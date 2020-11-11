Just In
Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 Air Purifier And Circulator Launched In India; Should You Buy?
Acer, the brand that we usually associated with computers and laptops, has now launched its first air-purifier -- the Acerpure cool 2-in-1 air purifier and circulator in India. The product has been launched just ahead of Diwali, which tends to increase air pollution across the country due to firecrackers.
Acer claims that the purifier can offer clean air in just 3 minutes, and it uses HEPA13 triple filtration system with a 16-meter air circulator that also claims to remove bacteria, viruses, allergens, and odors from the air.
The HEPA13 triple filter is made using activated carbon and Ag+ Silver, which supposedly removes 99.7 percent of the particles from the air, and it can even filter-out particles as small as 0.3 microns.
There is an LED indicator on the top, which displays the real-time air quality and it can even detect PM2.5 suspended particles, thus adjust the filtering operations. The air quality is displayed with different LED colors with red, yellow, and green indicators.
Unlike some of the air purifiers from brands like Xiaomi, the Acerpure cool 2-in-1 air purifier and circulator is not a smart air purifier, so, it cannot be controlled using a smartphone. It comes in white and grey color and has a compact form factor.
Acerpure Cool 2-In-1 Air Purifier And Circulator: Pricing And Availability
The Acerpure cool 2-in-1 air purifier and circulator retail for Rs. 16,999 and is already listed on Acer India official website. Given it has a built-in fan, it could also act as a cooler in small rooms. The product will soon be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores as well.
Given the virus outbreak and the upcoming festival season, the Acerpure cool 2-in-1 air purifier and circulator could be the one gadget that you could get to breathe the fresh air to prevent any of the lungs-related issues.
