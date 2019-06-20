3rd Gen Kindle Oasis With Support For Adjustable Warm Light Goes Live News oi-Vivek

When it comes to an e-book reader, Amazon Kindle is the golden standard, especially the Oasis series. Now, Amazon has launched the all new e-book reader in India called the new 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis, which now supports adjustable warm light. Here is everything you need to know about the latest flagship e-book reader from Amazon.

The all-new 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis is the 3rd generation e-book reader from Amazon under the Oasis series, which now comes with a 7-inch display with adjustable color temperature. Using the adjustable color temperature feature, the display the Kindle Oasis adjusts the brightness of the screen depending on the external lighting conditions.

In the morning, the display offers a cool tone, whereas, in the night it offers a warm tone, which will be soothing to the eyes. There is an option to set a program the reader on when the screen should turn on to the warm tone as well.

3rd Gen Kindle Oasis Display Specifics

The all-new 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis offers a 7-inch display with e-ink technology with 300ppi. There are two physical buttons on the right side of the screen, which can be used to turn the pages on the device.

The device comes in three variants. The base variant offers 8 GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, the mid-tier model offers 32 GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, and the high-end variant offers 32 GB storage with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. All three models do offer unlimited cloud storage to store content from Amazon.

As per the additional specifications are concerned, the device is IPX8 certified, which can survive in 2-meter deep fresh water up to 60 minutes and the book does support a variety of e-book formats such as Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), text, and PDF.

Pricing information

The base variant of the Kindle Oasis retails for (with 8 GB storage and Wi-Fi) for Rs. 21,999

The mid-tier model of the Kindle Oasis retails for (with 32 GB storage and Wi-Fi) for Rs. 24,999

The high-end variant of the Kindle Oasis retails for (with 32 GB storage and 4G connectivity) for Rs. 28,999

All three models will be available exclusively via Amazon India website from August 19.

Pre-order 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis here

Parag Gupta, Head Of Amazon Devices India Said

Kindle devices are designed to give users a delightful reading experience. The all-new Kindle Oasis with a color adjustable front light will help users to read with a warmer tone when reading during the day or night, indoor or outdoor. We have also found that the number one reason people read is to relax. We feel that the all-new Kindle Oasis will be a great companion whether you are lounging on your vacation by a poolside or every day in the comfort of your bed.

What do we think about the 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis?

Most of the features of the 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis are similar to the 2nd Gen Kindle Oasis, except for the backlight control support. If you like to read e-books in the night time, then, the 3rd Gen Kindle Oasis might be the right gadget for you.

