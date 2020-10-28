Just In
Acer Introduces Laptops Powered By 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake And Xe Graphics In India
The 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor-based laptops are finally here in India, and Acer has launched five new laptops with the latest mobile SoCs from Intel, and here are the details.
Tiger Lake processors are expected to offer better built-in graphics card when compared to the 10th Gen Ice Lake processors. Similarly, these new laptops from Acer also offer features like WiFi 6 connectivity as well. Acer is one of the first brands to launch laptops with the Intel Xe graphics.
Acer Swift 5
The Acer Swift 5 is a premium business laptop, powered by the 11th Gen Intel processor. Besides, the laptop also offers features like Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touch display and an instant wake feature. Lastly, the laptop is also equipped with Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfer. With a starting price of Rs. 79,999, it costs similar to the previous generation Swift 5 with Intel Ice Lake processors.
Acer Swift 3
Under this lineup, the company has launched two laptops with the 11th Gen Intel processors. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) comes with a 13.5-inch 2K 3:2 display, whereas the Swift 3 (SF314-59) has a slightly bigger 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The price for the Acer Swift 3 starts at Rs. 67,999.
Acer Swift 3X
The Acer Swift 3X is the first laptop to launch in India that includes Intel's first discrete Graphics - Intel Iris Xe MAX, capable of offering next-level graphics performance and gaming capabilities. This laptop can also offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a starting price of Rs. 79,999.
Acer Aspire 5
The Acer Aspire 5 is the most affordable laptop with an 11th Gen Intel processor with a starting price of Rs. 54,999. This laptop also comes with the dedicated NVIDIA MX350 GPU with a 14-inch display, offering 1920 x 1080p resolution. It is an all-SSD based computer, allowing users to configure up to 2TB of NVMe storage.
Availability
All these laptops will be available for purchase from November 1st week onwards. These laptops will be available via Acer e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. Similarly, these laptops will also available via offline stores like Reliance Digital.
Should You Buy A Laptop With 11th Gen Intel Processor?
If you are looking for a new laptop for office usage, then getting a laptop with an 11th Gen Intel processor makes a lot of sense. These laptops not only offer better graphics performance, but they are said to deliver better battery life, as the CPU is based on 10nm fabrication.
