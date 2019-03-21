Amazon launches new Kindle with front light News oi-Priyanka Dua It comes with capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes on the six-inch, 167 PPI display.

Amazon India has announced the launch of a new Kindle with a front light. It includes electronic ink technology for better contrast, and three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, a $30 value. The all-new Kindle comes in black or white for just $89.99 and is available for pre-order from its website.

The adjustable front light makes it even more comfortable to read in a variety of places while still delivering weeks of battery life. It comes with capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes on the six-inch, 167 PPI display.

"Customers consistently tell us how much they appreciate having a front light on Kindle devices so they can read in any environment-from a sunny patio to their bed at night," said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. "The team worked hard to bring this customer-favorite feature to our most affordable device, and we're excited to introduce the all-new Kindle-the first Kindle under $100 with a built-in adjustable front light."

In fact, users will get three months of services free- a $30 value.

Besides this, the all-new Kindle helps you go beyond a book with newest reading features. Now, when you finish a book, it will automatically be marked as read in your library and synced across your reading devices including Kindle, Fire tablet, and the free Kindle apps for iOS and Android. With just a few taps, you can filter to see which books you've read and which you haven't, so organizing your library has never been easier.

Additionally, a new home experience making it easier to find your next great read and company is going to add to the experience and now you will find more recommendations based on your reading history, including new and trending titles in Kindle Unlimited and the Kindle Store.

These features will be delivered as a free, over-the-air update to the all-new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite Gen 6 (released in 2013), and newer devices in the coming months.