Apple Halts Product Sales In Russia Amidst Ukraine Attack; Minimal Services Granted

Apple has declared it will stop sales of its goods in Russia in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine. The Cupertino-based tech goliath also said its administrations including Apple Pay have been restricted in Russia. Apple in a statement expressed its concern about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Product Sales Halted For Russia

While Apple's Russian online store is still available, items are essentially displayed as inaccessible. Apple has likewise incapacitated both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as security and prudent step for Ukrainian residents.

Apple has obstructed Russian news applications on the App store internationally. The Russian state media applications like RT News and Sputnik News are at this point not accessible for download from the Apple Store outside Russia.

Last week, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote to Apple, requesting that Russia be cut off from Apple's goods, services, and App Store. Mykhailo Federov emphasized blocking the Apple Store for residents of the Russian Federation, also to help the bundle of US government sanctions. Google recently impeded Russian state media from bringing in cash on its platforms. Other tech stages like Facebook and YouTube followed a similar way.

Other Companies To Ban Their Services

As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, Google has put a halt to the monetization of Russian state-funded media across its platforms. The tech giant is keeping a close eye on new developments and will take appropriate action if warranted.

Apple is the most recent in a rundown of organizations and associations which have started boycotting Russia to stand firm against the intrusion. Names like Nike, FIFA, Visa, Mastercard, Netflix, Twitter, and YouTube, among others, have either totally pulled back administrations or made changes to how their administrative functions in the country throughout the course of the last few days.

While Apple has focused on Russian prohibitions, other internet companies in Europe have dropped support for Russian services. Microsoft has deleted Russian news apps from its global app store, planned to deprioritize search results for the same news providers on Bing, and will prohibit Russian government-sponsored advertisements.

