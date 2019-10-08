Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition And Fire HD 10 Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across studies that kids should not be exposed to gadgets at a tender age. These reports also show the harmful effects of gadgets that kids are subjected to. There are numerous ways to free kids from gadgets and strike a balance between digital entertainment and access to information. This is where Amazon has come up with a slew of kid-friendly devices to help parents.

Amazon has taken the wraps off its first Kindle Kids edition and an upgraded Fire HD Kids Edition. It has also expanded Amazon FreeTime. For grown-ups, the new Fire HD 10 will be available at the same price.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition re-purposes the standard Kindle app with its e-ink display and adjustable front light. Kids will not be able to anything else other than reading ebooks, which is good to get them reading. The device will motivate their reading habit by giving them rewards and badges as they reach their goals. It has useful tools such as Word Wise, Vocabulary Builder, Dictionary, etc.

It will also be bundled with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. FreeTime on Fire TV offers a kid-friendly video experience along with award-winning parental controls. With this feature, parents get the ability to manage their child's FreeTime settings such as age filter settings, weekday and weekend settings, and bedtime settings. Also, parents can add and remove content from the FreeTime profile of their kids.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition has been launched in multiple colors and patterns such as Space Station, Blue, Pink and Rainbow Birds drop-friendly cases. Priced at $109.99 (approx. Rs. 7,800), this device will start shipping from October 30. As an introductory offer, buyers purchasing two Kindle Kids Edition devices will get 25% discount.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition flaunts a 10.1-inch FHD display, 32GB of expandable memory, up to 12 hours of battery life on mixed use and a kid-friendly case in purple, pink or blue along with an adjustable stand. There will be one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a USB type-C port for charging. The Amazon FreeTime Unlimited provides access to over 20,000 books, videos, educational games, apps and Audible books that are curated for their age.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is available for pre-order for $199.99 (approx. Rs. 14,000) and will start shipping from October 30. As an introductory offer, the company provides these tablets in a multi-pack option letting buyers purchasing two units save $50 (approx. Rs. 3,500).

New Amazon Fire HD 10

Along with the kid-friendly products, Amazon has also launched the all-new Fire HD 10. It comes with a 10.1-inch FHD display and gets the power from a 2GHz octa-core processor. There is 32GB of additional storage and a battery life similar to that of the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. There are stereo speakers, hands-free Alexa features, and support for Amazon Prime to make better.

The all-new Fire HD 10 comes in Plum, Twilight Blue, Black and White. Priced at $149.99 (approx. Rs. 10,600), it is up for pre-order and will start shipping from October 30. Fire HD 10 cases are available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage, and can stand in both landscape and portrait orientations. The case is priced at $39.99 (approx. Rs. 2,800). As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of these devices in the global markets.

