playlist for mammoth durations, every day with up to 54 hours of playtime in ANC mode and up to 65 hours in normal playback mode.

ASAP Charge- This headphone comes equipped with our ASAP Charge technology that helps it garner 10 hours of playtime in just 10 min of charge.

Driver Size- Exhilarate your senses with crystal clear sound reproduction via 40mm drivers, delivering you the boAt immersive experience.

Ambient Mode- It comes equipped with Ambient Sound Mode that lets the listener stay aware of the sounds in the ambience even while the playback is on.

Ergonomic Design- Max out each session with raw bliss that is offered by its ergonomically crafted over-ear design and adaptive, luxurious earcups.

Integrated Controls- Its easy to access controls helps you in controlling playback, wake up default voice assistant and attend calls with ease. ASUS ROG Fusion II 500 Key Specs Virtual 7.1 surround sound with hi-fi ESS 9280 Quad DAC TM and 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers that deliver powerful bass and immersive true-to-life sound

and 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers that deliver powerful bass and immersive true-to-life sound ROG AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancelation for crystal-clear in-game voice communication

Game Chat volume control makes it easy to balance gaming audio and in-game communication

Various customization options, pre-set light effects, and multi-color RGB lighting with over 16.8 million colors

Comfortable and lightweight design with ergonomic ear cushions for a perfect fit

3.5 mm, USB-C ® and USB-A connectors for compatibility with PCs, Macs, PlayStation®, Nintendo SwitchTM, Xbox and mobile devices ASUS ROG Fusion II 300 Key Specs High-resolution ESS 9280 with Quad DAC TM technology for realistic, unparalleled gaming audio

technology for realistic, unparalleled gaming audio Virtual 7.1 surround sound with 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver powerful bass and immersive true-to-life sound

AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancelation for crystal-clear in-game voice communication

Variety of customization options with pre-set light effects and over 16.8 million multi-color RGB lighting

Comfortable and lightweight design with ergonomic ear cushions for a perfect fit

USB-C® and USB-A connectors for compatibility with PCs, Macs, PlayStation®, Nintendo SwitchTM and mobile devices. Infinix Zero 5G Key Specs 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 500 nits brightness

Octa Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with XOS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Ambrane FitShot Zest Key Specs Calling Feature: Bluetooth Calling with Inbuilt Mic, Inbuilt Speaker and Dialer

Screen: 1.7-inch full touch screen with square LucidDisplay, Rotatory Button and Narrow Bezel

Health Tracking: SpO2 (Real-Time Monitoring), Blood Pressure, Heart Rate,Sleep, Stress and Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Fitness and Productivity: Smart Notifications, Record, Activity, 10 Sports Modes, Scheduler, Stopwatch, Alarm and Reminder

Sturdy Body: Comfortable adjustable Straps, High-quality Aluminium frame and IP67 waterproof

With Call Function

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 7 days Redmi Smart TV X43 Key Specs 43-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 92% DCPI-3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Auto Low Latency Mode, 5ms response time

Quad core MediaTek MT9611 (A55) processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android with PatchWall 4

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 2 x USB, Optical, AUX port, Ethernet

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9. MPEG1/2 etc

Mi Voice remote

30W (15W x 2) speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through via e-ARC Redmi Smart Band Pro Key Specs 1.47-inch (194 x 368 pixels) 282 PPI 2.5D curved AMOLED Touch Display

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later, Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite works with Strava and Apple Health

6-axis sensor: low power-consumption 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, Vibration Motor, Ambient Light Sensor

110+ fitness modes including 15 professional modes, automatic detection for outdoor running, outdoor walking and treadmill

24-hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Tracking, Sleep Quality Tracking, Stress Level Monitoring, Deep Breath Exercise, Female mensural cycle tracking

Music control, Weather Forecast, Notifications, Do not disturb, Idle Alerts, Incoming Call Notification, Alarm, Countdown Timer, Find My Phone and Stop Watch, Camera Controls

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

200 mAh battery Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Redmi Note 11S Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery vivo T1 5G Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform (2.2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, Super Night mode (only available in 6GB/8GB RAM editions)

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Key Specs 11-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQXGA 120Hz LTPS TFT display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 16GB RAM with 512GB storage (S8 Ultra only)

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

13MP rear camera + 6MP ultra-wide camera

12MP front-facing camera + 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE

8,000 mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Key Specs 12.7-inch (2800 x 1752 pixels) WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 16GB RAM with 512GB storage (S8 Ultra only)

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

13MP rear camera + 6MP ultra-wide camera

12MP front-facing camera + 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE

10,090 mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Key Specs 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848 pixels) WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 16GB RAM with 512GB storage (S8 Ultra only)

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

13MP rear camera + 6MP ultra-wide camera

12MP front-facing camera + 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE

11,200 mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dust and Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery Samsung Galaxy S22+ Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

3,700mAh (S22) / 4,500mAh (S22+) battery Realme C35 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Boult Audio AirBass Z1 Key Specs Lightest Featherweight Earbuds: Comes with the most compact case, comfortable and easy to carry.

Offers playback time of up to 6 hours for every charge. Total play-time of up to 24 Hours

Touch Controls & Voice Assistant: With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls. Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant.

Auto pairing: Automatically pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time

IPX5 Water Resistant: Can comfortably be used in the outdoors or in the gym.

